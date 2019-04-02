Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwiches

Don't settle for ordinary ham and cheese sandwiches when you can make something deliciously different. The horseradish mustard dressing perfectly compliments the ham.

By Lois

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C).

  • Combine butter, mustard, onions, poppy seeds and dill seed. Spread insides of buns with this mixture. Place a slice of cheese and a slice of ham inside each bun.

  • Wrap buns in foil and place in preheated oven. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until cheese has melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 57.6mg; sodium 714.9mg. Full Nutrition
