Spinach Con Queso

Styled after a similar spinach queso dip at The Blue Moose in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, this is a very tasty, creamy appetizer that goes well with tortilla chips. It has a little kick, but not enough to make your eyes water. Of course, for the heat lovers, you can kick it up a notch if desired. This has become an instant family favorite and one of my most requested appetizers.

Recipe by duboo

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 quarts
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat olive oil and butter together in a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir onion until translucent, about 10 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir red bell pepper and jalapeno pepper into onion mixture; cook until softened, about 5 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to low and mix pepperjack cheese and spinach into onion mixture; cook, stirring constantly, until cheese is melted and mixture is thick, 5 to 10 minutes. Slowly pour enough evaporated milk into the cheese mixture, stirring constantly, until desired consistency is reached; season with salt. Continue to cook and stir over low heat until warmed through, at least 5 minutes more.

Cook's Notes:

If you want to have even more kick, chop the entire jalapeno with the veins and seeds.

If you wish to use fresh spinach, I would recommend that you reduce it in a separate pot to avoid the excess moisture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 13.2g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 19g; cholesterol 61.3mg; sodium 363.9mg. Full Nutrition
