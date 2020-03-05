Stuffing Meatloaf with a Sweet Glaze

Rating: 3.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I threw this easy recipe together after making so many boring, tasteless meat loaves.

By ashiesmashie

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf pan
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Meatloaf:
Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan.

  • Combine beef, 2 cups ketchup, onion, stuffing mix, and egg in a large bowl using your hands.

  • Mix 1/2 cup ketchup and mustard powder in a small bowl until glaze is smooth.

  • Transfer beef mixture to the greased loaf pan. Brush the top with the glaze mixture. Sprinkle brown sugar on top of the glaze.

  • Bake in preheated oven until no longer pink in the center, 35 to 40 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

Any flavor of stuffing mix will do. Chicken, turkey, traditional...whatever! You will get a new flavor of meatloaf for each different type you use! The leftovers are amazing as well, so try doubling the recipe to have some the next day!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 38.6g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 57.5mg; sodium 1206.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Mark
Rating: 3 stars
01/28/2019
It was tasty but my meatloaf crumbled. It didn t stay together in cut pieces. I may need to cut back on the stuffing mix onion and add an egg next time Read More
Reviews:
Erin O'Neal
Rating: 4 stars
08/23/2021
This is very similar to my standard meatloaf I've been making for years. The genius of it really is the stuffing mix. So much better than breadcrumbs! I substitute a can of undiluted tomato soup for the ketchup and add an egg. The glaze is perfection! Read More
tonia.st
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
06/30/2016
It was too wet and too sweet. The leftovers set up well but fresh out of the oven it did not hold its shape. It s a good basic recipe that I would make again reducing the ketchup and also replacing some of it with tomato sauce. Read More
