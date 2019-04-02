Brie Cups

If you are looking for a quick, easy, delicious appetizer, this is for you. I've served them many times and my friends always gobble them up. Even cheese haters love this. You can find the phyllo cups in the freezer section.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Arrange phyllo cups on the baking sheet. Place one piece Brie cheese in each phyllo cup. Top with 1/2 teaspoon raspberry preserves.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until Brie is melted, about 7 minutes.

Cook's Note:

One package of phyllo cups typically contains 15 pieces. You may have some Brie cheese left over after assembling the cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 15.1mg; sodium 187mg. Full Nutrition
