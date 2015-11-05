Chef John's Waldorf Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 546.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.5g 9 %
carbohydrates: 30.9g 10 %
dietary fiber: 5.3g 21 %
sugars: 19.7g
fat: 48.5g 75 %
saturated fat: 9.5g 48 %
cholesterol: 36mg 12 %
vitamin a iu: 239.8IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 1.3mg 10 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 30 %
vitamin c: 23mg 38 %
folate: 25.3mcg 6 %
calcium: 56.8mg 6 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 42mg 15 %
potassium: 404.4mg 11 %
sodium: 426.5mg 17 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 436.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.