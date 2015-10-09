Thai Curry Hummus

Rating: 3.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Hummus is very easy to customize and make your own. As long as you use the base of garbanzo beans, tahini, lime/lemon juice, substitutions and customizations can be successfully made. This recipe makes a thai-curry-flavored hummus with a nice amount of heat. Very good with pita and fresh raw veggies such as carrots or broccoli.

By Landon

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend garbanzo beans, reserved liquid from beans, cilantro, coconut milk, tahini, lime juice, cumin, curry powder, and curry paste together in a food processor or blender until smooth.

Cook's Note:

As an optional add-on, add some fresh homemade pickled jalapenos and a bit of the juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 19.1g; fat 8.1g; sodium 248.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Sarah Teddy Rowlands
Rating: 4 stars
06/26/2018
A little bland as is but the texture was perfect. I used my immersion blender and the carafe it came with. I had red curry paste instead of green so I tripled the amount of curry paste and curry powder and it tasted much better. An easy snack to whip up and use up some leftover curry paste! Read More

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
02/20/2017
2.17.17 I d recommend that you blend the hummus and then add the reserved bean liquid as necessary. I didn t need the full 1/4 cup and had I added it all at the start my hummus texture would have been too thin. Made as written with the exception of the comment above tasted it and found the flavor weak with no heat at all from the curry powder or paste. I added Sriracha more lime juice and tahini and some garlic powder. If I make this again I ll cut back on the amount of the cilantro as I thought it sent the curry flavor to the background and made this hummus almost look like guacamole. This turned out OK but came up a bit short for us in comparison with other hummus recipes on this site. Landon thanks for sharing your recipe it s nice that you state this is a base recipe and encourage customization to suit one s taste. Read More
