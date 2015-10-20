Becel Anything Goes Cookie Dough Festive Gingerbread Cookie Bars

2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

White chocolate, pistachio and cranberry add a splash of festive colour - and flavour to soft & chewy cookie bars.

By Becel®

prep:
10 mins
cook:
24 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
44 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line 13 x 9-inch (33 x 23 cm) baking pan with foil or parchment paper leaving 2-inch (5 cm) overhang; spray with cooking spray and set aside. Combine flour, baking soda and salt in medium bowl; set aside.

  • Beat Becel Buttery Taste margarine with sugars in large bowl. Beat in eggs and vanilla until blended. Gradually add in flour mixture; beat just until blended. Stir in cinnamon and ginger. Spread into prepared baking pan. Combine chips, cranberries and pistachios in small bowl. Evenly sprinkle over dough; press gently.

  • Bake 24 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack 10 minutes. Using foil overhang, lift out of pan and cool completely. Cut into 30 pieces.

Note:

See nutritional information for sugar content.

*Becel Gold in Quebec.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 19.3g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 13.1mg; sodium 155.6mg. Full Nutrition
