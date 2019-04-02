Peppermint Buttercream Frosting

3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

An easy, mint-flavored frosting. You can substitute 4 to 6 tablespoons creme de menthe syrup for the peppermint extract and milk, if desired.

By GlacierFreeze

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat butter in a bowl with an electric mixer on low speed until smooth and creamy; gradually add confectioners' sugar and milk and beat until smooth. Add peppermint extract and food coloring and beat on high speed until fluffy.n

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 28.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022