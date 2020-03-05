Praline-Topped Butternut Squash Souffle

This butternut squash souffle is an easy, yet elegant recipe. Your friends and family will ask for this dish on all holidays, or as a side dish for a week day meal. The eggs give the squash a souffle-like texture that is sure to please even the pickiest eaters!

By Eileen Fuore

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 casserole dish
Ingredients

Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine squash, 1/4 cup butter, and salt in a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir until heated through and butter is melted, about 5 minutes. Mix eggs into squash mixture until thoroughly combined; pour into a 1-quart casserole dish.

  • Mix brown sugar, pecans, 3 tablespoons butter, and cinnamon together in a bowl; sprinkle over squash mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 73.2mg; sodium 385.3mg. Full Nutrition
