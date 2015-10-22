Bacon Waffle Bake

Get your holidays off to a perfect start with a delicious bacon waffle bake with Smithfield® bacon.

By Smithfield(R)

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease 3-quart oven-safe casserole (8 x 10-inch or similar) with 1/2 tablespoon butter. In large bowl, whisk together egg yolks, buttermilk, cream, 1/3 cup syrup, vanilla and salt; reserve.

  • On ungreased rimmed baking pan, spread waffle pieces in even layer and bake for 12-15 minutes or until crisp and lightly toasted. Increase oven temperature to 375 degrees F.

  • Add waffle pieces and bacon to buttermilk mixture and toss to coat evenly. Pour into prepared casserole and tightly cover with foil.

  • Bake for 45-50 minutes and remove foil. Melt remaining butter and brush over top of casserole and bake, uncovered, for another 10-15 minutes or until top is crisp and toasted. Top with fresh berries and remaining maple syrup, dusting with powdered sugar if desired, and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
486 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 38.7g; fat 31.2g; cholesterol 243.2mg; sodium 416.5mg. Full Nutrition
