Sausage Casserole

I keep coming back to this recipe, and every time I rate it, I lower it a star. I think that this is a decent recipe, but it is very, very bland and really lacking any WOW. If you are serving to small children or to the elderly it might be passable. It is fine for getting rid of some leftovers, but as the recipe currently is, I would not serve this to guests as is. It requires many changes and by the time the changes are made, it is a new recipe, not at all the same as the recipe here. When I made this recipe the first time, following the recipe exactly, I felt it was bland, it lacked any flavor and definitely needed major modifications. I added the onion and some green pepper to the sausage and cooked them together. I ended up adding a can of well- drained diced tomatoes to the sausage as well. I only had large eggs, not jumbo, so I used nine large eggs. I added a bit of onion powder and a clove of crushed garlic to the egg mixture, as well as a bit of black pepper. I felt it needed a bit of extra flavor. I also used sharp cheddar cheese ... shredded myself, never from the package. I used half of the cottage cheese the recipe stated, combining the other half with sour cream. I used store bought shredded potatoes, but added some salt and pepper to the potatoes as well. I assembled the entire casserole the night before and baked in the morning. It takes longer to bake than the recipe calls for. In my convection oven it took about 1 hour and 20 minutes. Even

