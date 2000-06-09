Sunshine Toast

4.6
330 Ratings
  • 5 252
  • 4 59
  • 3 15
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This is a quick easy recipe, for lovers of fried eggs on toast. It's a clever twist on usual fried eggs.

Recipe by Cassie

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a small skillet over medium heat.

  • Using a glass or cookie cutter, create a hole in the middle of the bread, removing the center so it is perfectly circular. Butter the bread lightly on both sides and lightly fry it on one side, and then turn it over. Crack the egg into the hole in the middle of the bread and fry quickly. Be careful that the bread does not burn. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 13.1g; fat 28.8g; cholesterol 247.1mg; sodium 403.8mg. Full Nutrition
