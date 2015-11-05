Creamy Pork Stew

Rating: 4.83 stars
58 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 49
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This creamy pork stew is one of my favorite cold weather dishes of all time. You can add squash, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, mushrooms, root vegetables--it's quite versatile. And if pork isn't your thing, this would be lovely with veal, beef, or chicken thighs. Serve on steamed rice, mashed potatoes, or noodles.

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season pork chunks generously with salt and pepper. Toss to distribute seasonings evenly.

  • Heat vegetable oil in pot over high heat. Brown pork in batches so meat isn't crowded, about 7 minutes total time per batch. Transfer pork to a plate. Cook onions in same pot; cook and stir until they start to turn translucent and edges get brown, 3 or 4 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Stir in apple cider and apple cider vinegar.

  • Raise heat to high. Stir in mustard and horseradish. Transfer browned pork pieces back to pot, along with accumulated juices. Pour in cream and chicken broth to cover. Add sage, thyme, rosemary, and bay leaf. Season with a pinch of salt. Bring to a simmer; reduce heat, cover, and simmer on low for 30 minutes. Add celery, carrots, black pepper and cayenne.

  • Simmer uncovered on low until meat is tender, about 1 hour. Add green peas. Simmer another 10 minutes. Optional: for a thicker sauce, raise heat and simmer until sauce is reduced, 5 to 8 minutes.

  • Garnish individual servings with apple strips and chopped fresh chives.

Cook's Note:

Fresh herb note: I just tossed mine in whole but, if you don't like that texture, you can simply pick and chop herbs before adding.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
760 calories; protein 32.5g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 61.2g; cholesterol 213.8mg; sodium 446.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (48)

Most helpful positive review

Meathead66
Rating: 4 stars
09/25/2016
Meathead66
Rating: 4 stars
09/25/2016
Even if you just use the recipe a basic guide you can't go wrong. These ingredients just work well together. The first time I made this I followed the recipe to the letter. It is very tasty. I've made it several times since but I follow the recipe more loosely. I like to add more of the liquids and use the more fatty portion of a whole pork loin instead of shoulder. I sometimes add a diced potato or serve it over mashed potatoes and/or a buttermilk biscuit. As Chef John always says "This is you cooking" I say, don't be afraid to change things up a bit, but always follow the recipe first if you rate. The ratings become meaningless otherwise.
Helpful
(19)
Reviews:
Meathead66
Rating: 4 stars
09/25/2016
Even if you just use the recipe a basic guide you can't go wrong. These ingredients just work well together. The first time I made this I followed the recipe to the letter. It is very tasty. I've made it several times since but I follow the recipe more loosely. I like to add more of the liquids and use the more fatty portion of a whole pork loin instead of shoulder. I sometimes add a diced potato or serve it over mashed potatoes and/or a buttermilk biscuit. As Chef John always says "This is you cooking" I say, don't be afraid to change things up a bit, but always follow the recipe first if you rate. The ratings become meaningless otherwise.
Helpful
(19)
Laurelw
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2017
Amazing! I've made this a couple of times now: first for just my family, and then because we loved it so much, we made it for guests when they came over. Everyone absolutely loved it. This is definitely one of my favorite stew recipes, ever. What I loved best about it is that it actually pleases a wide variety of tastes. My father loves things to be well seasoned. My mother does not like things to be spicy. My husband is quite picky. This was perfect for everyone (the horseradish in this dish is enough to give a good flavor, but isn't enough to make it hot). This recipe is perfect as is. Thank you!
Helpful
(10)
bcito
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2018
One of the best stew recipes I've ever tried, incredibly forgiving and versatile. Chef: please throw up some variations you've had success with.For my part, I've tried adding fennel, potatoes (recommend roasting the spuds separately until browned, and stirring them in before service) mushrooms, even celery root... I double the cream and stock, because the broth is scant in the original, and it's delicious sopped with a crusty, rustic bread.Beautiful recipe base. My family begs for th
Helpful
(9)
Kelly2
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2018
I had pork steaks to use so I used them but otherwise I stuck to the recipe. The sauce is AMAZING. This is a wonderful dish. I served it over pasta, and while that was good, I felt like it diluted the flavors. I think I should treat it like a stew and up the vegies and enjoy it without the pasta. This is really going on the list. Pork shoulder...and crusty bread. Simple and amazing. thanks Chef.
Helpful
(5)
ven8zia
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2018
This was a definite hit -- I'll make it again. The only change I made was to use half & half instead of the heavy cream. And I tied the sprigs of herbs together so they'd be easier to remove before serving.
Helpful
(4)
Betty W Stone
Rating: 4 stars
12/26/2017
Yum. Even with whole milk instead of cream...
Helpful
(4)
langstonjd
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2018
loved this recipe, we live in a rural community so don't have access to fresh herbs this time of year so I used dried ones. Followed recipe up until last cooking stage and finished it in my oven 350F. with cover on pot. served with mashed potatoes and biscuits.
Helpful
(4)
Ellabeta
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2017
Very nice stew, I enjoyed the contrasting flavors. I didn't have horseradish so I omitted it. I put 2 small apples into the stew and let the stew simmer for 3 hours on low heat 130 C in the oven in a dutch oven. Didn't have apple cider vinegar so I used one cup of apple juice and a tablespoon of regular vinegar. This is a very tasty and budget friendly week night dish.
Helpful
(3)
Tashagang
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2020
Oh my, this was delicious! It takes a genius to combine the cheapest cut of meat with the cheapest produce and come up with an outstanding dinner. The only thing I did differently was when I tasted the broth about half an hour before serving, I decided to add some red pepper flakes. Don't skip the apple on top, it adds a lot. In keeping with the fabulous frugal theme, I served with a basic corn bread. Next time I'll double the carrots and celery.
Helpful
(2)
