Close this dialog window Share & More Close this dialog window Nutritional Information Peppermint Buttercream Frosting
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 106.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.1g
carbohydrates: 18.3g 6 %
sugars: 18g
fat: 3.9g 6 %
saturated fat: 2.5g 12 %
cholesterol: 10.3mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 121.8IU 2 %
folate: 0.2mcg
calcium: 3.5mg
magnesium: 0.3mg
potassium: 4.4mg
sodium: 28.2mg 1 %
calories from fat: 35
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Back to Recipe Recipe Reviews Photos Reviews for Photos of Peppermint Buttercream Frosting
1 of 1
Peppermint Buttercream Frosting 1 of 5 Peppermint Buttercream Frosting tryin2cook
Peppermint Buttercream Frosting 2 of 5 Peppermint Buttercream Frosting Elizabeth
Peppermint Buttercream Frosting 3 of 5 Peppermint Buttercream Frosting Cristina Hampton
Peppermint Buttercream Frosting 4 of 5 Peppermint Buttercream Frosting Mariel Fluhr
Peppermint Buttercream Frosting 5 of 5 Peppermint Buttercream Frosting Mandy Strong Back to Content Remove from Collections
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections.
View My Collections Close this dialog window Successfully saved
Congrats! You saved Peppermint Buttercream Frosting to your
Favorites Close this dialog window View image
Peppermint Buttercream Frosting
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.
Back to Content Save to Collections