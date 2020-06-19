Roasted Butternut Squash Soufflé

This butternut squash soufflé makes a great, impressive side dish. Good for potlucks and holiday meals.

Recipe by KeeperoftheSweets

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Lightly butter a 2-quart soufflé or ceramic baking dish; sprinkle 1 tablespoon white sugar over butter, tapping excess sugar out of the dish. Store the prepared dish in the refrigerator.

  • Place butternut squash, cut-sides down, onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until very soft, 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Allow squash to cool to room temperature.

  • Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl; set aside.

  • Scrape flesh from butternut squash into a food processor and process until smooth. Add flour mixture, butter, 1/4 cup white sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg; process until smooth. Add egg yolks, one at a time, to squash mixture while continuously processing. Transfer squash mixture to a large bowl.

  • Beat egg whites in a bowl with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form; fold into squash mixture. Pour mixture into the chilled dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the top is browned and springs back when gently pressed, about 1 hour.

Tips

This dish isn't very sweet, so add up to 1 cup sugar for a sweet soufflé.

You can substitute 2 pounds puréed carrots or mashed sweet potatoes for the squash.

Use a little cardamom and orange zest instead of cinnamon and nutmeg for a different flavor profile.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 99.5mg. Full Nutrition
