Chef John's Waldorf Salad

A fruit salad has to be pretty darn good to actually get a name, and the venerable Waldorf salad is certainly worthy. Embellish this as you see fit, but I really like it best with just the four ingredients seen here. Things like dried cranberries can add a nice seasonal touch but, for me, the chewy fruit gets in the way of that addictive crunchy/crisp texture.

By Chef John

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Dressing:
Salad:

Directions

  • Whisk mayonnaise, creme fraiche, lemon juice, tarragon, sugar, salt, black pepper, and cayenne together in a bowl.

  • Place apples, celery root, grapes, and walnut pieces in a large bowl. Toss with about 1/2 cup of dressing. Add more dressing until salad components are well coated but not swimming in dressing. You might not need all the dressing.

  • Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 24 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
547 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 48.5g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 426.5mg. Full Nutrition
