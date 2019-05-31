Homemade Honey Butter

Rating: 4.8 stars
103 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 89
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Honey butter is very good on homemade white bread. I ate and made this many times as a girl. You may also use peanut butter instead of butter. Delicious!

By Ima White

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  Place butter in a small bowl. Gradually add honey, beating constantly, until desired thickness is attained.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 82.6mg.
Reviews (105)

Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2012
Wow! Where has this little recipe been all my life? It's amazing how two simple ingredients that you have around the kitchen can come together for something that tastes so good. You definitely have to use REAL butter, (not margarine) that's softened and you'll get great results. I used this on bagels, but can definitely see a lot of uses for this stuff and add-ins like orange zest.... Thanks for a great recipe!
Helpful
(74)

Wayne
Rating: 2 stars
02/05/2009
Way too much butter. Try using butter and honey in equal proportions to create much sweater breakfast spread.
Helpful
(6)
PATRINCIA
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2007
Yummmmmm - I'm not a honey fan, but this is great on homemade dinner rolls! Dinner guests always RAVE about this butter (little do they know how simple it is to make). For easier mixing, be sure your butter (definitely not margarine) and honey are room temp. Also, I like to use a bit of salted butter because it really does enhance the honey/butter flavor - I suggest half salted and half unsalted. I tried just adding salt once, but it doesn't really disolve well, so go with the presalted butter.
Helpful
(43)
WAZEE
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2005
Try it on toast. It is to die for. Equal parts honey and butter is exactly right. I grew up eating this. We lived on a ranch. A bee-keeper kept bees on our land and paid us in honey (80 pounds a year) so we used honey in everything...but this was our favorite.
Helpful
(32)
DREGINEK
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2003
I used only 1/3c of honey to the 1/2c butter and turned out really good! Went esspecially well with our popovers tonight! Sooo easy and gives a new meaning to any slice of bread or veggie! Thanks Ima!!
Helpful
(16)
Momof2
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2003
This stuff tastes amazing. I only used 1/3 instead of 1/2 cup of honey. It still tasted great. I used them on the popovers (from this site). Thanks so much for posting.
Helpful
(16)
Diyeana
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2007
This is a good proportion in my opinion. Although it's really, really sweet. I think if you cut back the honey to 1/3 cup it would still be good. But I'll stick with the 1/2 cup because I like it extra sweet.
Helpful
(13)
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
02/03/2012
Good with corn bread muffins tho' a little sweeter than I would have preferred. I only made a small portion for the two of us so I just mixed it by hand but I'll bet this would whip up nice and fluffy using the original 8-serving recipe and a stand or electric hand mixer.
Helpful
(11)
Rachelle Vernon Jones
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2007
Love this mixture. Lots better than the other proportions out there. You can really taste the sweet and the honey. Delicious the best!
Helpful
(10)
COOKIN_COWGIRL
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2003
It was great!!! My kids loved it and even my husband! (although he wont admit it)I now make it all the time! u gotta try it!
Helpful
(9)
