Crispy Fried Tofu
Deep-fried tofu that is crisp and golden brown on the outside and amazingly white and soft on the inside! Serve with your favorite Asian dish or dipping sauce. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to several days or freeze for several weeks.
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Do not use silken tofu for this recipe.
If you want the tofu darker and crispier, you can deep fry them a second time.
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 15g; sodium 296.6mg. Full Nutrition