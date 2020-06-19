Cream Cheese Pumpkin Roll

4.4
26 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This is great for a Halloween or Thanksgiving dessert.

Recipe by Junia Sonier

Gallery

Credit: Christina

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 roll
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 10x15-inch jelly roll pan and line with wax paper.

    Advertisement

  • Beat eggs and white sugar in a large bowl until well blended; stir in 2/3 cup pumpkin puree.

  • Combine flour, cinnamon, baking powder, ginger, nutmeg, and salt in another bowl; stir into egg mixture until just blended. Pour mixture into prepared jelly roll pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 15 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes, then turn cake out onto a clean towel. Remove and discard wax paper. Roll cake up into the towel, starting with the short end. Cool.

  • Beat cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, butter, 1 tablespoon pumpkin puree, and vanilla extract in another bowl until smooth.

  • Spread a large sheet of plastic wrap on a work surface. Place and unroll cake over plastic and spread with prepared filling. Re-roll cake and wrap with plastic. Refrigerate, seam-side down, until chilled, about 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 41.9g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 92.6mg; sodium 324.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022