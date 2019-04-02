Cheesy Vegetarian Egg Bake

This meatless egg casserole is super easy to make and even easier to adapt to your own tastes. Serve with a side of salsa for a little extra flavor.

Recipe by LucyFitz46

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 8x8-inch casserole dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease an 8x8-inch casserole dish.

  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir bell pepper, mushrooms, onion, and parsley until mushrooms are lightly browned, about 10 minutes.

  • Place remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a microwave-safe bowl; heat in microwave until melted, about 10 seconds. Whisk together melted butter, eggs, milk, salt, and pepper in a bowl; stir in mushroom mixture, 1/2 of the Cheddar cheese, and black beans. Pour egg mixture into the prepared baking dish and top with remaining Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until eggs are puffed and cheese is bubbling, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 216.8mg; sodium 744.5mg. Full Nutrition
