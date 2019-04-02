If you are looking for a quick, easy, delicious appetizer, this is for you. I've served them many times and my friends always gobble them up. Even cheese haters love this. You can find the phyllo cups in the freezer section.
So easy and so elegant. I found the mini fillo shells near but not in the freezer section. They were not frozen, but in an end display near the desserts. I have only seen them during the holiday season. These were very easy. I used Raspberry Chiptole sauce which was great. I am thinking that even a touch of cranberry jelly would be wonderful for Thankgiving or Mango in the summer. The possibilities are endless.
I made these and didn't see, in the recipe, that the phyllo tart shells should be baked before filling with the brie and raspberry preserves. You might want to put that in your cook's notes. I had to bake them a lot longer than the 7 minutes stated in the recipe. Mine don't look like the picture, either.
Super easy! I hesitated buying the cups because they were pre cooked so I was afraid they would burn..but they were perfect. I made these for a wine tasting party and everyone loved them. I did some with raspberry jam and some with a spicy pepper jam.
Easy peasy. Everything is good with warm brie! I could have put more brie in the cups, the cups spread out a little when cooked and could have easily held more than what I used. Next time I'll go with more of a spicy/savory filling, such as a pepper jelly, just my personal preference.
Absolutely delicious!! Easy yet elegant I took these to a New Year’s Eve party and people were raving about them. I made some as written and some with the nut topping I use in my baked pastry Brie: 1 Tbsp butter, 1 Tbsp spiced rum, 1/4 c brown sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, walnuts & 1/8tsp cinnamon. Try this you will not be disappointed!! Thank you EHS for the recipe!
This is a simple, fast appetizer that wows guests. I made double this recipe when I hosted our annual Christmas bookclub white elephant event. Everyone thought the brie cups absolutely delicious and asked for the recipe. To make it easier to add the jam in the last step, I made the one-inch square brie pieces into flat round shapes that fit better in the cups. That way, it was really easy to dribble the jam on top. Also, I used a raspberry jalapeno jam that gave the resulting taste a fun little kick!
This is amazing with lots of rave reviews from guests and clients. I added roasted pecans and and made the filo cups myself with mini muffin tins. I brushed 4 sheets of phyllo with butter then cut them into squares large enough to fit into a greased mini muffin tin.
These were beautiful and DELICIOUS. I cut each Brie piece in half and pressed to the side to create a center indention for the preserves. Used 1/4 t jalapeño jelly and 1/4 t raspberry preserves in each. Also, I used 7oz and had a little Brie left over. YUM!!!
Super easy. People who don’t like Brie liked these. I used raspberry preserves and a fresh raspberry on top and blackberry preserves with blackberries on top. Yummy!! I will definitely make these again and again.
Easy peasy! Attractive. I added a drop of balsamic vinegar to the finished product .. gave it a little added definition without the heat of a spicy jam. Used prebaked, miniature phyllo shells. 7 minutes bake time. They were cooling off within 3 minutes from the oven, so best to serve immediately.
Took these to a party and they were the first things to go. I used fig jam on half, and seedless blackberry jam, and placed a walnut half on some of them. I did bake at 400 instead of 350 and they were perfect. Awesome party appetizer for not much work!
These were a huge hit at a small dinner party. As many other reviewers have said, even my friend that doesn't like Brie liked these. I did change mine slightly as I found a delightful jar of wild blueberry & lavender preserves and just had to try it. I topped them with fresh blueberries and a sliver of Marcona almond. They definitely tasted better at room temperature than when they were still hot. A bit on the sweet side, but my friends enjoyed them before and after dinner.
Made it as written, but used chipotle raspberry jam as others have done. So easy but elegant. Made a double batch. Everyone loved them and every last one of them disappeared by the time dinner was served. Thank you, EHS!
To make these extra special, I sprinkle red pepper flakes on the raspberry jam and top with a walnut half before baking. By the way you can buy pre cooked phyllo cups in the frozen food section. Both my husband love these little guys so I make them as an appetizer when we have a special meal.
I followed this simple recipe to a T. I needed an appetizer that only took moments to make. Our small crowd of 6 absolutely loved it! The savory depth of the brie is perfectly set against the sweet fruitiness of the raspberry. This recipe will be at my next potluck in 2 weeks!
Recipe was just right. No issues - I added some finely chopped nuts to half of the batch and was heavy handed with the preserves. This also pairs nicely with other preserves or apple cranberry for more holiday flavors.
This is a great recipe. I've made it with brie, goat cheese crumbles, and blue cheese crumbles. I like to mix up the jams, too, as well as put a few almond slivers on top. I served these at my wedding, got a request from a friend to make them for her wedding! You can make in advance, freeze (wrap well), then get them out and bake. They take no time to thaw as they are so little.
A friend used crescent rolls cut in a mini muffin pan instead of the tartlets. She just cut the crescent rolls in small strips and formed a cup in the muffin pan. They came out clean and delicious. The rest was the same...Brie and raspberry jam.
My grocery store doesnt sell pre made phyllo cups so I made my own out of a sheet of phyllo. I pre baked the cups, then added the brie and jelly when I was ready to serve them. I used hot pepper jelly and it was delicious!
I wish I would have gotten a photo. But before I knew it, the whole family gobbled them up. Huge family hit. And I noticed another review stating you need to cook the philo cups first, I didn’t. I cooked them for 7/8 mins and they came out perfect! Nice and brown around the edges with a slight crisp. Yummy and simple recipe. Only cost me a few bucks and the family LOVED them
