Skinny Spinach and Artichoke Dip

5
1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Tangy and delicious, this dip is always a hit with our guests, and no one ever suspects that we saved them quite a few calories. Serve with tortilla chips, pita chips, crackers, or toasted french bread. Well complemented by red wine.

Recipe by Bethany Hunt

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix artichoke hearts, spinach, cream cheese, sour cream, Romano cheese, Parmesan cheese, roasted peppers, garlic, and lemon juice together in a baking dish and top with croutons.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and croutons are browned, about 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 27.9mg; sodium 319.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022