Sunshine Toast
This is a quick easy recipe, for lovers of fried eggs on toast. It's a clever twist on usual fried eggs.
We call this a Nest Egg. Love it! Over easy is best achieved if you add a splash of water (1 or 2 tablespoons) to the pan once you crack the egg and the pan is hot, then cover it. The steam cooks the whites of the egg quickly which makes it easier to turn, and the water cooks off so no soggy bread, and no broken yolks!
Delicious! Very easy and great for breakfast! Neat idea to combine your eggs and toast together. I waited until the egg was cooked and added a slice of cheese. Great with a side of Canadian bacon and OJ!
This is one of my favorite ways of eating eggs. Once the white is set on the bottom, I like to flip the toast for about thirty seconds to make my egg over easy. Yum!
This recipe is great with any bread. I made it with rye once, pumpernickel another time... it's a very good recipe to try different things with and very hard to mess up. It's one of my boyfriend's favorite breakfast dishes :)
I've never had these before, and I'm sooo glad that I found this because my son now thinks I'm the Bee's Knees for making these this morning. Not only are these completely easy, but cute as well. Robert commented on how "he loved how the egg cooked a little into the toast". I too carefully flipped them for over easy. Thanks for opening my eyes Cassie!!
OMG!! I haven't thought about this in 20 yrs. Thank you very much for reminding of this recipe.It was the first thing I learned to cook in my the fourth or fifth grade cooking class. We call it "The Birds Nest" When first married the husband only ate scrambled eggs so his I would scramble his for the center. I served it with real maple syrup... Thanks again for reminding me will be fixing it for my nieces and nephews next time we do breakfast at my house.
We love these! So much fun! We also make these with a tortilla instead of the bread! Yumm!
I grew up on this but my parents always called it "Egg in a Basket" I now make it for my daughter. We do a few things different though. I butter only one side of the bread before cutting the circle out. I brown the circle as well (its a mini piece of buttered toast) and we sometimes put syrup on the bread before eating it!! anyway its very tasty and my 1 1/2 year old loves it!!!!!!
This was ok. Not much more to say about it, really. I ended up flipping to make sure the egg was cooked. A nice different way to serve eggs & toast.
easy to make. made a nice breakfast.
I had used salted butter and with the chesse as an add-on, the added salt was not necessary. Otherwise it was perfect.
This is an amazing recipe. Quick and easy and inexpensive. Kids love it. Here in MN, we call them bulls-eyes. Made them when I was a kid in summer camp. Haven't had them since then until now. Thank you for this.
Good as always! I used a rye bread and we loved it, my 18 month old especially :) Thanks!
Not the prettiest dish I've made, but it certainly is tasty! And it's convenient for people like me who don't have a toaster. I garnished mine with a big of grated cheddar cheese, Sriracha sauce, and parsley.
I saw this recipe and thought it looked interesting...it was:) A new way to eat eggs and bread...though I have no idea why 2 TB of butter would be necessary, I used about 1 Ts.
I learned this recipe in Home Ec. back in the late 1960's. Love the recipe and the flavor for something different. Also love the different names you guys are coming up with. We called them Framed Eggs!
This was a fun way to cook and serve breakfast! THX
MY BOYFRIEND LOVED IT, HE FOUND IT WIERD BUT THEN HE REALLY LIKED IT. HE DINT KNOW IF TO IT WITH A FORK OR JUST WITH HIS HANDS.LOL
Momma called this -Egg In A Nest- Loved it as a child and my own kids loved it too.I like mine with the yoke done so I break it in the pan
We are so easily amused!
good
I have been making this recipe for years. I make for the kids in my classroom also. My mom called them Bulls-eyes. Another option for making these is to omit the butter and spray both sides of the bread and the pan with a cooking oil spray. You only have to spray the pan once.
My mother used to make this for me for breakfast when I was younger. She called it "Egg in a Frame", and I dipped the excess bread slices into the yolk. I no longer like eggs at all, but I have to give this recipe ***** because it reminds me so much of my childhood, a.k.a. "The Good Old Days". :)
I've loved these since childhood. We call them peek-a-boo eggs. My husband's family calls them camel's eggs (I can't figure that one out).
Eggs, Butter, Bread, Salt, It's A Home Run, How can you go wrong?
My Dad used to make these for me when I was little, and I make them about once a week, my wife LOVES them. I don't butter the bread though, maybe I'll try that. We still call it the Robert Special as my Dad did, and we drizzle with syrup.
I have made these for years for my kids. We call them egg in a basket. They are simple and easy.
My family thought this was great. Even my daughter who doesn't like eggs thought it was good. I buttered both sides of the bread, then browned one side turned it over, cut the whole out and put the egg in. I tryed what one reviewer said and added a couple of tbsp. of water in the hot pan and covered, and it cooked the eggs perfect that way without flipping. Next time I will put these on a wire rack for a minute or so because when I put them straight on the plates the bottom got too soggy. We will definitely be eating this again and again. Thanks!!
this is so fun to make! We make ours with pancakes instead of bread:)
My ex-husband called these Lighthouse Eggs. He started making these for our kids over 35 years ago. I need to start making them for my grandkids. Thanks for the reminder.
I made this for supper the other night. I was able to do six at a time on my griddle. I cut the holes, buttered them up real good, and seasoned with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. I also added shredded cheese. My family ate them up!
My mom made this for us when I was little and I've made it for my family that are now grown! We called it "egg on an island". The only thing we do different is to put the egg in right away once the bread is in the fry pan. Also save and fry up with the egg the little circle of bread that you cut out. I do try to break up the whites of the egg a little befoe flipping, so that it cooks evenly. Enjoyable and fun to eat. Thanks Cassie!
My mom made these for us kids when we were small. She called them "eggs in a frame". Though when I got older and married my husband called them "English Eggs". I guess no matter what you call them and by all the reviews I read I can tell there are many names, but no matter what you call them they are excellent. By the way do not get rid of the middle butter it up too and fry it. It might just be my favorite way to have toast.
My mom used to make this when I was growing up. I still love it and now so do my own children.
Easy. Super Fast. Great for Company. A tasty twist on simple eggs and toast. Get your heat right or you"ll burn your toast on one side like I did. But even with the burnt toast it was still AMAZING! With the egg contained you can dip your leftover bread into it without making a mess of your plate! My husband loved it too!
I added shredded cheddar and it turned out great. Thanks for the recipe!
It's ok, but not great. I don't know what is so great. Just the idea? Cheese helped. I'd rather just make toast and eggs.
I used to make them all the time. Although I didn't have a name for it. I really like it to the point the yolk is nice and runny :)
My neighbor introduced me to this recipe, only we use a little seasoning salt on it & melt a slice of cheese on top - YUM!!!! Adults & kids both LOVE Egg-in-the-hole Saturdays!
A true childhood favorite. Mom used to make this all the time, and we LOVED it! If you're watching your cholesterol, use a little olive oil in the skillet and only use butter on the bread itself. Also, 1/4 cup egg beaters can be substituted for each egg. That said, there's really nothing like the real thing. Kids and grown ups alike will love it. You really feel nurtured when you are served this dish!
Very easy!!!! I add a slice of cheese.
This was great. The times can change on the way people like their toast and how cooked they want their eggs to be. Me personally i like to have my bread to be toasted well but not over done or burnt. I really love to use this when we are tailgating at the football games or early morning camping because of the simplicity of the meal. This is great and quick to make and you can always experiment and try new things. I have some ideas but those ideas are for later on.
Very fun recipe and tastes great too!
This was delicious! I used whole wheat bread and margarine to make it healthier. I also added pepper.
My dad always made these for me growing up but he called them "Bird's Nest" and they are my favorite breakfast of all times. My husband has tried to make these for me before but I emphasize TRIED. I on the other hand am a pro, like father like daughter.
Made these for 150 ranch kids' breakfast about 3 times a month at a boarding school. We called them Wranglers and after flipping once, topped with a slice of cheese for a bit heartier meal. They loved them!
So easy, yummy, original and simple.
I've been making this since my friend made it for me when i was 11 years old. I made it for my son, and he just thought it was the greatest thing. :) If you like eggs and toast, you'll love this recipe.
I can't believe I just tried this for the first time in my life and I have been around for awhile. I loved the crispiness of the bread and the flavor. I added the round piece of bread to the pan and served on the side. You could really get creative with this one.
In England, we call it "A poke in the eye" Bit of fun for kids if they fold the bread in half first, bite their own 'poke' out of the bread, then drop their own egg into the bread in the pan. Oh, Marmite goes well here....before the 'eye' (egg).
Bullseye Eggs is what my husband calls them, likes them over-easy. I use a heart-shaped cookie cutter then toast the hearts separately so he has extra bread to dip in.
Very easy! Use a cup to cut out the circle in the bread.
We have always called this a 'hole-in-one'. My Dad use to make them for us on Sunday mornings when he'd get home from the fire-engine house.
This is so amazing, My mom used to always make this for us kids when we were younger. Its deffinitly something that kids will enjoy, I sure did.
Wow...blast from the past! We called this "Hobo Toast", and my mom made them. I tried them again recently, and it does make a difference to cook on a lower temp and in a non-stick pan. I also used salted butter, so didn't really need extra salt. Tastes really good!
This is an easy, delicious breakfast. I topped mine with soyrizo and it was more than perfect. Thanks - this recipe really proves that the simplest things in life are often the best things in life!
I used large eggs and discovered after making a couple of these it worked better if the egg didn't run over the bread. I also cooked on med low and covered AND turned to get them cooked right. Kids liked them, but not as much as I had hoped.I will make again but use thicker bread, medium eggs for the size cookie cutter I used, and definitely cover from the beginning.
Sure did enjoy this! After a long day at work outside in the woods this was an enjoyable quickie! Took the circles and buttered them up and added some cinnamon/sugar to them with a little syrup. A delightful treat! So SORRY I didn't take a picture of them!
A creative way to put an egg on a piece of toast. Great topped with some good jam.
My dad used to make these for me when I was little. Butter is good, but bacon grease is better. After frying bacon, drain off all but enough grease to coat the pan. Then put the bread in the pan and add the egg. I like hard egg yolks, so I break the yolk right after adding it.
This was a great idea. It was incredibly easy, and I would highly recommend it.
Brilliant! This is going to be a tradition in this house from now on! :)
Great Simple Recipe!!!
Loving this recipe so much. I made it at my grandma’s house. The combination of recipes goes well with each other and the taste is certainly admirable.
This was great...
I have been making this for years. We call it Moonstruck eggs cause when watching the movie "Moonstruck" they were cooking it using italian style bread. Such a simple awesome breakfast.
My mom made this for me growing up but I had forgotten exactly how she did it. I do remember she always made a happy face on the steamed whole yolk with ketchup. We love "Eggy-Toast" and I am thrilled to get the exact directions to do it myself the proper way for my own son. Hurray! This is definitely a recipe you remember growing up and pass down from generation to generation.
This is one of our all time favorite recipes for breakfast. I remember making this when I was a girl scout 30 years ago. You really have to scroll through all the reviews and look at all the unique names families have given to this recipe. When my niece was a little girl (she's now 22) she named this recipe "Egg in the eye of Toast" and we've been calling it that ever since! Your kids will love this breakfast, I know my 8 year old son does.
I love these! My family calls the "picture frame eggs" and we put syrup on them. :)
I love this! I've made it several times now and it always turns out great. You can use different shaped cookie cutters instead of a circle. And it's great with a little cheese sprinkled on top!
I love this! I've made it a million times before, and it always turns out great. For some reason it seems to have a lot better taste and texture than just a piece of toast dipped into an egg. It also benefits my dog, since I don't like being wasteful of the cut-out piece of bread, I always give it to her :P
I love this recipe. But, to make more fun for my grandson, I use cookie cutters to cut the bread. I've used hearts, stars, cats, and more, they all work great.
Love this idea, as it goes by many names...I was taught it as "The Pirate's Eye". The different ways people prepare it; with extra butter, without, type of bread, etc... depends on what you have available. One little twist that I started doing to this is adding some shredded cheese and bacon bits on top. Delicious!
I had never had anything like this before & really didn't care for it that much. The bread was more like french toast and I would prefer to just have regular toast with my fried egg. Not bad, but not a keeper for me. Just personal preference.
I used to have these when I would visit my great aunt in her retirement home. They called them "Popeyes" there. I have not had them since then, and I came across this recipe yesterday and was reminded of how much I used to like them. This is such a quick and easy breakfast that you can really make for a casual or fancy occasion, depending on what you dress the plate up with. I just made them this morning before my husband left for work and used heart-shaped cookie cutters to make heart shaped holes in the middle for Valentine's Day :)
loved it! i flipped them though because i don't like sunny side up! took some practice not to flip too soon or break the yoke but once i got the hang of it i loved it!!
I used to make this about 15 years ago...I learned it in Home Economics class in High School. It was fun to make again, I loved the tip with sprinkling cheddar cheese - nice touch and flavor!!
So simple and tasty, it transports me back to Mom's breakfasts! Much easier than trying to get the eggs and toast to be done at the same time separately.
I have been making this for my husband for years. He loves it. I like to toast the bread a little bit before adding to the skillet becuase it seems to be crunchier that way. Plus I saute a couple slices of ham, place on plate and top with a couple of slices of easy melting cheese. Then top with the egg. Let it set for a minute to allow the cheese to melt some.
These were great Cassie. My boys will not eat the white of the egg and they actually ate the whole thing when made this way. I flipped over the egg because that is how they prefer them. Thanks for the great new way to cook an egg!
Very fun and comforting!
Yummy!! I wanted something quick and easy for dinner. I was hungry for eggs so I made this.This is very good, and I love eggs and toast. Thanks for the recipe.
When I was a kid, we called these "One-Eyed Jacks" and they were our favorite breakfast. We lightly season with seasoned salt instead of regular salt. Yum! My teenagers like to make these for a quick dinner when they are cooking. Its a good dish to teach kids to cook.
So funny to read all the different names people have for this recipe. We used to call them "tiger eye toast". Just made this again this morning for my hubby for his birthday and he loved it.
I love this meal, my mom would make it when I was a kid. When I make it for my son I add two strips of crispy bacon and cheese on top. Put a lid on the pan for about 30 seconds to melt the cheese! It is an amazing breakfast.......and sometimes we even have it for dinner!
Have been making fried egg this method for well over 50 years! My Mom called it "lazy Susan" egg, not sure why. I also like to flip the egg over once white is set, but do it with care as that beautiful yolk can easily break! These days I like to use multigrain bread instead of white. Delicious!
My husband gives this recipe a 5 stars. I would have given it a 4 but I think if I cook mine for a little longer next time it would be a 5 stars. Thanks!
very good! I make this all the time for my kids! My grandma use to make this every summer when we would go visit her. she called it egg in a bird nest.
I had this for the first time when my husband made it for me after we were married. His family made it all the time. They called it a One-Eye Egg. My husband would probably give it a 5 but I prefer my toast seperate from the egg.
I like to cook one side of the bread then flip, crack the egg in the whole cook on medium low flip again for sunny side up. if you don't cook one side first when you flip it the egg prevents the bread from browning on the other side. so cook flip add egg cook flip again cook for 30 seconds last flip for sunny side up!
So delicious! had a hard time keeping the egg in the center as i flipped it but practice makes perfect :)
Good! Need to keep the inside of the toast to dip in the yolk :) Also, use good bread...I used light bread and it was too thin.
Thanks for posting a blast from the past! I remember making these in 7th grade Home Ec class at my middle school. You have no idea how bad it was to smell 20 of us burning this the first time, we eventually got it right!
My toaster was broken so it was a great way to toast the bread with the egg. My first one was way too buttery but the second one I made was great. I've never tried this before. It's a cute idea. Thanks for submitting.
this is also called chicken in a basket my mom fixed for me growing up in the 70's
When I make these I use the pan I just cooked the bacon in. It sure is good cooked in bacon fat. I like them sunny side up.
Ive been eating these since I was little and know I make them for my kids...love it!!
DELICIOUS. u may want to add sugar instead of salt. adding salt is too salty for my liking.
My sister and I have been making this for years! It is one of our favorite things to eat for breakfast!
