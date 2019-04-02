Sausage Casserole
This sausage casserole is mouth-watering, bowl-scraping good! This recipe also makes a great dinner entrée.
I've made this twice already and it is delicious. The first time I made it, I did the following: I followed the advice of a few other reviewers and used 8 eggs instead of 6, and cooked the onion with the sausage. I also tossed in some diced green peppers and onions with the potatoes that I shredded, and I baked the crust separately. The second time I made it, I used frozen hash browns instead of shredding my own potatoes. I just tossed the frozen hash browns with diced peppers, onions, and melted butter, and baked at 375 for about 30 minutes. The frozen hash browns hold up much better than using grated potato hash browns, probably because frozen hash browns are thicker. The fresh grated hash browns were by no means bad, but the frozen hash browns had better taste and texture. Also, the second time I used ricotta cheese, and I gotta say, I liked the cottage cheese better. Again, the ricotta was not bad, but the casserole made with ricotta came out kind of spongy, if you will. The casserole made with the cottage cheese was more moist and, in my opinion, more flavorful. The cheese flavor of the ricotta was more subtle than the cottage cheese, and again, the ricotta gave the casserole a spongy (almost dry) texture. I also agree with the reviewer who used 4 cups of hash browns instead of 3. HOMEMADE SAUSAGE: 1LB GROUND BEEF, 2t GROUND GINGER, 2t GROUND SAGE, 3/4t SALT, 1/2t BLACK PEPPER, PINCH CAYENNE PEPPER.Read More
I keep coming back to this recipe, and every time I rate it, I lower it a star. I think that this is a decent recipe, but it is very, very bland and really lacking any WOW. If you are serving to small children or to the elderly it might be passable. It is fine for getting rid of some leftovers, but as the recipe currently is, I would not serve this to guests as is. It requires many changes and by the time the changes are made, it is a new recipe, not at all the same as the recipe here. When I made this recipe the first time, following the recipe exactly, I felt it was bland, it lacked any flavor and definitely needed major modifications. I added the onion and some green pepper to the sausage and cooked them together. I ended up adding a can of well- drained diced tomatoes to the sausage as well. I only had large eggs, not jumbo, so I used nine large eggs. I added a bit of onion powder and a clove of crushed garlic to the egg mixture, as well as a bit of black pepper. I felt it needed a bit of extra flavor. I also used sharp cheddar cheese ... shredded myself, never from the package. I used half of the cottage cheese the recipe stated, combining the other half with sour cream. I used store bought shredded potatoes, but added some salt and pepper to the potatoes as well. I assembled the entire casserole the night before and baked in the morning. It takes longer to bake than the recipe calls for. In my convection oven it took about 1 hour and 20 minutes. EvenRead More
This was perfect for Christmas breakfast. I pre-cooked the potatoe shell in the oven the night before at 350 degrees and refrigerated it until the next morning. I also mixed all ingredients the night before so that all I had to do was pour into crust and bake. Very simple. Hubby enjoyed this casserole better than the bread ones. I did add some red and yellow peppers for color. Everyone enjoyed this. Will make again.
YUM!!! I needed to use up some things from the freezer, and this was SO good. I made the following changes: -Used frozen shredded O'brien potatoes (with chopped onions and bell peppers) -Browned the butter in the 9x13 (just put it in the pan, stuck in the oven to melt, and waited till it was brown) and then threw potatoes in, stirred and pressed in the bottom -Baked potato layer for 30 min., then added egg layer and baked another 30 -used leftover sliced corned beef instead of sausage -added chopped mushroom to egg mixture My dd tasted it and said "YUM! You're making this EVERY Sunday!!!" She's pretty reserved, so this was huge. I plan to make this for Christmas morning. I will probably use regular breakfast sausage, and add green onions and black pepper. I think I would also let the potato layer cook a little longer before adding the eggs.
The onion was crunchy and undercooked which distracted from the overall quality of this. Next time I'll saute the onion with the sausage to ensure it is cooked and limp prior to baking. I followed other reviewers suggestions: used refrigerated shredded potatoes ("Simply Potatoes" brand), used sharp cheddar, substituted ricotta for the cottage cheese, added a 4 oz. can of chopped green chiles, used 8 eggs instead of 6, and baked it at 350 deg. It was delicious and flavorful. Each of my guests went back for seconds. One guest kept adding black pepper to his portions, so next time I'll probably add some to the mixture.
Very tasty recipe. I didn't give it four stars because I think it could use some minor modifications. I would use slightly more potatoes (about four cups). I'd also suggest using cream cheese instead of cottage cheese, for more flavor and saute the onions along with the sausage. But even without the changes, it was a very tasty and easy to make recipe.
I really liked this dish. Didn't change a thing except I used sharp cheddar. Took others advice and baked the hashbrown layer by itself first. Next time I will be sure to bake on bottom rack of oven for better browning of hashbrowns. A keeper, thanks!
This is fantastic, and perfect for breakfast or brunch! My Sunday school class devours it, it is a huge hit with the men. I did modify a few things: Add 1 4oz. can of diced green chiles & a small jar of diced pimientos for color. Use frozen hash browns-defrost & press moisture out. I also lightened it a bit by using light butter & 4 whole jumbo eggs & 4 jumbo egg whites. This is a definite keeper!!!!!!
I made this for my MOPS (mothers of preschoolers) meeting this week & there was none left. I did make some changes. They are as follows: I used regular breakfast sausage, a 16 ounce package of O'Brien potatoes (with onions & peppers), I omitted the onion, used an 8 ounce bag of sharp cheddar (2 cups), & used ricotta instead of cottage cheese. It turned out perfect. I even made it the night before & baked it the next morning. This would be great to make Christmas Eve for Christmas morning brunch. Great recipe. Thanks Bill!
This is very, VERY good. I made it for a house full during the holidays and there wasn't a morsel left! My relatives were all asking for the recipe! OK, I think the reason some reviewers say it's too dry is that they bake the potato mixture first. The recipe does not call for this. Pre-baking the potatoes not only dries out the casserole, it shortens the total baking time which doesn't allow for the onion to soften (some reviewers complain that the onion doesn't cook all the way). Oh, and my little nephew (who is gluten intolerant) was thrilled that he could eat what everyone else was eating! Most breakfast casseroles call for bread. Follow the recipe exactly, for a terrific Breakfast Casserole. Thanks!
Like others, I tweaked this recipe a little bit. I substituted thawed and drained o'brien-style(onions and peppers)hash browns for the shredded potatoes, adding just 3 tbsp melted butter and a little salt and pepper to them before pressing them into the baking dish. Then baked that for 30 min at 350. I browned the sage sausage and the onion together. I substituted sharp cheddar for the mild. And I used 8 large eggs instead of 6 jumbo. Don't let the cottage cheese scare you. I was a little apprehensive about using it, but once it's baked you can't tell it's in there, and it lends a really nice texture to the dish (and you can't taste it either). To the egg mixture I also added a 1/4 tsp of garlic powder, a sprinkling of salt, 1/4 tsp black pepper, and a couple dashes of tabasco sauce. Baked it for 55 min at 350. Turned out fantastic; great flavor and very nice (not mushy) consistency. My family loved it, and Hubby said it was a "touchdown"! Thanks for a great basic recipe.
I have made this casserole for years and years. IT IS DELICIOUS. As for the person giving this ONLY ONE STAR ..... If it had been made as directed, rather than substituting almond powder for the sausage AND using butter instead of creamed corn (?????) he would have found it delicious. With all these changes he should not have rated this recipe.
I made this casserole for our churches monthly get together after mass. I followed some of the other suggestings and melted the butter in my glass pan, added the (simply poatoes) hash browns, mixed and then patted into the bottom abd baked at 350 for about 35 minutes. I fried the onion with the sausage I used...couldn't find sage flavored so I just used Premio loose breakfast sausage. Also, I used 8 eggs. Otherwise I followed the recipe ingredients as stated and let it sit in the fridge overnight. In the morning I took it out of the fridge about an hour before, then baked for about 35 minutes. This was the best thing there! It went very quickly. Got lots of requests for the recipe. Now I'm looking for an excuse to make it again. Thanks so much!!!
Delicious! Made this for Christmas brunch and everyone loved it! Even thought we were all full, we wanted to keep eating it. YUM!
I think this is my new favorite breakfast casserole, and a house full of guests this morning seemed to agree. Taking tips from previous reviewers, I used 8 eggs instead of six, used frozen hash browns, baked them first and browned onion with the sausage, adding salt and pepper to the egg mixture. Using what I had on hand, I used a combo of shredded Cheddar, Monterrey Jack and Mozzarella. I served this with chopped green onions and salsa, fruit and muffins. Yummy. Thanks!
I have served this for Christmas the last two years. It is delicious! The cottage cheese keeps it moist and sets it apart from other dry casseroles I have prepared in the past. The first time, I used regular Jimmy Dean sausage, as I had never tasted "sage" sausage and wasn't sure I wanted to. This Christmas, I DID use the sage. It made all the difference in the world; so much more flavor. Six people devoured the entire casserole lickety split!
Perfect, exactly as is! (I also liked spicing it up a bit with southwestern flavored hashbrowns and mexican cheese.) It's also nice (if you have the time) to cook the potatos about 30 minutes before putting the egg mixture in, so the hashbrowns have a little crunch. This can be done the night before. The egg mixture can also be done the night before.
I read some of the reviews beforehand so had a plan for our tastes. First I made the breakfast Sausage per Lee Fogle on allrecipes using ground turkey from Costco (7%fat). It was a hit so I saved what was left-almost 1# for this casserole; I've been looking for a good breakfast casserole like this for some time. My adaptations: 4 cups of frozen potato shreds (defrosted in the microwave), I put the butter in the pan & melted it in the warming oven, then added the potato shreds & pressed them into the pan & cooked it @ 375 while I prepared the rest. I browned the sausage, onion, & some red & green bell pepper together. I used 8 large eggs, 8 ounces of sharp cheddar cheese, & a carton of 2% cottage cheese, & mixed these together. When the sausage was browned & the onion & peppers soft, I added them to the egg/cheese mixture. Because all of this was warm (except the cheese) when I started, the cooling time was shorter, 45 min or less. 375 degrees worked well for cooking in a glass 13x12 inch pan. One bite & family comments were - really good! Even the picky grand daughter liked it. I'd like to try a slimmer version using 1% cottage cheese, 2% sharp cheese, & half egg whites for the whole eggs. I'm betting it would be just as delicious. This is really a great recipe. Thank you.
I've made this twice now, once for my husband's office and once for a potluck. Both times, it got raved reviews. I use frozen hash brown, which I cook first,then flatten it to the bottom of the pan, bake it for about 20 minutes or until brown. Then I add the rest of the mixture. The cripy hash browns on the bottom of the pan makes a big difference.
I make this on a regular basis to take to work in the morning while it's still hot. This casserole has such a reputation around the hospital that people from all departments come for a sample and the recipe every single time. My family thinks it is delicious and I really didn't change a single thing, other than using the dried onions sold in the spice isle instead of fresh. I don't pre-bake my potatoes, and quite often when they are on sale I use a bag of the 'Simply Potatoes' that are generally sold close to the eggs. If I could give this recipe 10 stars I would! I did make it recently with maple flavored sausage and it was quite spectacular.
Very tasty recipe - perfect for a late brunch! The texture was a bit different, but really nice. I divided this recipe to make 4 portions (according to the recipe) but was really only enough for two adults (with only a little bread, cheese and veg on the side). As a side dish, it might last longer. I pretty much followed the recipe exactly, except using vegetarian sausages (which don't 'crumble' as such, so I just chopped them into smaller pieces) and adding some seasoning and dried sage to the egg mix before pouring into the dish. When I do it next time, I will add even more seasoning. If it's for a main meal, I'd even try adding some halved cherry tomatoes to the mix. I had some on the side and the flavours worked well together. I'd also use more shredded potatoes to create a thicker layer around the edges. All in all, a great recipe though which will definitely be used again!
Delicious!!! Made just a couple changes... Instead of adding the onions to the eggs I added them and finely chopped sweet pepper to the potatoes.. I browned and seasoned the potatoes on the stove top the night before and then layered everything. Also I added bacon bits on the top. Because it came out the the refrigerator and was cold increased cook time to 1h 35min. Cover the first hour. Everyone loved this dish on Christmas morning! It was filling enough for us to make it until an early dinner but not too heavy. Will make again, may try other variations of cheese and meat for variety.
This recipe is super good! I would have posted a picture, but it was inhaled by the guys. Men! Anyway, I changed up a few things just to suit our tastes. I used mild Italian sausage because I am not a big sage fan. I added in a couple of hefty shakes of hot sauce and a pinch of red pepper flakes. I also added another egg because mine are large and not jumbo. My only complaint/concern is that it did not cook up completely solid after 60 minutes, so I nuked it for an additional 5 minutes...keep in mind that my nuker remembers when dinosaurs roamed the earth, so use your judgement there if you have the same problem I did. I did add a chopped bell pepper to the recipe and I sauted it up with the sausage and onion. Oh, yeah, lest I forget...I did not grate the onion...I'm in a 21-foot RV and nothing will run you out in the rain quicker than grating a freaking onion inside...I just chopped it up and threw it in...we like chunks of food and everyone I cook for likes onions, so I didn't feel the need to try to disguise it by grating. I also felt that the potatoes, themselves, needed seasoning, so I added sea salt and pepper to them. Like I said, my guys inhaled this and it was gone in no time flat! Thanks for a delicious recipe that will be made over and over again! :)
This was a big hit at a brunch baby shower. I used hot Jimmy Dean sausage to give it a little kick. I also used southern-style hash browns instead of the shredded type. There was quite a bit of grease with this, but I think it would be tasty to substitute reduced-fat sausage and cottage cheese.
My husband found this recipe and thought he would try it for a breakfast he was making for 20 of his co-workers. If I could give more than 5 stars I would! It was a BIG hit with his co-workers and lucky for me there were two pieces leftover that he brought home so I could try it. In a million years, you would never guess this recipe has cottage cheese in it! Instead of chub sausage, we used Jimmy Dean's original links, which hubby cooked up and sliced into smaller round slices. We also used another poster's suggestion of using frozen hash browns mixed with the onions and butter and cooked separately in the pans for 30 minutes before adding the remainder of the ingredients. We also upped the eggs to 8 jumbos per pan. For 20 hungry men, we used 3- 9x13 pans and assembled each pan separately, rather than combining all ingredients X3. People came back for seconds and complimented my husband profusely on what a delicious and satisfying breakfast this was. Looking forward to making this again soon for our own family! Luscious! Thanks so much for sharing, William!
I seldom make any recipe more than once (there are just so many recipes out there to try, right?), but this one I've made three times in the past two months. Why? Not because it's fancy or has complex flavors -- I've made it that many times because it's GOOD - just plain comfort food at its best good. (P.S. Made exactly as instructions state)
I just made this dish for Easter Brunch and everyone raved! It is a definate keeper. I did incorporate a couple of the tips from other reviewers with regards to cooking the hash browns first, as well as adding 8 large eggs vs. 6 jumbo. Here are a couple of other tips: 1. I used the Simply Potatoes Hash Browns that were not frozen, but shredded fresh. There was no need to drain and press. 2. I seasoned them with Johnny's Season Salt when cooking them before hand. 3. To cut down on the grease and making it a bit more healthy - I use "Jones All Natural Sausage & Rice Breakfast Links". It has 50% less fat and 40% fewer calories. 4. Tillamook Queso Blend (Monteray Jack & Cheddar) was perfect in the casserole.
5 stars with 8 eggs, frozen o'brien potatoes cooked 30min by self (I salt pepper potatoes.), regular sausage rather than sage, and cook onion with sausage. Then mix, pour over potatoes, and cook 30-35 min longer. Very good.
My family loved this!!! Ive made breakfast casseroles before but never with cottage cheese!! Oh so wonderful!! I did add 1/2 lb more sausage and I did not have jumbo eggs so I used 9 large eggs. Also cooked hashbrowns for a half hour then added mixture and refridgerated for 12 hours. This is a keeper!! Thank you so much!!
I served this sausage casserole at a monthly breakfast club to my girlfriends and it was a huge hit. I have to say that this was da bomb that day. My husband had the left overs later on and ate about 4 servings of this wonderful dish. The recipe didn't say what size dish to put it in, so I increased the serving size to 12 and it fit perfectly into a 9X13 dish.
This is by far the best tasting breakfast casserole recipe! I also substitued ricotta for the cottage, as no one in the house but me cares for cottage cheese. I ended up using 14 large eggs, since I wanted the casserole to be mostly eggs instead of mostly sausage or potatoes. I also salted the potato layer and pre-baked it to add crunch. I was in a hurry so I baked it at 400 for about 30 minutes, then reduced it to 375 and covered the edges to prevent over-browning, and it was done in another 20 minutes. This recipe is awesome in soft tortillas with a little salsa, and it fed 7 people breakfast for 2 days. Thanks!
I took this to our church breakfast this morming and out of ten casseroles this is the one that disappeared. I got a request for the recipe. I stuck to the recipe except I did prebake the potatoes in a 450 oven for 20 minutes before adding the egg mixture and turning the heat down.I will definately make this again.
My office had a breakfast pot luck and i was beside myself as to what to make. I searched on this site and came across this recipe. I was nervous about making the recipe and bringing it to the office only because I've never tried doing it before. WOW....Let me just tell you that it was so simple to make and the best thing i have EVER tasted for breakfast. Every single person in the office asked me for this recipe. They were all so impressed, which made me feel so good that my dish was the biggest hit. The only thing i did differnt was used regular sausage instead of sage.
I had a brunch w/ 25 people and made two of these casseroles. They were wonderful and I received many compliments and requests for the recipe! Since the recipe didn't specify - I used a 9x13 pan. I also used frozen hash browns so I didn't have to shred the potatoes!
This is a hit! It can be made, put in the fridge the night before and popped in the oven in the morning. Good for church or work potlucks and even better for family get-togethers. We like it a little zipped up so I saute the onion, garlic, peppers before cooking the meat. It's even good as a vegetarian dish.
Great! Used thawed hashbrowns to save time and used ricotta instead of cottage cheese (preference only). I also added some chopped red and green bell peppers for some color. GREAT recipe Bill! Thanks for sharing it!
This was so delicious. I've been looking for a yummy breakfast casserole and I think I've found my go-to. I did what other reviewers said and baked the potatoes by themselves first, I would do it longer next time, I like my potatoes crunchy. I also sauteed my onions with the sausage. Also I added a red bell pepper, YUM, that added a lot. Of course I added in some pepper, garlic seasonings, perfect!
My 11 year old said "Mom you can make this any time". I did use frozen hash browns, used 8 large eggs instead of 6 jumbo added a bit of salt and pepper and cayenne pepper to the mix. I also prebaked the hash browns/ butter while the sausage cooked. I cooked the onions with the sausage when it was almost done to make sure they weren't too crunchy. I have made this 3 times so far and it is my new "go to" recipe for egg bake. Thanks!!!!
This casserole is very good! I've made it a few times and it always turns out great. If your using your own shredded potatoes, you should definitely bake them a little before putting everything together, or they turn out kind of soggy..but even if it does it still tastes great. Frozen hash browns work just as good too :)
Because I apparently can't read, I put cream cheese in my batch of this casserole instead of cottage cheese. It was SOOOOOOO good. Loved this recipe!
Served this for Easter Brunch and it was a big hit. I made a few changes. As others previously stated, I pre-baked the hashbrowns for 45 min until they were just brown and crispy around the edges. I also added red, yellow and green peppers to the sausage while it was browning. This was so delicious. Everyone loved it!
I made this casserole for my extended family on Christmas Day. It fed about 5 adults and 3 teenagers with hearty appetites. Not having made this before, I wondered how it would be received. The pan was empty and my family was looking for more! Delicious!
Absolutely fabulous! Nice and hearty. I made it for company and they wanted the recipe after one bite.
Everyone loved this and they had no idea that I made a healthy version. I used 3 whole eggs and egg beaters. I also used low fat cottage cheese and low fat cheese. Instead of standard breakfast sausage I used turkey breakfast sausage.
This is the BEST! I love it and make it all the time! It is very easy. I took the others suggestions and added a 4oz can of diced green chillies and used ricotta instead of cottage cheese, I also used a package of Simply Potatoes (Southwest flavor). It came out PERFECTLY! UPDATE* I have made this sooo many times and I have tried it many different ways and it is best the way it is written... cottage cheese and no green chillies.
This was great! I used frozen shredded potatoes. I cooked the onion with the sausage since I don't like crunchy veggies. I used some colby jack along with chedder as I didn't quite have enough. I think I would also add some pepper and salt to the mix or some type of seasoning, as I felt it needed it afterwards. I might also add other veggies. Everyone enjoyed it! Thanks!
My whole family loved this! I made it for one morning when we had to leave early. I put it in the refrigerator overnight, and baked it the next morning. It was fabulous!
My husband and I loved this for dinner. Cooking is an art and some folks have trouble with the idea that everyone has different brush strokes. Make this as you prefer and quit whining about how you had to change it. SO WHAT.Good cooks do that as a matter of course.
This is a really great recipe. I have been making it for about 2 years now when I have guests. If you make it exactly as written it is a bit too much onion for my taste. I have been halving it a lot recently and it works perfect in a 9x9 square pan with 4 eggs and 8 oz cottage cheese, everything else halved. I also use powdered onion instead of shredded most times. Everyone asks for the recipe!
Excellent recipe. I also did as other reviewers suggested and used more potatoes, more eggs and pre-cooked the potato for about 20 minutes. I also added a little green pepper which really sent this over the top. Will definitely make again.
I subtituted cream cheese for cottage cheese and cut the recipe in half (45 min in 8 in. square pan). Very yummy. I also baked the hash brown crust for 25 min before filling. Next time will use more hash browns, maybe 4 c. for the full recipe. Very filling, would work for dinner.
DELICIOUS!!!!
My family loved this recipe on Christmas morning! I never cook and this was easy! I cooked the sausage and mixed it with all but the eggs the night before. In the morning, I just lined the pan, mixed the eggs with the sausage mixture, and cooked! I bet a mexican version would be stellar!
I made two of these for a brunch my wife was serving to 14 neighbor ladies. They loved it and most asked for the recipe. For the record, I used sour cream instead of the cottage cheese (which I didn't have) and I don't think it had a negative impact.
I make this all the time. I has become a staple in my household. Not only is it tasty but it goes a long way. I make a casserole then we will heat up a slice or two for breakfast for days to come. Great to have on hand for those busy school mornings. I do cook the hash browns alone (w/ butter) to get them crisp for about 20-30 minutes before adding the rest of the ingredients. I still cook it all together for an hour. I also suggest sauteing the onions with the sausage. I hope you like it as much as I do!
I made this to the recipe and had the some of the same issues as other reviewers. I will use frozen hash browns instead and I think that will solve most of the problem I felt it was a bit oily.
Loved this recipe overall, but made a few changes. I used O'Brien potatoes so didn't need to add the recommended amount of shredded onion. Like another reviewer, I baked the potato layer for 30 minutes and refrigerated overnight, then finished the dish the next morning. I also salted and peppered the egg mixture, and crumbled 1 pound of cooked bacon on top for additional flavor (this made it very pretty as well.) When I make it again, I will double the amount of sausage, as it seemed to have more potatoes than it needed, and although this might make the potato layer look a bit scant, I don't believe that would be a problem at all. This was very popular at my recent family gathering.
This was great! I used the frozen hash browns with onions and peppers and added an extra egg like other reviewers said. Leftovers were just as good if not better. We had this for dinner and both my husb and kids loved it :) Can use any type of sausage flavor you like, not just sage.
My family loves this recipe I add mushrooms, and use sharp chedder, spicy sausage and just a couple extra eggs.Very good and filling.I make this about once a month.
Made this for Christmas breakfast & I was NOT disappointed! It was just my husband and I, so I halved the recipe. I made a couple of minor modifications to suit our tastes. 1. I seasoned the buttered potatoes with a few dashes each of salt, black pepper & sage. 2. I minced up some green onion and cooked it in with the sausage. 3. Added two extra eggs, since I was working with large and not the jumbo ones the recipe calls for. Will use this recipe again and won't wait for Christmas time to do it!
Exactly what I was looking for: simple to put together and delicious! Made it a day ahead and cooked the next morning. I added diced red and yellow peppers with the onions and cooked them with the sausage. Perfect for brunch for a group!
this was as great as all the reviews said. I made it for a big group of people and everyone raved about it. I did as the reviews suggested and prebaked the potatoes for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. I also cooked up the sausage with the onions the night before and mixed it together with the rest of the ingredients to make the morning preperation easier. I have passed it on to several people and will definately make again.
Sooo good and easy! I couldn't even tell that it had cottage cheese in it (the idea of hot cottage cheese turned me off a bit). Feeds a huge crowd!
This Is Straight Up A 5-Star Recipe! I Changed The Measurements A Little, Due To A Tinier Baking Dish. However, That Made NO Effect On The Outcome! It Was Absolutely Awesome! I Had 2 BIG Pieces For Dinner, & Cannot Wait To Have Another For Breakfast :D YUM!
I've never wrote a review for a recipe before but I felt I had to for this one. This truly is "THE BEST"! I made this for Christmas Eve morning, my newly married son & wife were visiting for the holidays. I have tried the breakfast casseroles with the cream soup cans and I didn't like them. You can make this one in the morning not the night before if you like. I did make some changes like some of the reviewers said...I used frozen hashbrowns (Simply Potatoes frozen)....I lined the pan w/ potatoes & butter and baked for 30 minutes and then poured the mixture in and baked for 30 additional minutes...it came out picture perfect! I used extra cheese (we Love Cheese) sprinkled on top. All I can say is it was FANTASTIC! And it tastes better after it sits awhile and tastes great micro-ed the next day! Everyone wanted the recipe! My college son wanted me to bake one so he could take it back to school! My picky MIL loved it too! She's actually thinking of different alternative ingredients to use as a dinner meal like chicken & mushrooms! THANKS FOR A GREAT KEEPER RECIPE!!
FANTASTIC! I do cook the frozen hashbrowns (O'Bien style) into the bottom of the dish (using the melted butter to coat), let cool on the stove top and then refrig. overnight - uncovered. The onion IS best cooked with the sausage and I also use 7 or 8 eggs and add a small can of green chilies. Cook time has always been perfect.
I brought this to work for a brunch during the holidays and it was a huge hit. I had several people ask me for the recipe. The only thing I did different was use sharp cheddar instead of mild. I made it again at Christmas and used frozen hash browns. I made the sausage mixture except for the eggs the night before then refrigerated it and the frozen hash browns. The next morning I made the hash brown crust, added the eggs to the sausage mixture and assembled. I had to cook it an additional 5-10 minutes but it made it quick and easy for the hectic morning.
Subbed LF cottage cheese and LF shredded cheese, left out butter and it STILL came out fantastic. Added garlic powder and pepper. Will definitely make again.
This was very good and was a hit at the gathering I brought it to. I was hesitant about making it due to the cottage cheese, but thought I'd trust the other viewers and truly, never noticed that it was an ingredient. As with some of the other ratings, I cooked the thawed potatoes (I used a 32 oz pkg of OreIda shredded hashbrowns) in a skillet with a bit of olive oil, not enough to brown them, but just to cook/soften them a bit. Since I used the whole package of potatoes, I added an extra egg and next time will probably add 2 extra eggs in total and as well as some additional sharp cheddar cheese. We served this with a variety of hot sauces.
Delicious! To make things easier, I use Simply Potatoes, doubling the amount, and pre-bake for 30 minutes. I use 8 jumbo eggs and prefer maple breakfast sausage over the sage. Everyone I've served this to loves it!
I made this recipe for a brunch, and it was quite a hit! Next time I will probably salt the potato crust before adding the filling.
Prepared and cooked this exactly like the recipe and it was a hit and I was asked to make it again. This is also very easy to slightly modify for what's on hand in the frig.
I've made this several times with MAJOR changes yo lower the fat content. I don't see a problem when you see a recipe on this site or any other and make it your own....lighten up folks..life is too short. Happy New Year!!
This is great! I have made it with both sausage and bacon... I followed what other reviewers said and did do 8 eggs instead of 6. The frozen shredded potatoes are best when cooked for about 15 - 20 minutes before adding other ingredients.
Made this using smoked sausage what a mistake!
This by far is the best sausage casserole ever!
I made this for my family on Christmas morning both last year and this year. I actually prepare the ingredients the night before and pop it in the oven first thing since it takes about an hour. Since I've only made it on Christmas it makes it more special. I didn't change the recipe at all and it came out perfect!
I made this for a baptism luncheon (with muffins and fruit salad) and it was a big hit. I made it both "regular" and "spicy" (with green chiles and southwest style potatoes as other reviewers have mentioned). Since I needed this to be cooked when I got home from church, I pre-cooked the hashbrowns for 20 minutes at 350 degrees (mixed with the melted butter). I should have broiled it a few minutes to get them crispy, but they were done enough as is. Then I made the rest of the recipe, using 9 eggs per pan instead of the 6-8 others used. I also sub'd the ricotta cheese for cottage cheese. I did not season the regular casserole but did add coarse ground black pepper to the top of the spicy one so that guests could quickly see the difference between the two. I also saved a small amount of cheese (~1/4 cup) and sprinkled it on top. I then set the oven to start later in the day (a feature I've never used before!) at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. The casseroles were just finishing baking when we got home from church, and even pulled them out 5 minutes early because the edges were browning. Everyone loved them and went back for more. I served salsa with the spicy version. Enjoy!
Made this for out of town guests, we all agreed it's the best breakfast casserole we'd had! I did use 8 eggs and cooked the sausage with the onion, added mushrooms and red bell pepper. Also cooked the potatoes alone while browning the sausage, about 20-25 minutes. Served 6 adults (many had two servings) plus some left-overs. Thanks so much for sharing!
I decided to follow the recipe exactly (with the exception of using 8 eggs instead of 6 because my eggs were large, not jumbo), and I was pleased with the results. I used frozen hashbrowns. Next time I will add some mushrooms and peppers.
The is a great casserole. We usually have it for dinner with cut up fruit and it is very filling! I'm too lazy to shred potatoes so I just use the freezer kind and defrost them in the microwave. I also added green chilies to the egg mixture for a little kick. Last night I made this and I didn't have any cottage cheese so I just added a little milk and it was still delicious! Thanks Bill!
Awesome,the whole family loved it!!!!! It's a keeper, will definately make again.
This was very good! I made this for Mother's Day brunch. I wasn't quite sure how cottage cheese would taste mixed with eggs and sausage but once served, it didn't last long. I cheated by using packaged hashbrowns ("Simply Potatoes" in the refrigerated isle). I also cooked the onion with the sausage since my family isn't really fond of raw onions. I think next time I'll use sharp chedder for extra taste. Otherwise, I wouldn't change a thing!
I made this when my husband's family was visting for the weekend. It did not let me down! Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. We will definitely be making this one again.
This was the perfect breakfast for a large group who had really partied the night before. They all agreed it was the perfect hangover cure. Add some hot sauce, and it's absolutely delicious. The cottage cheese is a great way to bind it all together if you don't want to use heavy cream. LOVED IT!
Great! A little salt to preference and it really brought out the taste.
excellent breakfast casserole. I cooked the onions, sausage and some bacon, red and green bell pepper until tender. Instead of making it in a 9x13 pan I used 2 glass pie pans (I had to add an extra cup of the simply potatos to cover sides and bottom of both) I also used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese salt, pepper, and 8 regular size eggs. Made the night before, and baked in the morning. Got rave reviews at my work breakfast meeting!
I used frozen shredded potatoes as others suggested and cooked the (mild turkey italian) sausage and onion mixture beforehand for Mother's day brunch. I baked the potatoes and butter for thirty minutes at 350 and added the egg mixture and cooked for 50 minutes more. Totally gone at the end of the meal. Served with a fruit salad.
Honestly one of the best parts of Christmas this year. We made two pans for 9 people and there was nothing left everyone went back for a second piece. The potatos were very good in it.
This was fantastic! I followed some of the other reviewers' suggestions, such as precooking the hashbrowns "crust" for about 25 minutes, using 8 eggs and using 4 cups of hashbrowns instead of 3. It was perfect! We did have a few peppers added in for a little extra flavor. My husband who doesn't typically eat eggs came back for THIRDS! Will definitely be making this again! Edit 2017: Made this again with frozen potatoes O'brien to save time. Again, fantastic. Add salt and pepper, maybe some salsa after for a good kick. Sure to please
I made this for Christmas breakfast - it was a huge hit! Followed the recipe as written.
Have made this 5-6 times. Sometimes use fresh potatoes - just grate and salt to reduce moisture. Also use frozen hashbrowns. Great either way. Family loves it and coworkers ask for the recipe. Easy to assemble the night before and just pop in the oven. Highly recommend. Have to keep the cottage cheese a secret or grandchildren will not eat :)
Good - dense, but satisfying. Good hangover casserole to make the night before a party.
Super good. I halfed the recipe and made it in a 8x8 dish. I prepared it the day before and then baked it the next morning, turned out great. This is a keeper. THanks
This was fabulous! I made it for dinner tonight. Unfortunately I didn't have onions, so left them out but threw in some chopped portobello mushrooms for texture and added the extra eggs as suggested. The family was very happy, next time I make it I will have the onions on hand, I really wouldn't change a thing, very good, thanks for posting!
Made this for Christmas morning and it turned out great. I did as some others suggested by browning the potatoes before adding the egg mix. I used the Simply Potatoes Southwestern style and it gave the dish a nice flavor. The only other addition was 1/4 cup milk. I made the mixture the night before and it just looked to thick to me. Also, I did add a little salt and pepper. A keeper!!!!!!!
Love this recipe - it's our go-to dish for holidays and family brunch. I tried it with the sage sausage first, but prefer regular sausage. I also bake the hash browns for about 10 minutes to get them browning before I add the egg mixture.
This was delicious!!I made this and other casseroles for a brunch and it was by far the favorite and for good reason. I will definitely make this again, YUM!!
