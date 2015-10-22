Chef John's Crab Rangoon

1 of 82

Rating: 2 stars I've tried a few different crab rangoon recipes and this has been my least favorite. The soy and worchestershire sauce completely overpowered the filling and that is all I tasted. I also like the idea of 4 crunchy "fins" but there was not enough room for the filling. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars I've made this 5 times. I can say that we prefer more cream cheese and the sweetness of the imitation crab. I used the S&S sauce from Lana's Meatballs. It's the best homemade S&S sauce I've made so far. I use the recipe as a base and season to our liking. I've also made different variations. Smoked oyster, beef bacon and feta with buffalo dipping sauce. Parmesan chicken with mushrooms and spinach with Chef John's mushroom gravy. I folded it as directed and also in a triangle. While the triangle is easier, the crispy edges from the "pyramid" folding are better tasting. I just need to master getting all they air out so the don't explode. Great recipe. Thanks Chef John! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Be sure to get good wonton wrappers. The ones I got were not as thick and all that delicious filling burst through while frying (argghh!). So I had to ditch the nicer fold suggested by Chef John and doubled the wrap. This time it kept really well (although it wasn't as pretty and you don't get the crispness of the edges). One reviewer said to make sure you get all the air out to avoid bursting. Too bad I saw that suggestion too late. But doubling the wrap worked for me. By the way, if you do the simple triangle fold, you could keep them in a freezer bag and take them out to fry the following day and cook from frozen. I also used a different sweet and sour sauce. But the crab rangoon was really delicious. Thanks again Chef John for a wonderful receipe. Keep them coming! :) Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars Shouldn't really rate this because I made it as fundidos - so much easier than those little wraps! Just spread the cream cheese over flour tortillas to within 1/2 inch of edges mix crab with a little mayonnaise & seasonings and put about 1/2 cup into center of each tortilla. Fold side in to make a square packet & use toothpicks to hold together if desired. I found I didn't need them if I browned the edge side first. Cook about 5 minutes on each side in about 1 inch of peanut oil in a large fry pan at 400 degrees. Yum! PS: If you have tortillas left over cut them into triangles & brown in same oil. Drain on paper towels & sprinkle with powdered sugar and a little cinnamon. You have a great dessert as well. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this twice the second time I left out the fish oil and they were much better. Too fishy with the oil it over powered the filling. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars My family LOVED this recipe and yes I will make it again today as a matter a fact. Love them... Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Thank you again Chef John! I only thought I loved crab meat rangoons but now realize the only thing I have ever had at a Chinese restaurant were cream cheese rangoons.These were absolutely delish. They not only looked fabulous but tasted amazing. Thank goodness the recipe made enough to make more tomorrow night. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I made these for my husband and he really liked it. He is a chef so it is hard for me to do anything right by him! This recipe makes a lot so I will make again next time I have guests. Helpful (2)