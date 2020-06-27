Crispy Fried Tofu

Deep-fried tofu that is crisp and golden brown on the outside and amazingly white and soft on the inside! Serve with your favorite Asian dish or dipping sauce. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to several days or freeze for several weeks.

By Sarah Dipity

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
12 ounces
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Wrap tofu in a clean towel and place onto a plate. Set another plate on top, and place a 3- to 5-pound weight on top. Press tofu for about 20 minutes; drain and discard the accumulated liquid.

  • Cut tofu into 1-inch by 2-inch chunks. Sprinkle 1/4 teaspoon salt onto one slide; flip over and sprinkle remaining 1/4 teaspoon on the other.

  • Heat oil in a wok or large skillet. To test if the oil is ready, dip a chopstick or wooden spoon in it; if bubbles rise, it is ready. If the oil smokes, it is too hot.

  • Gently place 5 to 8 pieces of tofu at a time in hot oil using metal tongs. Be very careful as oil may splatter; use a splatter guard if possible. Fry tofu until golden, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Drain tofu on a plate lined with several paper towels. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Cook's Notes:

Do not use silken tofu for this recipe.

If you want the tofu darker and crispier, you can deep fry them a second time.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 15g; sodium 296.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (17)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
Sandra Spears
Rating: 2 stars
07/16/2016
I marinated mine overnight in ginger,orange juice and soy sauce. Then dried the tofu and coated with corn starch before frying. Then dip in sweet and sour sauce. Read More
Helpful
(9)
penny Slater
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2018
I fried garlic cloves in the oil removed them bore burning then added the tofu pieces. Excellent way to get protein into the littles! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Rita Bell
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2020
Very Effective Outcome With The Paper Towel Method..Thanx! Read More
Helpful
(1)
raek77
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2019
So good. I wanted to recreate the fried tofu I used to order from this restaurant in my home town. I made a really simple sauce with honey and garlic and soy sauce and served with udon. Read More
Trisha
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2019
Exactly like when I had tofu for the first time. Over 20 years ago. Will definitely make this again. I just topped the tofu with salsa verde for additional flavor but ate quite a few pieces on their own. Delicious. Read More
LE C
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2020
This is a great prep recipe. I have been using tofu for years and years. For a quick dinner, slice lengthwise in thirds, wrap in paper towels, top with heavy pan or pot to press out liquid. Do this twice before frying in light olive oil and sprinkle with soy etc sauces -- some like a sprinkle of sesame oil, giner, etc. -- until golden brown. Enjoy with rice and veggies. Read More
Lolo
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2020
Absolutely yummy! I coat the tofu in salt,pepper, and garlic and it turns out delicious ?? Read More
