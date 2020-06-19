Roasted Butternut Squash Soufflé

This dish has become a family favorite at my house for the holidays. It is not overly sweet like some Sweet Potato casseroles are but sweet enough. My only feedback is more general for All Recipes as well as other recipe venues. Please rather than putting 1 butternut squash or 1 medium chopped onion; it helps have better ratios if you state in cups or other more exacting measurements. Veggies vary in size too greatly to do otherwise.
I made this last Thanksgiving and will be making it again this year. It was a perfect side dish and added beautiful color with the other foods on the table. I followed the tip and added 1/4 c. white sugar and 1/4 c. brown sugar so it was sweeter, but not too sweet.
