Sausage Casserole

This sausage casserole is mouth-watering, bowl-scraping good! This recipe also makes a great dinner entrée.

Recipe by WILLIAM ROSSBACH

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Heat a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat. Cook sausage in the hot skillet until evenly browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.

  • Stir together shredded potatoes and butter in the prepared baking dish; lightly press mixture into the bottom and sides of the dish. Mix together sausage, cottage cheese, Cheddar cheese, onion, and eggs in a bowl. Pour over potato mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of casserole comes out clean, about 1 hour. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 21.6g; carbohydrates 7.9g; fat 26.3g; cholesterol 188.1mg; sodium 754.7mg. Full Nutrition
