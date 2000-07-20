Turkey Sausage Breakfast
My mom substituted turkey sausage, egg beaters and low fat cheddar to reduce the fat. We have this dish every Christmas morning with croissants.
My mom substituted turkey sausage, egg beaters and low fat cheddar to reduce the fat. We have this dish every Christmas morning with croissants.
This was a very easy casserole to make. I cut out some of the cheese, added an extra egg and used lean sweet italian turkey sausage instead of ground sausage. As some of the other reviews stated, an hour may be a bit too much time in the oven. I took mine out after 50 minutes and it was perfect (baked in a glass dish).Read More
Was very easy to make. Used turkey sausage and egg substitute and colby/jack cheese. Maybe if I had used the mild italian sausage we would have liked it better. I made this up the night before and covered with foil and placed it in the fridge. At 6 the next morning removed the foil and put in the oven to bake. Found serving size a little large and served in 1/8ths instead of 1/6ths and added fruit on the side. Will try again and vary the ingredients.Read More
This was a very easy casserole to make. I cut out some of the cheese, added an extra egg and used lean sweet italian turkey sausage instead of ground sausage. As some of the other reviews stated, an hour may be a bit too much time in the oven. I took mine out after 50 minutes and it was perfect (baked in a glass dish).
My boyfriend and I thought this was a great breakfast. Used another egg, added some fresh mushrooms and half a green bell pepper. Thanks to others, the 50-min cooking time was perfect! Thank you!
Was very easy to make. Used turkey sausage and egg substitute and colby/jack cheese. Maybe if I had used the mild italian sausage we would have liked it better. I made this up the night before and covered with foil and placed it in the fridge. At 6 the next morning removed the foil and put in the oven to bake. Found serving size a little large and served in 1/8ths instead of 1/6ths and added fruit on the side. Will try again and vary the ingredients.
This will be a Christmas morning tradition for our family. I followd the directions, but only baked for 50 minutes (see previous reviews for this recipe). The next time I made it, I used six eggs and use regular bulk sausage. My family loves it!
Delicious! I used 10 eggs, 3/4 cup of milk and 1 cup of cheese. (I'm not a big cheese fan). I cooked my pound of turkey sausage and 1/2 of a large diced yellow onion the night before, leaving the "juices" in it. (I even shredded my potatoes the night before and though they turned a bit brown it did not affect the flavor a bit). I baked it about 45min. in a convection oven and served it to my Ladies Bible Class. All loved it and many asked for the recipe!
Good basic breakfast casserole. Next time, I would brown the Hash Browns a bit in a skillet before adding them to the mix as this would add more texture and taste to the dish. As other mentioned, I would also add Green/Red Peppers to it as well. My changes: I used 10 eggs, 3/4 Cup Milk and 1 1/2 Cups Cheese. Then baked at 350 in Convention Oven and it was done in about 35 minutes to golden brown. It easily fed 6 with some leftover.
Super Yummy! I have been taking the leftovers and rolling them up for a super fast breakfast burrito, it's perfect for on the go.
This was good, but I found that 60 minutes was too long a cooking period in a glass dish and 45 minutes would have sufficed.I served it with a fresh fruit salad and croissants for brunch and it was enjoyed by everyone.
I made this for dinner tonight. My whole family liked it. My 2 year old son cleaned his plate, which doesn't happen all that often here lately. I added 2 extra eggs, some ground mustard and salt and pepper. I also just used a regular sweet onion since I didn't have any green onions. I'll be making this one again! Thanks for sharing!
This turned out great for a baby shower brunch I hosted for 12 women. First I layered the bottom of the pan with frozen hash browns that I defrosted in the fridge overnight (not sure if that step was necessary though). Then I cut ham steak in cubes that I bought from costco and layered that over the hash browns. I beat 9 eggs and 9 egg whites, 1 cup cheddar, 3 green onions, 1/2 cup milk with garlic salt, fresh ground pepper and italian seasoning. A HUGE CROWD PLEASER, easy and inexpensive way to feed a larger group for breakfast!
Awesome! Will make again and again. Always a huge hit! Thanks for sharing.
I agree with the reviewer above who said 60 min is too long. I baked this dish in my stoneware and I think 45 min would have been better.
This is an AWESOME recipe! My husband and daughter goes absolutely crazy for this!!! I do make a few changes. I double the eggs, milk, and cheese and add Mrs. Dash Onion/Herb( salt free) spice (about 2 tablespoons) instead of the onions. I only cook it for 45-50 minutes. This is a definite keeper!
I would have given this a three, but my husband said four, and as I see potential, I'll round up. But this was definitely lacking in flavor for me, and we even used real sausage! I didn't make too many changes but here's what I did: used pork sausage as store didn't have ground turkey sausage. Used O'briens shredded hash browns and, as they didn't have a smaller package, had to guess at half to get to the 16oz. I used egg beaters, and added an extra "egg." I used the written amount of cheese and milk. I used 1/2 a regular onion and cooked it with the sausage. I layerd the hashbrown on the bottom and with some salt and pepper, attempted to "crisp" them before topping with the mixture. It was missing something. We agree it needed more hashbrown and more egg. However, the hashbrowns were the lacking flavor part, so we might try tator tots next time. I can't see how mixing them in would help, and enjoyed the layering. (Usually I go the other way with recipes.) It was a good base, and we will probably make again, but differently.
Good recipe. Nothing overly spectacular but it does make a breakfast that will please just about anyone. I used ham instead of sausage to cut out some of the grease. It still seemed pretty greasy because of the cheese. But my potato loving guy adored this over a basic bread-based breakfast casserole. Thanks for the recipe!
This dish was great! I used 8 eggs and added salt and pepper. Next time I would add onions to add more flavor. Great for dinner too!
This was really good & my brunch guests enjoyed it! I used "Momma's Turkey Sausage" recipe to make my own turkey sausage. I also added an extra egg. Like other reviewers recommended, we rolled the leftovers up in flour tortillas for a quick breakfast wraps the next morning.
My husband loved this. I also used 10 eggs and added green pepper and mushrooms. Will definitely make again!
Brought this for a work brunch -- *both* batches I made were gone by lunch time (except for the serving I snagged for myself!). I used frozen tator tots instead of hash browns (b/c it's what I had), halving a 32-oz bag into a 2.5 quart corningware dish and a 9x9 (or 8x8?) square pyrex dish. I mixed together last night a batch each of: 4 beaten eggs, 1/2 a cup of cream, 1/2 a pound of pork maple sausage, and 3/4 cup of shredded cheddar, plus added ~2 teaspoons of salt. I placed one batch in a baking dish and the other in a bowl, to transfer in the morning, and refrigerated both (so I could just pop them in the oven this morning). I heated up the refrigerated dish in the oven while it was preheating, and added the other dish in once the the oven was 350. The casserole ended up like toasty tater tots glued together with cheesy goodness, with eggs and sausage blended throughout. Not sure if this is how it's supposed to turn out, but it was awesome!
I used regular sausage and egg beaters; tasted great. I might try sauteing some onions instead of using green onions next time.
It was a very simple recipe, however I added 2 additional eggs. Next time I think I'll brown the hashbrowns a little before mixing them in. They were a little underdone for my taste.
I've used this recipe so many times I've lost count. Each time I've used it I would add tomatos and/or sliced black olives. Or crustons instead of hash brown. Didn't have to cook it as long as it stated but it worked! Also I've shared at least a dozen times. Thanks for sharing!
I used pork & bacon sausage instead of ground turkey sausage. Only one green onion, but used a bag of frozen hashbrown with veggies that contained onions, red pepper and green pepper. Half mozza & cheddar, added fresh parsley. I did season liberally with my 'secret' breakfast tater seasoning (garlic powder, onion powder, seasoned salt, pepper, paprika, cayenne & Italian seasoning).
I made this recipe yesterday and it was great! I made the recipe as written except for the cook time, opting for 45 minutes like other reviewers. That was definitely enough time. The casserole was very filling and had a good flavor. I will definitely be making this one again for our next family brunch. Thanks for posting
I added about half of a chopped green pepper but kept all the other ingredients the same. I used a foil pan so the 60 minute bake time was just right. This is a great lighter breakfast casserole recipe!
This was a good dish. I agree with other reviewers that it only needed 50 minutes at 350. I only gave it 4 stars, however, I feel with a few additions it would be a 5 star recipe. I think that it needs at least 5 eggs, and next time I would add some mushrooms, and maybe use frozen hash browns O'Brien for some additional flavors and color, as well as salt and pepper. The dish smelled absolutely AMAZING when it was cooking and my sister loved it. Will make again.
This was very tasty but I did add my own touch to it and just used this recipe as a base. I added a half a loaf of French Bread cut up, diced green and red peppers, and doubled the eggs to 8. I also added a little minced garlic and other spices. Came out really good. My family ate the entire on Christmas!
I usually substitute turkey sausage whenever possible, so this recipe was perfect for our family. The only change I made was to leave the onions out and only use on top, as my kids don't care for the flavor. Great recipe that you could also use different veggies or peppers in to add different flavors.
This was great! For some reason, I had never thought of using potatoes in a breakfast casserole. I substituted the frozen hashbrowns with 1 large potato, grated. I put in an extra egg and baked for less time (as others warned). I also added about 1/3 cup of fat free cottage cheese. I mixed up all the ingredients in a large bowl, refrigerated it, and then in the morning just dumped it in the pan and baked it. This went over well at my moms group.
I followed the recommendations of other reviewers and used more eggs and less cooking time, and even then found it to be on the dry side. But the flavor was great, so I'll be making it again. Next time I may increase the amount of milk a little bit.
Instead of hash browns, I microwave a couple of red potatoes 'til just barely tender, then cut them into chunks and spread in the bottom of the pan. This is a nice quiche-type recipe, and is good with chorizo, bell peppers, onions, asparagus, etc.
This was great! I was looking for something different for this christmas and I made this with fresh red and yukon potatoes (I am not a fan of the frozen hashbrowns). Made it the night before and put them into individual pastry shells, baked the next morning. They were well received. We had to travel the next morning and had some left, so I warmed them in the oven and was perfect in the car. I would definitely make them again. Thank you for the recipe.
Pretty delish - I used mozzarella cheese instead of cheddar and one whole grated red potato instead of hash browns. Added a little sea salt before cooking. Baked it at 400 for 40 minutes. This is a great recipe to mess around with and make your own. In my opinion, it could have used a bit more flavor, so next time I think I'll add some onion and maybe a bit more cheese, maybe some garlic powder - but I'm from a Hispanic family that puts tons of spice in everything. :)
Tasty. The potatoes came out a bit mushy though. I'll probably add oregano next time for a little more flavor.
Very easy and tasty!
Easy recipe to follow. I added an extra egg, lean turkey as well as assorted bell peppers and 2 gloves of garlic. It's crispy around the edges after 60 min which I'm ok with. Turned out great!
Taste was good but it needed a lot more eggs and less baking time.
Yummy! Everyone loved it!
It was good but I put less potatoes than called for and the potatoes were still overpowering. Thanks for the recipe.
Very tasty and easy breakfast casserole! I love that it's lower in fat. It's hard to find a good egg casserole that's not loaded with mountains of cheese and/or butter. I took it to an Easter brunch this morning and it became the first empty dish at the table. I used 8 eggs instead of 4 and added 1/2 tsp. salt. To cut calories, I substituted nonfat cottage cheese for the cheddar cheese. I also increased the milk (fat free) to 3/4 cup. Because of the extra eggs and milk, the dish needed a little more cooking time. I think it cooked about 65 minutes, but it stayed warm in a 170 degree oven for another hour after that. It was firm yet still moist. A keeper!
This was okay. Pretty bland and I even peppered my sausage and potatoes. Next time I am going to use spicy sausage and add green chilies, cottage cheese and some flower to give it fluff and bulk. That will be combining this recipe with another I have and I think it will be excellent that way.
Mine is in the oven as I type, although I made some alterations! I used potatoes O’Brien, Hormel Smokies instead of turkey sausage because that's what I had on hand. I also used 8oz of Greek yogurt with just a touch of milk to give it the right consistency. Topped it with tomato slices. It smells wonderful.
This was good, but tasted more like a casserole to me than a breakfast meal. It might have been because I used ground turkey instead of turkey sausage and spiced it up with worchestire sauce, tabasco, onion salt, garlic powder, italian seasoning, and red crushed pepper.
This turned out great. I made it just as it said, although I used sharp cheddar cheese. I used ready-to-go egg whites and that was so easy to do. I cooked it for 1 hr and it made the potatoes very crispy,which was great. Easy recipe and very good!
We really enjoyed this. It was a nice, light dinner. I also cut down the cooking time to 50 minutes. Otherwise I cooked it exactly as stated in the recipe and it was very good.
My recipe was for 10 people. I started cutting up the tyson pork sausage (don't care for turkey sausage) and it just seemed like WAY too much sausage. I used 1lb, next time may use a little less. maybe 3/4lb. I put a layer of provolone on top and it made it really good. It looked very pretty that way, too. oh - I used sweet Walla Walla onions. WARNING - for me at least, the first bite was... unsure... if I liked it or not. Then... all of a sudden, it REEEALY grew on me. Started craving it - changing 4 stars to 5. mmmmmmmmm!
I really liked this recipe! I made a few changes. I didn't have any potato has browns available, so I made some from scratch to use in this recipe. Also, I had turkey sausage links and just squeezed them out of the casing before cooking. Added salt and pepper to the eggs. Baked it at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. My roommate and I both loved it!
Really good, I think I will add an extra egg next time. Reheated in the microwave the next day it was a little oily- probably to be expected though.
I used this recipe as a base, but adapted it to what I had on hand. I used 2 italian sausage links (about 1/3 to 1/2 lb) crumbled and browned and added a little bit of red pepper flakes (would have used hot sausage instead if I had it). I sauteed a little bit of diced red onion and green pepper, and added to the sausage and potatoes in a large bowl. I used a fork to beat 5 eggs along with the milk, and a little dry mustard, salt and pepper, then added about half of the cheese. I combined the egg mixture with the sausage and potatoes, poured it all into an 9x9 pyrex dish, and sprinkled the rest of the cheese on top. Bake at 350 for about 35 to 40 minutes. Very good. (Especially with a Bloody Mary on a Sunday morning!)
Took this to work, everyone raved.... Little did they know, it was sooo easy to make.
The whole family loved this. I used venison and used 6 eggs. I cooked it for 50 min and it was a little dry. I will try 40 - 45 min next time.
I made this for a breakfast at work. Everyone LOVED it! The only change I made was substituting turkey sausage. This is now my go-to breakfast casserole :)
Used 6 eggs and 2/3 cup milk; everything else in the recipe was the same. Great dish! My friends and I really enjoyed it. I also used the 50-min cook time based on comments from others.
yummy! Quick & easy. I left off the onions & it was a big hit at breakfast.
Simple, easy, nutritious.
I think this recipe deserves 5 stars, not usually crazy about those bkfst casserole recipes that are full of bread and mustard. Very simple and very good. Missing salt and pepper though.
Simply wonderful.
We all loved this recipe! I like to scale this recipe's ingredients to yield about 12 servings. Can you help?? Tina
Good not great, needs more spices. Easy and tasty though and it used up all the stuff in the fridge I wanted to get rid of!
This is an easy and cheap meal. I did add an egg and shorten the baking time. I also added some seasoning. It seems like a recipe that can be very versatile. Maybe mushrooms or spinach next time?
I made this as a Mother's Day breakfast. I added an extra egg and didn't put as much cheese or as much green onion. My family really loved it and had NO complaints. However, I persoanlly thought there was too much hashbrown, so next time I make it I will use less. And perhaps add another egg. This recipe was very simple and quick. And it had such great flavor!
This was amazing! I found this recipe while sitting in the parking lot of my grocery store. I added very small pieces of broccoli just to give us some vegetables. Also I bought "southwest style" hashbrowns, which gave it amazing flavor! Great recipe, highly recommend!
did this one for christmas 2007
used regular breakfast sausage as that's what we had on hand. This was so easy to put together and tasted great.
Tried this New Years morning. Followed directions wo green onions, added purple onions and green peppers, baked 50 mins. Turned out great. Will keep and repeat
I made this for my boyfriend's work. He said it was all gone in about an hour! Very easy to make. Only cooked about 45 minutes like other reviews indicated. Definitely a keeper!
My roommate and i enjoyed this breakfast casserole for dinner! pairing it with pancakes sort of breaks up the sweet and salty!
This was tasty, and really satisfying. I made it to take as lunch, (in a thermos) and it lasted all week covered in the refrigerator. I couldn't find ground turkey sausage, so I bought raw links, cut off the casing, and chopped the filling. My only change would be to reduce the added salt, because my sausage was very salty.
I thought this was okay, but kind of dry. My boyfriend really liked it though. I only needed to cook mine for 35 minutes. I did use a little bit more cheese and also sprinkled some on top right before it came out of the oven. This would be good with some veggies in it too.
The first time I tried this recipe, I felt it was so-so. I made it in a 9x13 and it was really thin and not as fluffy as I'd have liked --- more "hashbrowny" than "eggy". The second time, I subbed heavy cream for the milk, used 6 eggs, added red peppers, used less cheese and made it in a square pan. Not all of it fit in the square, so I put the extra into a bread pan. This time, it came out perfectly!
I absolutely love this recipe. I make it for holidays; special occassions; or just because. I even take the ingredients camping with me and cook it in a dutch oven. Every once in awhile I will add mushrooms or another vegetable, but it is perfect just as it is stated.
I had to season it after I tasted it. I added sprinkles of salt and hot sauce. When I made it I only used just under a cup of cheese, added and extra egg, spinach, mushrooms and cut down the cooking time. I checked at 47 mins and the edges were already a dark brown (in a glass pan) so I took it out. 40 or 45 mins may do for this dish. I’d make it again but I think I’ll use the seasoned hash browns to give it a little more flavor. My family really liked it
Easy and delicious, my kind of recipe!
I was looking for a healthier version of a breakfast casserole and this was a great find! I used egg beaters and 2 whole eggs, reduced fat cheddar, breakfast turkey sausage, and shredded potatoes. Next time I am going to add multicolored peppers and double the recipe. My family liked it so much there were no leftovers.
This was pretty bland and boring. Mine came out pretty dry. I would recommend more egg. Needs onion, garlic and spices. Easy to do, but needs work. I used fresh shredded potatoes instead of frozen.
I used 12 eggs and everything else the same. It was done in about 50 minutes. I like this as a good alternative to the breakfast casseroles made with bread.
Very easy to make and a good simple breakfast casserole. I used 7 eggs, no cheese, and 1 - 8 oz package of Wellshire Fully Cooked Turkey Maple Sausage Patties (4 patties)
A definite staple meal in my kitchen. I have made this for many different relatives who have stayed overnight. Never a complaint, nor leftovers! I have substituted with breakfast sausage; sometimes used tater tots, sometimes potato cakes; added green chile, more egg, etc. No matter the substitution or addition, it is a great dish!
Every loved this!
Made for Christmas morning....delicious! I used 6 eggs and regular maple sausage and a little more milk. It was yummy. Definite keeper.
I tried to follow this recipe exactly except I didn’t have all the ingredients. This recipe is flexible enough to adjust to what you have on hand. For example: I just used all my egg yolks on a tiramisu recipe and the only eggs I had were the leftover 6 egg whites. I had no fresh onions but I had dry minced onions. I also had some red and green bell peppers leftover from the holiday veggie tray. These substitutions into the recipe made a perfect Christmas morning dish. I would definitely make this breakfast casserole again. Hopefully next time I’ll have the correct ingredients. Highly recommended!
Super easy to make! I used an extra egg like others recommended and it probably could have used two. I used mild Italian turkey sausage which was delicious. Next time I'll probably use 3/4 of a pound of sausage instead of a full pound.
This is an easy recipe to throw together. The flavor was good. It seemed a little dry. Next time I will increase the eggs by one or two and perhaps add a 4 oz. can of diced green chiles.
The recipe was good, I only made 1/2, but I found it to be a little dry/bland. (I like my food spicy so this might just be me.) Next time I will use another egg and maybe a little oil. It was a great easy weekend treat though with some pancake syrup. I will def. make this again.
Delicious, everyone enjoyed it! I too added an extra egg, salt and pepper to taste
And absolutely awesome simple quick recipe to make for any occasion… Breakfast is not just for breakfast anymore!
We loved this recipe! I made it with tater tots because I didn't have hash browns on hand and they worked just fine.
I used cooked tater tots on the bottom. No milk, mixed in 4 oz of cream cheese in turkey breakfast sausage, added green peppers and only used egg whites. It turned out wonderful. I used a 9 x 13 pan with 1 3/4 cartons of eggs. Will definitely make again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections