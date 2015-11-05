Creamy Pork Stew

1 of 48

Rating: 4 stars Even if you just use the recipe a basic guide you can't go wrong. These ingredients just work well together. The first time I made this I followed the recipe to the letter. It is very tasty. I've made it several times since but I follow the recipe more loosely. I like to add more of the liquids and use the more fatty portion of a whole pork loin instead of shoulder. I sometimes add a diced potato or serve it over mashed potatoes and/or a buttermilk biscuit. As Chef John always says "This is you cooking" I say, don't be afraid to change things up a bit, but always follow the recipe first if you rate. The ratings become meaningless otherwise. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Amazing! I've made this a couple of times now: first for just my family, and then because we loved it so much, we made it for guests when they came over. Everyone absolutely loved it. This is definitely one of my favorite stew recipes, ever. What I loved best about it is that it actually pleases a wide variety of tastes. My father loves things to be well seasoned. My mother does not like things to be spicy. My husband is quite picky. This was perfect for everyone (the horseradish in this dish is enough to give a good flavor, but isn't enough to make it hot). This recipe is perfect as is. Thank you! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars One of the best stew recipes I’ve ever tried, incredibly forgiving and versatile. Chef: please throw up some variations you’ve had success with.For my part, I’ve tried adding fennel, potatoes (recommend roasting the spuds separately until browned, and stirring them in before service) mushrooms, even celery root... I double the cream and stock, because the broth is scant in the original, and it’s delicious sopped with a crusty, rustic bread.Beautiful recipe base. My family begs for th Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I had pork steaks to use so I used them but otherwise I stuck to the recipe. The sauce is AMAZING. This is a wonderful dish. I served it over pasta, and while that was good, I felt like it diluted the flavors. I think I should treat it like a stew and up the vegies and enjoy it without the pasta. This is really going on the list. Pork shoulder...and crusty bread. Simple and amazing. thanks Chef. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This was a definite hit -- I'll make it again. The only change I made was to use half & half instead of the heavy cream. And I tied the sprigs of herbs together so they'd be easier to remove before serving. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Yum. Even with whole milk instead of cream... Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars loved this recipe, we live in a rural community so don't have access to fresh herbs this time of year so I used dried ones. Followed recipe up until last cooking stage and finished it in my oven 350F. with cover on pot. served with mashed potatoes and biscuits. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Very nice stew, I enjoyed the contrasting flavors. I didn't have horseradish so I omitted it. I put 2 small apples into the stew and let the stew simmer for 3 hours on low heat 130 C in the oven in a dutch oven. Didn't have apple cider vinegar so I used one cup of apple juice and a tablespoon of regular vinegar. This is a very tasty and budget friendly week night dish. Helpful (3)