Turkey Sausage Breakfast

4.3
112 Ratings
  • 5 52
  • 4 47
  • 3 10
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

My mom substituted turkey sausage, egg beaters and low fat cheddar to reduce the fat. We have this dish every Christmas morning with croissants.

Recipe by Danalo

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 min
additional:
59 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place turkey sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, stir together eggs, green onions, hash browns, milk, cheddar cheese and cooked sausage. Pour mixture into a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 30.1g; cholesterol 216.6mg; sodium 765mg. Full Nutrition
