Coffee-Banana Mousse

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A creamy and rich dessert that is an elegant finish to a nice meal.

By lutzflcat

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 small dishes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put a metal bowl and metal beaters in the refrigerator to chill for at least 15 minutes.

  • Melt marshmallows and coffee together in top of a double boiler over simmering water, stirring frequently and scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching. Stir banana and vanilla extract into marshmallow mixture; set aside to cool.

  • Pour cream into the chilled bowl and beat using electric mixer with cold beaters on high speed until stiff peaks form. Gently fold whipped cream into marshmallow mixture until well incorporated. Spoon or pipe mixture into small dessert dishes; garnish with chocolate shavings. Refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

This is excellent served as a mini-dessert in shooter glasses that you see at so many restaurants today. You may not have room for a big dessert, but always have room for a few spoonfuls after a nice dinner. And you'll have less guilt over a small indulgence!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 40.8mg; sodium 33.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Eden
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2020
Accidentally added too many marshmallows so I doubled it and it came out amazing! The banana was a bit overpowering so I wouldn't recommend doubling it unless you do everything exactly. Read More
Reviews:
Paula
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2017
Oh lutzflcat! This easy little mousse is so decadent and just the right amount for after dinner. I cut the recipe in half and used jumbo marshmallows ( 4 regular marshmallows = 1 jumbo marshmallow). I put it in 4 small cordial glasses. So delicious! Read More
