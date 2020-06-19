Cream Cheese Pumpkin Roll
This is great for a Halloween or Thanksgiving dessert.
This is great for a Halloween or Thanksgiving dessert.
After reading the reviews, and people said the cake stuck to the wax/parchment paper, I wondered why no one thought to lightly spray it with Pam. I did, and had no problems. I decided to try this out. I used to buy the pumpkin rolls in the store. Now I can make it year around! I love just about anything pumpkin! Will definitely make this again!Read More
Lost my old recipe so used this one as it was very similar. Hesitated to line sheets with waxed paper, but did it anyway. Big mistake. Paper stuck to cake and by the time I got it scraped off, cake was cold and totally fell apart.Read More
After reading the reviews, and people said the cake stuck to the wax/parchment paper, I wondered why no one thought to lightly spray it with Pam. I did, and had no problems. I decided to try this out. I used to buy the pumpkin rolls in the store. Now I can make it year around! I love just about anything pumpkin! Will definitely make this again!
Lost my old recipe so used this one as it was very similar. Hesitated to line sheets with waxed paper, but did it anyway. Big mistake. Paper stuck to cake and by the time I got it scraped off, cake was cold and totally fell apart.
Delicious! We LOVE pumpkin roll and this recipe is fairly similar to the one I usually use, so I thought I'd try it out...really, REALLY great...everyone at Thanksgiving dinner enjoyed it! I would def make this again~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
I have a few tips to make things a lot easier when making this cake. 1). Spray jelly roll pan with Pam or similar spray. Lay down parchment or wax paper. Spray this also with Pam or similar spray. 2). While cake is baking, prepare a dish towel with a thick coating of powdered/confectioners sugar. 3). When cake is done baking, immediately turn it out onto the heavily powdered sugar dish towel. Now roll the cake and dish towel up, lay cake on seamed side on a cookie rack until completely cooled. 4). Make your cream cheese filling and if you like, add chopped nuts such as pecans, walnuts, pistachios or whatever suits your fancy! I NEVER add nuts to the batter because chances are the baked cake will crack when you roll it up! 5). Unroll cooled cake and spread your cream cheese mixture evenly leaving about an 1/8” from the cakes edge so it doesn’t “leak” filling when you roll it back up! Roll up after filling. I than wrap finished product first with wax or parchment and THAN with plastic wrap! Refrigerate finished cake being sure seam side is always down. When serving, you can, if needed, sprinkle some more powdered sugar over cake! ENJOY!!!
Amazing for the fall great flavour cream cheese filling won’t be any better. It turned out way better than I expected it would. Great recipe you need to make it you won’t regret it Believe me!
Use a damp to wet towel to roll the cake.
Like prior people have mentioned, the wax / parchment paper is a bit challenging to get off. Besides that it is Very Tasty. I would make it again.
This is delicious, I used parchment paper, there was some sticking when I unrolled it, but was easy to use a knife and scrape whenever it stuck. I frosted it with whipped cream for a christmas party.
great recipe , will make it again, I read comments people are having a hard time to roll, I make many different logs and for all of them, I use a clean cotton dish towel with powered sugar all over it . drop cake on towel and roll let it cool, then unroll and fill, very easy to roll back up.
This cake was incredibly delicious and moist. I had no trouble getting it out of the pan because I followed the suggestions here about spraying with Pam. The roll-up looked exactly like the recipe picture, which never happens when I bake! I also added a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice as someone suggested. I don’t know how much of a difference it made but the end result was delicious. The cream cheese filling was a little bit too sweet for my taste, so in the future I will experiment with less sugar. But I will definitely be making this recipe again, it was a big hit at our party.!
This was a total disaster. It fell apart when I tried to roll it up with the cream cheese, stuck to the plastic. The cream cheese was way to thin and came out while rolling. If I ever try this again I'll use a Youtube clip. I am very disappointed.
If I make this again I would do more cake and less frosting. There was more frosting than cake and I would do something to make the cake slightly less dense. It was delicious, but extremely sweet.
I used butternut squash instead of pumpkin it was delicious
It was good just a few things I would add next time.
TURNED OUT REALLY GOOD AND FAMILY AND FRIENDS DEVOURED IT
Pretty awesome as written.
It was delicious!!
Hands down THE BEST Pumpkin Roll recipe I have ever tried. Super easy roll, no cracking ! The filling is SUPER as well. I have never incorporated pumpkin in my filling. Give it a try.
Easy to make, taste was fine. Wasn’t a big fan of the cake texture. Wasn’t very moist and was hard.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections