Chef John's Crab Rangoon

Rating: 4.4 stars
75 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 46
  • 4 star values: 21
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

While not 'authentic,' these crispy crab and cream cheese wontons are one of the most addictive, delicious, and crowd-pleasing appetizers ever created. That is, if the filling has enough crab in it. I'm using a 1 to 1 ratio of crab to cream cheese.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
3 mins
additional:
1 hr 17 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
60 wontons
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Sauce:

Directions

  • Mix cream cheese, crab meat, green onions, garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, sesame oil, and cayenne pepper together with a fork until ingredients are blended thoroughly. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, 1 or 2 hours.

  • Keep wonton wrappers moist by covering with a damp paper towel. Place a small bowl of water nearby on the work surface. With a wet fingertip, moisten surface of wonton. Place 1 1/2 teaspoons of crab filling in center of wonton. Fold 2 opposite corners toward each other over the filling but without touching tips together yet. Fold up the other 2 corners. Working gently from the bottom, squeeze out any air bubbles; pinch together the 4 seams from the bottom up to create a modified pyramid (or "warhead") shape. Place on a dry surface. Continue with remaining wontons.

  • Heat oil in deep fryer to 350 degrees F. Fry wontons in batches until golden brown and crispy, gently moving them around in the oil with a strainer to brown each surface, about 3 minutes. Let cool about a minute before eating. Serve with the dipping sauce.

  • Whisk ketchup, rice vinegar, brown sugar, and sriracha sauce together in a bowl for the dipping sauce.

Cook's Note:

You can fold these into triangles which is easier, but I prefer the "warhead" fold because you get more crispy goodness with the four crunchy edges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
590 calories; protein 18.1g; carbohydrates 63.2g; fat 29.8g; cholesterol 70.8mg; sodium 1512mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (82)

Most helpful positive review

Isthat Onsale
Rating: 4 stars
01/01/2016
I've made this 5 times. I can say that we prefer more cream cheese and the sweetness of the imitation crab. I used the S&S sauce from Lana's Meatballs. It's the best homemade S&S sauce I've made so far. I use the recipe as a base and season to our liking. I've also made different variations. Smoked oyster, beef bacon and feta with buffalo dipping sauce. Parmesan chicken with mushrooms and spinach with Chef John's mushroom gravy. I folded it as directed and also in a triangle. While the triangle is easier, the crispy edges from the "pyramid" folding are better tasting. I just need to master getting all they air out so the don't explode. Great recipe. Thanks Chef John! Read More
Helpful
(13)

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
David Lintz
Rating: 2 stars
01/12/2016
I've tried a few different crab rangoon recipes and this has been my least favorite. The soy and worchestershire sauce completely overpowered the filling and that is all I tasted. I also like the idea of 4 crunchy "fins" but there was not enough room for the filling. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Isthat Onsale
Rating: 4 stars
01/01/2016
I've made this 5 times. I can say that we prefer more cream cheese and the sweetness of the imitation crab. I used the S&S sauce from Lana's Meatballs. It's the best homemade S&S sauce I've made so far. I use the recipe as a base and season to our liking. I've also made different variations. Smoked oyster, beef bacon and feta with buffalo dipping sauce. Parmesan chicken with mushrooms and spinach with Chef John's mushroom gravy. I folded it as directed and also in a triangle. While the triangle is easier, the crispy edges from the "pyramid" folding are better tasting. I just need to master getting all they air out so the don't explode. Great recipe. Thanks Chef John! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Dionisia
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2016
Be sure to get good wonton wrappers. The ones I got were not as thick and all that delicious filling burst through while frying (argghh!). So I had to ditch the nicer fold suggested by Chef John and doubled the wrap. This time it kept really well (although it wasn't as pretty and you don't get the crispness of the edges). One reviewer said to make sure you get all the air out to avoid bursting. Too bad I saw that suggestion too late. But doubling the wrap worked for me. By the way, if you do the simple triangle fold, you could keep them in a freezer bag and take them out to fry the following day and cook from frozen. I also used a different sweet and sour sauce. But the crab rangoon was really delicious. Thanks again Chef John for a wonderful receipe. Keep them coming! :) Read More
Helpful
(9)
Spicykat
Rating: 4 stars
06/20/2016
Shouldn't really rate this because I made it as fundidos - so much easier than those little wraps! Just spread the cream cheese over flour tortillas to within 1/2 inch of edges mix crab with a little mayonnaise & seasonings and put about 1/2 cup into center of each tortilla. Fold side in to make a square packet & use toothpicks to hold together if desired. I found I didn't need them if I browned the edge side first. Cook about 5 minutes on each side in about 1 inch of peanut oil in a large fry pan at 400 degrees. Yum! PS: If you have tortillas left over cut them into triangles & brown in same oil. Drain on paper towels & sprinkle with powdered sugar and a little cinnamon. You have a great dessert as well. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Brian Clifford II
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2017
I have made this twice the second time I left out the fish oil and they were much better. Too fishy with the oil it over powered the filling. Read More
Helpful
(3)
maryellen
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2016
My family LOVED this recipe and yes I will make it again today as a matter a fact. Love them... Read More
Helpful
(2)
Sherry
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2015
Thank you again Chef John! I only thought I loved crab meat rangoons but now realize the only thing I have ever had at a Chinese restaurant were cream cheese rangoons.These were absolutely delish. They not only looked fabulous but tasted amazing. Thank goodness the recipe made enough to make more tomorrow night. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Cindy Steenrod
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2016
I made these for my husband and he really liked it. He is a chef so it is hard for me to do anything right by him! This recipe makes a lot so I will make again next time I have guests. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Amy Lawler
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
07/17/2017
We really didn't care for this. The crab and fish sauce are overpowering. We will go back to plain Jane cheese wontons. Read More
Helpful
(1)
