Turkey Sausage Breakfast

I would have given this a three, but my husband said four, and as I see potential, I'll round up. But this was definitely lacking in flavor for me, and we even used real sausage! I didn't make too many changes but here's what I did: used pork sausage as store didn't have ground turkey sausage. Used O'briens shredded hash browns and, as they didn't have a smaller package, had to guess at half to get to the 16oz. I used egg beaters, and added an extra "egg." I used the written amount of cheese and milk. I used 1/2 a regular onion and cooked it with the sausage. I layerd the hashbrown on the bottom and with some salt and pepper, attempted to "crisp" them before topping with the mixture. It was missing something. We agree it needed more hashbrown and more egg. However, the hashbrowns were the lacking flavor part, so we might try tator tots next time. I can't see how mixing them in would help, and enjoyed the layering. (Usually I go the other way with recipes.) It was a good base, and we will probably make again, but differently.