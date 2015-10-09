Thai Curry Hummus

Rating: 3 stars

2.17.17 I d recommend that you blend the hummus and then add the reserved bean liquid as necessary. I didn t need the full 1/4 cup and had I added it all at the start my hummus texture would have been too thin. Made as written with the exception of the comment above tasted it and found the flavor weak with no heat at all from the curry powder or paste. I added Sriracha more lime juice and tahini and some garlic powder. If I make this again I ll cut back on the amount of the cilantro as I thought it sent the curry flavor to the background and made this hummus almost look like guacamole. This turned out OK but came up a bit short for us in comparison with other hummus recipes on this site. Landon thanks for sharing your recipe it s nice that you state this is a base recipe and encourage customization to suit one s taste.