Cheesy Cauliflower Mash

Rating: 4.17 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I first ran across this dish at Ruby Tuesday®. It's a great change from mashed potatoes and can be just as versatile. Cream adds to the richness of the dish. Use any type of cheese you like, or leave it out to reduce calories. Many different types call for a food processor but I found my hand mixer does the job even better. Bon appetit!

By soupdiva

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cream and chicken bouillon granules together in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on medium until granules are soft, 20 to 30 seconds; set aside.

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add cauliflower, cover, and steam until very tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain and place in a large bowl.

  • Mash cauliflower using a hand mixer on low speed, about 1 minute. Add cream mixture and increase speed to high; mix together until creamy, 3 to 5 minutes. Sprinkle in shredded Cheddar cheese, seasoned salt, and garlic powder. Stir by hand until well-mixed and serve.

Cook's Notes:

You can save time by using frozen cauliflower. I prefer using fresh because it doesn't hold as much water when boiled.

The more you blend, the creamier it will be; blend less for a chunkier texture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 14.6mg; sodium 195.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Reviews:
John A. Kierstead
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2020
Recipe was big hit. Was tired of potatoes made for the wife and I . The only problem was, wished there was more. Will be on the table more often. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Gary Strautz
Rating: 4 stars
09/30/2016
This was a very easy recipe to put together. I did add more cheese and added chopped bacon to the top. Came out pretty good. Read More
soupdiva
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2016
After all recipes managed to delete my entire account.. I tried to search and find my recipes. This is not the correct picture for this recipe but it is mine. This is the first attempt at making this and my family loved it but I appreciate all the reviews. Read More
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
11/21/2015
This really has potential but as it is lacks the great flavor I expected. I love cauliflower but this recipe need a little boost in the flavor department. Read More
perryb56
Rating: 4 stars
09/05/2021
I used the ingredients listed, just a little more of them. It tasted great! Read More
