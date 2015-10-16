Ginger-Spice Buttercream Frosting

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This frosting pairs very well with my gingerbread cupcakes. It's very easy to make and is great for decorating because it doesn't fall apart. Try this frosting on vanilla, chocolate, and maybe even orange cupcakes. I hope you enjoy it!

By Tigerlily

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
56
Yield:
3 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

56
Original recipe yields 56 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat butter in a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add marshmallow fluff and beat until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl if needed. Beat confectioners' sugar and vanilla extract into butter mixture until frosting is light and fluffy. Beat fresh ginger, pumpkin pie spice, and ground ginger into frosting.

    Advertisement

Cook's Notes:

If using to decorate cupcakes, use a large freezer plastic bag for the piping bag because it can take the pressure when you squeeze.

If the mixture seems too stiff, soften in the microwave for no more than 10 seconds and beat well again until smooth.

Add up to 1 cup more confectioners' sugar to taste, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 7.5g; fat 5g; cholesterol 13.1mg; sodium 7.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022