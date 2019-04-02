Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwiches

This had a wonderful flavor. I don't even like onions so I used dried minced and I really liked this even with the onion. I didn't have horseradish mustard what I did have was a specialty mayonnaise that was horseradish-Dijon made with grey Poupon. I added a dab of prepared mustard to compensate for the mayo part. I didn't have dill seed, so I used dill weed sparingly (same plant right?). This needed more ham as I used shaved and it was bit skimpy and there needed to be a better balance between bread and filling. I barely had enough spread to make this so maybe I am heavy handed but I really had to work to stretch the spread to all the bread. I used French bread and it was perfect, crispy on the outside and soft and tender in the middle with the flavors in the middle. I baked this for 25 min though at 350* since I had something else baking at the same time. Wonderful hot sandwich!