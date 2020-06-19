Cream Cheese Pumpkin Roll

I have a few tips to make things a lot easier when making this cake. 1). Spray jelly roll pan with Pam or similar spray. Lay down parchment or wax paper. Spray this also with Pam or similar spray. 2). While cake is baking, prepare a dish towel with a thick coating of powdered/confectioners sugar. 3). When cake is done baking, immediately turn it out onto the heavily powdered sugar dish towel. Now roll the cake and dish towel up, lay cake on seamed side on a cookie rack until completely cooled. 4). Make your cream cheese filling and if you like, add chopped nuts such as pecans, walnuts, pistachios or whatever suits your fancy! I NEVER add nuts to the batter because chances are the baked cake will crack when you roll it up! 5). Unroll cooled cake and spread your cream cheese mixture evenly leaving about an 1/8” from the cakes edge so it doesn’t “leak” filling when you roll it back up! Roll up after filling. I than wrap finished product first with wax or parchment and THAN with plastic wrap! Refrigerate finished cake being sure seam side is always down. When serving, you can, if needed, sprinkle some more powdered sugar over cake! ENJOY!!!