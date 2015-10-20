Zucchini, Wild Rice, and Hazelnut Fritters

Serve these savory little fritters as an elegant appetizer for autumn gatherings, or on their own as a light meal. Garnish fritters with creme fraiche or sour cream and tarragon or mint leaves.

By Elise Ballard

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
24 small fritters
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water and wild rice to a boil in a small saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until rice is tender, about 30 minutes. Drain excess liquid. Cool rice to room temperature.

  • Toss zucchini with 1 teaspoon salt in a sieve; drain until liquid has been released, about 10 minutes. Squeeze out excess liquid and transfer zucchini to a bowl. Mix wild rice, bread crumbs, onion, and hazelnuts into zucchini.

  • Whisk eggs, milk, and baking soda together in a separate bowl until blended. Mix egg mixture into zucchini mixture until batter is wet but not runny.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Scoop batter, about 2 tablespoons per fritter, into hot oil. Flatten fritter with spatula and cook until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer fritters to a paper towel-lined plate to drain; season with salt and pepper.

Cook's Note:

Batter can be made ahead of time and stored in a refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 47.3mg; sodium 534.2mg. Full Nutrition
