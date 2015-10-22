Bacon Topped Holiday Apple Pie

Add a twist to your favorite holiday apple pie with hickory smoked, slow-cooked Smithfield® bacon.

Directions

  • Heat oven to 425 degrees F. Place pie crust in 9-inch pie plate and flute edges as desired.

  • Toss together apples and orange juice in large bowl. Add cranberries, walnuts and fresh ginger; mix well.

  • Stir together flour, 1/2 cup brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg in small bowl. Add to apples and toss until apples are evenly coated. Pour mixture into prepared pie crust.

  • Weave bacon slices together over top of pie, leaving 1-inch spaces between slices (4 slices by 4 slices); tuck ends of strips under apples where needed. Sprinkle remaining 3 tablespoons brown sugar over top of bacon slices.

  • Bake pie in 425 degrees F oven for 15 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350 degrees F and bake approximately 50 minutes until bacon is browned and crisp. Cover edges of crust if start to get too dark. Let pie stand 15 minutes before slicing to serve. Cover and refrigerate leftovers. Pie is best served warm.

334 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 49g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 0.9mg; sodium 135mg. Full Nutrition
