Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwiches
Don't settle for ordinary ham and cheese sandwiches when you can make something deliciously different. The horseradish mustard dressing perfectly compliments the ham.
Don't settle for ordinary ham and cheese sandwiches when you can make something deliciously different. The horseradish mustard dressing perfectly compliments the ham.
To up this recipe to a 5 star rating: Buy a package of small sandwich rolls (actually they're dinner rolls) that are baked but are not separated. Slice the whole thing in half, horizontally. Spread first w/butter, then w/mustard, then w/mayonnaise. Cover with sliced or chipped ham, and swiss or American cheese. Wrap in foil. Place in 300 degree oven (preheated) for 15-20 minutes. Unwrap. Cool slightly. Then place on wood cutting board and cut with sharp knife. Great w/soup or as a light lunch.Read More
Honestly, I just thought this tasted like any other ham & cheese sandwich I have ever had. It wasn't bad, but with the good reviews I expected something great. I did find they were better days later, out of the freezer, just warmed in the microwave.Read More
To up this recipe to a 5 star rating: Buy a package of small sandwich rolls (actually they're dinner rolls) that are baked but are not separated. Slice the whole thing in half, horizontally. Spread first w/butter, then w/mustard, then w/mayonnaise. Cover with sliced or chipped ham, and swiss or American cheese. Wrap in foil. Place in 300 degree oven (preheated) for 15-20 minutes. Unwrap. Cool slightly. Then place on wood cutting board and cut with sharp knife. Great w/soup or as a light lunch.
Great recipe! I love the combination of ham and swiss so I had to try these. The horseradish definitely gives these a nice "kick". Perfect with a bowl of tomato soup for a quick meal!
Wow These were really good. The sauce was awesome. I made this recipe exactly as is. We decided next time it would be better to use sourdough bread. We are going to try buttering the bread and broiling it to make it toasty.
I've been making these sandwiches with rave reviews for 10 years with a couple (major) changes...use regular prepared yellow mustard, leave out the dill seed & use a slice of Velveeta processed cheese (cut thick from a loaf) instead of the swiss. You will be making these all the time...trust me!! Oh, & they freeze really well...just wrap each sandwich up in tinfoil after assembling and freeze them in large ziplock bags to pull out for a quick lunch.
My oh my, if you only knew. I pretty much HATE the smell of swiss cheese so therefore shy away from it (unless it's a sandwich from a resturant..eg: a rueben). Well I had some extra swiss from a different recipe along with every thing else on hand to make these EXCELLENT sandwiches. I used left over "French rolls to die for" from this site and these were great, my picky 11 year old even wanted more. Thanks Lois!
Great sandwich, although it would taste even better with shaved ham. Wasn't a real big hit with the kids.
This is a super simple but delicious sandwich! I make my own horeseradish mustard (equal parts horseradish and dijon mustard for what I would call spicy, less horesradish if you don't like it as spicy) and spread that on both sides of the inside of the bun. Also I don't use the butter or dill seed and they are still great. Thanks!
While my boyfriend was in charge of our pasta lunch, my roommate was in charge of the sandwiches-this recipe (with NO supervision by myself). I'm pretty proud b/c I came back from a walk with my daughter and lunch was ready! These rock! Although they are similar to another ham & cheese sandwich recipe found on this site, the horseradish mustard, dill and swiss make this different (more kick). My roommate used hoagie buns instead of hamburger buns and used a combination of deli-sliced swiss and colby (or Linda-should I say deilitem? :)). Baked to perfection, these made for a great outdoor picnic on our patio! Thanks Lois for the new twist!
These made a quick and tasty lunch for my son and I today. I used small hamburger buns and added some black pepper and celery salt to the butter mixture. My bread turned out a little dry on the outside, but didn't take away from the taste. I'm sure you could play around with the butter mixutre...maybe adding herbs or mayo. Either way these were good. Thanks for sharing Lois.
Hubby enjoyed this sandwich. I added some sliced dill pickle and used dill weed instead of the seed. Didn't have any poppy seeds on hand, but it didn't seem to matter. Thanks Lois!
My family loved these! Did not use the onions, dill or poppy seeds, but I'm sure they would be great! I love that you can customize each sandwich to fit everyones tastes..thanks for the recipe!
Very Good! The 2nd time I made them I put them on the King's Hawaiian's mini rolls so they made more and were perfect for my niece and nephew and their friends.
excellent sandwich. i did cut back the butter by at least 1 tbs. just to cut a bit of fat. didn't have horseradish mustard so i put in 2 generous tsp horseradish and 1 1/2 tsp dijon mustard. i used the chipped ham and american cheese. the family loved them - except oldest son - who doesn't like horseradish. =)
Awesome sandwich and so easy to make. I like to add some mayo to make it a little more kid-friendly. But that's the only changes I make. One of my personal favorites.
These were yummy! We enjoyed them and will make them again.
Very tasty! I tweaked this a bit just to suit our personal taste - nothing major, though. I used chopped chives instead of the onion (milder flavor), shaved ham instead of sliced, and mild cheddar in place of the Swiss. The spread was easy to mix up and I really liked the horseradish mustard. My husband and I both liked these sandwiches and it was perfect for a quick weeknight dinner. Thanks so much for sharing your recipe, Lois!
I made this using half horseradish and half Dijon mustard for the horseradish mustard called for. I used green onions and instead of hamburger buns I used pretzel rolls. I wrapped my sandwiches in non-stick foil, which was perfect for this. I did use an oven temperature of 350 because I had a side dish baking at the same time. I still baked these for 20 minutes, because my sandwiches were sort of big. I bought a brown sugar deli ham, but wouldn’t use that again. I didn’t care for the sweetness it contributed. But that is no fault of the recipe. I will definitely make this again, but will select a different ham. Loved the combination of the horseradish, poppy and dill seeds. Yummy!!!
While my boyfriend was in charge of our pasta lunch, my roommate was in charge of the sandwiches-this recipe (with NO supervision by myself). I'm pretty proud b/c I came back from a walk with my daughter and lunch was ready! These rock! Although they are similar to another ham & cheese sandwich recipe found on this site, the horseradish mustard, dill and swiss make this different (more kick). My roommate used hoagie buns instead of hamburger buns and used a combination of deli-sliced swiss and colby (or Linda-should I say deilitem? :)). Baked to perfection, these made for a great outdoor picnic on our patio! Thanks Lois for the new twist!
Loved 'em! Filling enough for dinner when your pressed for time- I also made them with turkey and pepperjack cheese and those were good, too. Thanks for the recipe!
This is the sandwiche my mom made for us as kids. usually using leftover holiday ham. She froze the extras. We'd ask for "those sandwiches" and the name stuck. I'm gonna make this tonight for my wife with some tomatoe soup..
Yum!! I didn't really follow the directions to the t but this turned out awesome. I used steak buns and spread mayo with garlic powder on one side and mustard with horseradish on the other. Used havarti instead of swiss (which I am not fond of) and baked as directed. The flavors matched wonderfully. Thanks!
My family loves these just the way the Recipe Reads!! Thanks
These sandwiches are excellant and could not be easier. After 20 minutes I opened up the tin foil on each and allowed the sandwiches to continue to bake. (to get the rolls crispy on the outside)
Yummy yummy little sandwich!!! I did add some mayo but it really didn't need it. I didn't have any dill seed so I used dill weed. Also used ciabatta bread cause it sounded good. Loved the chopped onion and the horseradish in this...so good!
This recipe has been in our family for many years and has always been a big hit although our recipe calls for sharp or extra sharp cheddar cheese(I use Cracker Barrel brand) but some family members prefer Swiss. I also prefer shaved ham to slices. Our recipe had omitted the dill but I look forward to trying it next time I make these (which I'm thinking will be very soon). These can also be refrigerated and ready to pop into the oven when time is short. Thanks for reminding me of a great sandwich!
VERY GOOD BUT I CHANGED IT A BIT..I USED FAT FREE MAYO INSTEAD OF BUTTER AND REGULAR MUSTARD AND ALSO FAT FREE SWISS CHEESE.
These sandwiches tasted perfect! Simple and easy to make for a quick lunch or dinner. My husband didn't seem too thrilled with these, but I think he was wanting something more elaborate for dinner when he got home from work. Oh well, my three year old and I liked them a lot. I loved the flavor of the horseradish mustard/butter/onion mixture, I think it complemented the ham and Swiss very well. The onion flavor wasn't too overpowering and the horseradish gave the sandwich just enough of a kick to make it not just an ordinary sandwich. Thank you for sharing your recipe, Lois!
This had a wonderful flavor. I don't even like onions so I used dried minced and I really liked this even with the onion. I didn't have horseradish mustard what I did have was a specialty mayonnaise that was horseradish-Dijon made with grey Poupon. I added a dab of prepared mustard to compensate for the mayo part. I didn't have dill seed, so I used dill weed sparingly (same plant right?). This needed more ham as I used shaved and it was bit skimpy and there needed to be a better balance between bread and filling. I barely had enough spread to make this so maybe I am heavy handed but I really had to work to stretch the spread to all the bread. I used French bread and it was perfect, crispy on the outside and soft and tender in the middle with the flavors in the middle. I baked this for 25 min though at 350* since I had something else baking at the same time. Wonderful hot sandwich!
Loved it! Didn't have poppy seeds on hand, so I had to leave them out. But these sandwiches were perfect! Warm, cheesy, and melty.
i love a hot ham and cheese sammy every now and again. i used leftover ham and i didnt use any poppy seeds or dill seeds. still came out great tho.
I thought the sauce was fantastic and this recipe is a good tasting, easy sandwich for unexpected drop in company or an every day family lunch. Thanks.
I used this recipe to feed 30 kids in our youth group at church so I made 32 sandwiches. I used about a half of cup of finely (and I mean finely) chopped onion. I used 6 tablespoons of dijon mustard and only two of horseradish. I was afraid if it were too spicy, some of the teens wouldn't like it. The sandwiches disappeared. I agree with Peggy - this would be even better with shaved ham. We will be making these again!
Not bad. Not bad at all. After removing from the oven I added a slice of beefsteak tomato and cold pickles and cole slaw to give it some crunch.
The only way to eat leftover ham! I make the sandwiches and freeze them for quick meals...just take from the freezer and pop in the over for a little longer than called for.
Made these for a Christmas Eve casual gathering. Really easy to make ahead of time and keep warm in the oven. I made one set of ham and swiss and another with turkey and pepperjack. Both were big hits!! Planning on making them again for a baby shower. This time I'll add roast beef and horseradish cheddar into the mix! YUM!
This was pretty good - I made the following changes: 1/4 cup Mayo, 3 Tbsp Horseradish Mustard, 2 Tbsp finely minced onion, 1 Tbsp pickle relish and a little bit of splenda to cut the acidity - mixed well and spread on the buns. Then I used 3 slices Deli Honey Ham for each sandwich, with mild cheddar cheese. Wrapped up and heated in the oven. They went over well - the sauce was a huge hit. Definitely a repeat recipe.
Yum yum! We all loved these! Exactly as the recipe is written, I didn't change a thing, perfect for wrapping up in foil and taking to work if you have an oven or sandwich press, much better than ordinary ham and cheese sandwiches!
This is a really good sandwich! I used Dijon Horseradish mustard (couldn't find any other type). I plan on making this often. And will try it also with different types of meats, cheeses and spices.
Honestly, I just thought this tasted like any other ham & cheese sandwich I have ever had. It wasn't bad, but with the good reviews I expected something great. I did find they were better days later, out of the freezer, just warmed in the microwave.
Excellent!
Terribly overrated recipe in my opinion. Made these sandwiches tonight using kaiser rolls and ingredients exactly as recipe directs. Made 4. There's not enough filling, the dill seed was $6/small jar and had very little impact on the sandwich and the amount of butter mixture was just barely enough to cover one side of each of the 4 kasier rolls. Update Jan/18 - made this again this week not realizing I had not liked it the previous time. I used sub rolls and even though there still was not enough mustard/butter for all the rolls made, it wasn't a bad sandwich at all. I followed the video example of putting sandwiches on baking tray and covering with foil instead of wrapping individuals. That worked way better and used less foil. Reheated the next day really nicely too for lunch in a paper towel in the microwave. So moving the 2 star previous rating up to a 4. Next time, make more mustard/butter spread.
The dill seed ruined this. It was just too strong. Without that it would have been OK. Needs more butter and I will try a version of this with horseradish and Dijon mustard. It needed a bigger bite.
Great idea, but will change the spread to a butter/mayo/mustard base instead.
Wow! Loved these...I used green onions in the mix & hard crusty rolls that I toasted in the oven FIRST before adding ingredients & wrapping in foil. They were a hit & will make them again!
Excellent, despite seemingly weird ingredients. I did substitute dijon mustard. I prepared, wrapped, bagged and froze the sandwiches, and the family who got them loved them!
This was a nice use of leftover Easter ham. I used 2T butter (but I feel the recipe does not need butter at all), 2 T Dijon mustard, 1 T horseradish sauce (I would use more in the future), and 1/2 tsp dill weed, and placed everything on leftover hoagie rolls. I raised the oven temp to 350F for 15-20 minutes since we live above 5000 ft. I forgot to put the onion in, so I passed chopped red onion for those that wanted it. Nice sandwich.
If you are short on time, but want something quick and easy with a cool twist--these sandwiches will do the trick! The sauce mixture, though simple and easy, is SUPERB. I will remember this sauce for other applications down the road. Besides warmth, which is quite appropriate on a late fall day, the oven provides these sandwiches with just a touch of crustiness. A great twist on and old standby. And delicious.
For a fun, Halloween meal (got the idea from Taste Of Home), I whipped up SPIDER shaped Ham & Cheese sammies. Using GRANDS! biscuits, Pillsbury Bread Sticks, diced ham, American Cheese, onions and mustard (preference). *(Separated biscuits and filled, then assembled)* Did an egg wash for color, and to hold on the olive "eyes". Fill with your desired meat / cheese / condiments - bake 15 to 20 minutes or so at 375. A little time consuming, but the reaction you'll get from the young ones is totally worth it! (Held the bread stick "legs" in place with balled up aluminum foil)
These sandwiches were great- I loved all of the flavors together. I made some changes based on what I had on hand/what we liked, and these were to die for! Some of the best sandwiches we've ever had.
Very tasty make sure you eat them fast while they are warm because they get cold fast. MMMM...
My family was very fond of these! They were a little different than your ordinary ham sandwich, which is what I was looking for. Thanks for the recipe, we will definitely have this again!
My family all loved these sandwhichs even though I had to substitue here and there.
This went over quite well with everyone. Followed directions to a "T". Thank you!
I took a reviews advice and did the butter, mustard then added mayo. I also cooked them at 300 degrees for about 20 minutes. They were delicious!
These were great! I didn't have poppyseeds, but it didn't seem to matter. I used Sweet Hawaiian dinner rolls and they worked out fabulously!
I did mine with heat & serve dinner rolls. I put them all in a glass dish and covered them with foil for 30 min. and everyone said "they were great."
Great sandwiches. I use regular mustard & add 2 tsp worchesterhire. I do not use onion or the dill weed. I also refrig butter mixture before spreading so it is thicker to spread on the buns.
Tasty and simple! I used onion rolls for the buns and omitted the chopped onion and poppy seeds. Thick-sliced ham also makes it a hearty sandwich. A nice change from plain hot ham and cheese.
Delicious! I'm not a huge ham fan...but I will be buying it more often just to make this sandwich! It is superb....enjoyed by all in the family and requested often! Thanks for sharing!
These were very, very good! And so simple! Will make again!!
I used unusually soft ciabatta rolls for the bread, sautéed the onions first and left out the dill seed(didn't have any). These were great I used shaved tavern ham from the deli and smeared the spread on both sides of the rolls. My husband went crazy for them. Served with homemade tomato soup, what a meal!! Will definitely add to our dinner rotation for the cold months ahead!
So yummy and so simple! I just made a couple minor adjustments - I left out the dill and I added a few TBSPS of mayo to the sauce. I also used dinner rolls instead of hamburg buns, so they were more like sliders than whole sandwiches. Sliced the rolls, spread butter on both sides (I didn't put butter in the sauce), ham, cheese then the sauce. Wrapped in foil and cooked according to the recipe. Perfect!
Definitely a hit with the family! DH and kids both commented on the tasty butter/mustard/poppy seed sauce. I love how SIMPLE these sandwiches are. I plan to make lots of these ahead of time and pop in the freezer for a quick and easy dinner.
Delicious! I made these with those heat and serve type rolls that come on the tin trays. These were awesome!!!! I used shaved deli ham and my gang scarfed these down very fast. We used them as snack food over the long weekend and I will definitely make these again soon. Thanks again!
I substituted french baguette for the hamburger buns and dijon mustard for horseradish mustard (I don't know if those are the same thing...I couldn't find horseradish mustard). It was a good crowd pleaser on a cold winter day.
I just made this tonight, as I'm always looking for something grab and go before Scouts on meeting nights. So Easy to put together and just right . I had to customize since horseradish isn't a favorite in our house. I substituted 2 Tbsp mayo for the butter, used Dijon mustard and a touch of honey, but left the rest of the seasonings the same. I used a 12 pack of King's Hawaiian dinner rolls, covered with aluminum foil and baked for 20 mins at 225°. Served with baked beans. Voila! Thanks for sharing.
I had something similar to these years ago at a friends. I had always wanted the recipe. I used dinner rolls as one reviewer suggested and added a bit of mayonnaise to the mix as well. Left out onions and dill to make kid friendly. They were delicious. My friend always had some unbaked in the freezer for a quick meal, so I'm going to try and freeze - we will see what happens.
My husband really enjoyed these, but I was a little put off by the dressing. All I could taste was butter and dill. I'll make these again, just experiment with the dressing. I made them open-face on a split sourdough baguette and baked them in the oven as instructed for 20-25 minutes.
When I first looked at this recipe I thought the ingredients seemed odd to go together but the sandwiches were fantastic! My boyfriend even wanted a 2nd sandwich.
I make these with shaved ham on mini Kaiser rolls. I wrap them individually in saran wrap and store them in the fridge. Great snack for the kids just pop them in the microwave for 45 seconds.
It was okay.
I laughed so hard my shimdamdoobly shot off ricocheted against the walls and straight into my pet badgers bum
so good just so good
I make something like these to take on our boat , wrap them individually and keep them warm in a small cooler . Everyone loves a warm sammy.
We don't add any of the spices and make it on a mini-sub bun. This sandwich is MONEY!
We both liked these. I used Ciabatta rolls, added a slice of turkey to each and substituted Muenster cheese for Swiss.
These are delicious! Soft, hot, cheesy. I love all these flavors and textures in this sandwich. I also make this with Hawaiian rolls.
Good recipe! I did not use the poppy or dill seeds because I never use them. The horseradish mustard does blend well with the other ingredients.
Was trying to make this sandwich that my mother made in the 70's and early 80's. I believe the recipe was in the original "Three Rivers Cookbook". I was not able to find it and my mother could not recall the exact recipe. This was close but not quite the same, that said, I made it for my Bunco group and they all enjoyed this version.
Loved this. Will make these often.
Delicious, warm sandwich! I just sliced the braided roll in half and spread each side with the butter and spicy brown mustard. My roll was a little dry so I added some mayo, as well. Then topped each half with fresh horseradish (didn't have the mustard called for). In place of dill seed, I thinly sliced some dill pickles. Put pickles and onions on bottom half of roll, then layered ham slices, Swiss, more ham, and additional pickles and onions. Warming produced a crusty outside roll and a delicious combo of ingredients inside. I did micro for a short time to help the melting of the cheese along. Nice quick supper on a cold winter day after shoveling!
really good and you can make it with diffrent cheeses too , i used cheddar on some and swiss on some
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections