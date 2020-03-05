Baked Apples with Oatmeal Filling

Rating: 4.53 stars
108 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 69
  • 4 star values: 32
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Yummy apples with an oatmeal crisp filling is a great way to enjoy your fall tree-picked apples!

By Rita Spangler

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 apples
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Core each apple making a large well in the center and arrange apples on a rimmed baking sheet.

  • Mix oats, brown sugar, and cinnamon together in a bowl; cut in butter until evenly combined. Spoon 1/4 of the oat mixture into each apple.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until apples are tender and filling is bubbling, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

The baking sheet needs to be rimmed to avoid butter spilling into the oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 46.7g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 88.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (114)

Most helpful positive review

sprangsprung
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2017
Great way to make baked apples even better! I was trying to avoid adding extra sugar so I used sugar free instant oatmeal packets. One was Apple Cinnamon and the other was Maple & Brown Sugar. Each packet had 1/2 cup of oats and I just added the teaspoon of cinnamon to them before adding the butter. Also, I cooked these in a loaf pan so that they would sit up and not fall over on a cookie sheet. Read More
Helpful
(44)

Most helpful critical review

Larry
Rating: 1 stars
10/14/2018
I made it exactly like the recipe using Fiji apples, but it did not work. Not done after 30 minutes and not done after 20 more minutes of cooking. If a specific apple type was needed, it should have said so. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
formymen
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2016
I had 4 apples that would have gone bad in the next day or two...Found this recipe, and let me tell you this was delicious!!! 30 minutes was just perfect. Also a scoop of vanilla ice cream sends it over the top. I know, I know don't change the recipe, but it did scream for ice cream. Read More
Helpful
(33)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2015
Tender, juicy, and perfectly cooked at 30 minutes. The house smelled wonderful while these apples were in the oven. This one takes me back to my childhood when baked apples were typically the first thing my mother cooked to welcome the Fall season. I scaled this down to two servings, but I must have had small apples because there was enough filling left over to cook two additional. Served with a drizzle of maple syrup and thoroughly enjoyed. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Nancy
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2017
Very good as presented. I didn't have butter when I made this today so used peanut butter. That was a great variation! Read More
Helpful
(12)
TeaLover767
Rating: 4 stars
10/09/2017
Delicious ~ made as directed using Macintosh apples. Buttery, lightly crisp oat filling was yummy; and did make enough for one extra apple. Four stars given for the time it takes to core apples, otherwise taste is delectable! Note to the reviewer whose apples "imploded" -- perhaps a baking apple was needed ~ Rome beauty, Granny Smith, Macintosh. Any type one would use for a pie should work best. Read More
Helpful
(10)
T. Sanford
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2017
This was an extra ordinary recipe. Baked apples surpassed what I expected. We had for breakfast and it by itself was filling. I followed instructions exactly just added crushed blackberries since we had plenty. Read More
Helpful
(9)
pattyshaw
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2017
I baked the apples in individual foil boats. There was more oatmeal mixture than could fit inside the apples, so the boats kept the "filling" contained and made them easy to serve. I served them with vanilla bean ice cream. Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(9)
spice of life
Rating: 4 stars
10/16/2017
These made a very good and healthy breakfast. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Hannah Kane
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2018
I used a little more cinnamon and threw in some vanilla. Thinking I'll try it again with some maple syrup. These are delicious! Read More
Helpful
(5)
