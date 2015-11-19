Breakfast Fried Brown Rice

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This quick and easy, one-pot recipe will make your next breakfast feng shui by shifting variety and flavor into overdrive for your morning meal.

By spicket25

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat a wok or skillet on high heat for 1 minute.

    Advertisement

  • Coat wok thoroughly with 2 tablespoons peanut oil; reduce heat to medium. Cook and stir onion until beginning to soften, about 3 minutes.

  • Crack eggs directly into the wok. Stir quickly to scramble until eggs begin to set but are still fluid, about 1 1/2 minutes.

  • Stir ham into the wok and cook just until warmed through, about 1 minute.

  • Stir butter and remaining 1 tablespoon of peanut oil into the wok; let warm for 10 seconds. Add rice and stir constantly for 3 to 4 minutes, adding more oil if rice begins to stick.

  • Season fried rice with salt and pepper; top with Cheddar cheese.

Cook's Notes:

Ensure your stir-fry is properly worked over the "hot spot" in your wok. Do this by flipping and stirring repeatedly, moving the bottom of the mixture to the top. If rice sticks to the wok, add a light amount of oil to help keep it moving.

Its important not to add to the serving size too much because of the limited amount of "hot spot" in your wok.

For more flavor, add a tablespoon of oyster sauce and a tablespoon of soy sauce. To clean out the fridge, substitute ham with yesterday's meat leftovers. To be more traditional, add frozen peas with the meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
491 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 30.5g; cholesterol 142mg; sodium 699.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Marianne Halderman
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2019
This was a great recipe for the left over Christmas ham! I ll be sure to make this again with whatever meat is around! Delicious and quick! Read More
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Marianne Halderman
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2019
This was a great recipe for the left over Christmas ham! I ll be sure to make this again with whatever meat is around! Delicious and quick! Read More
Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/22/2016
This was a tasty nosh. I liked it. If you are going to add the cheese I wouldnt add the soy sauce.. just use salt and pepper. I didn't have any butter in the house so I only used oil. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022