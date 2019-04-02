Cheesy Vegetarian Egg Bake
This meatless egg casserole is super easy to make and even easier to adapt to your own tastes. Serve with a side of salsa for a little extra flavor.
Skip the butter for less fat. I used frozen onion, green, red pepper mix. Use nonfat spray to coat pan. Even using lower fat cheddar cheese will produce plenty of fat. Add lid to cook to soften all veg. The black beans give the meatiness. Tried original. Loved my less fat, less cooking-time version. Great for summer dish. In a pinch, can even use can mushrooms.Read More
This was just ok. I omitted the black beans and used spinach instead. It was bland. If I were to make it again I think I'd add some garlic and more salt.Read More
I made this to take to a breakfast meeting and it was well received. I am vegetarian and liked that it had beans instead of meat. Very tasty, got asked for the recipe. I did not add another tablespoon of butter (melted) to the mix and did not miss it. This makes just enough for 3-4 people, so I would double the recipe if you are making it for a crowd.
I also doubled this recipe and used one red pepper instead the extra green pepper. Otherwise, I made it just as it was presented. Great served with salsa.
Just the right amount of cheese.
Made this for a quick and easy dinner. Will definitely be adding it to the regular category. My 2 year old and 1 year old absolutely loved it! Only thing I did was puree the beans to a chunky consistancy as the kids will not eat whole beans. Super delicious.
Fantastic dish! Doubled the recipe, chopped veggies the night before so it was easy to sauté, mix and bake the next morning prior to my guests arriving. They loved it and want the recipe!!
Dope egg bake.
Pretty good. Easy to change around and add your own ingredients to. I added ground turkey and it was delicious.
Was doubtful the egg would overwhelm and it'd taste like a huge omelette, but I was delightfully surprised. Used basil instead of parsley, that was the only change. Great with kale salad on the side. Will make again.
Good recipe. Tastes great. Only note about the recipe is it takes much longer to prep than the 10 minutes suggested here. Making it the first time it took 25-30 minutes before it went in the oven.
