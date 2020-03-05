Baked Apples with Oatmeal Filling

Great way to make baked apples even better! I was trying to avoid adding extra sugar so I used sugar free instant oatmeal packets. One was Apple Cinnamon and the other was Maple & Brown Sugar. Each packet had 1/2 cup of oats and I just added the teaspoon of cinnamon to them before adding the butter. Also, I cooked these in a loaf pan so that they would sit up and not fall over on a cookie sheet.
I had 4 apples that would have gone bad in the next day or two...Found this recipe, and let me tell you this was delicious!!! 30 minutes was just perfect. Also a scoop of vanilla ice cream sends it over the top. I know, I know don't change the recipe, but it did scream for ice cream.
Tender, juicy, and perfectly cooked at 30 minutes. The house smelled wonderful while these apples were in the oven. This one takes me back to my childhood when baked apples were typically the first thing my mother cooked to welcome the Fall season. I scaled this down to two servings, but I must have had small apples because there was enough filling left over to cook two additional. Served with a drizzle of maple syrup and thoroughly enjoyed.
Very good as presented. I didn't have butter when I made this today so used peanut butter. That was a great variation!
Delicious ~ made as directed using Macintosh apples. Buttery, lightly crisp oat filling was yummy; and did make enough for one extra apple. Four stars given for the time it takes to core apples, otherwise taste is delectable! Note to the reviewer whose apples "imploded" -- perhaps a baking apple was needed ~ Rome beauty, Granny Smith, Macintosh. Any type one would use for a pie should work best.
This was an extra ordinary recipe. Baked apples surpassed what I expected. We had for breakfast and it by itself was filling. I followed instructions exactly just added crushed blackberries since we had plenty.
I baked the apples in individual foil boats. There was more oatmeal mixture than could fit inside the apples, so the boats kept the "filling" contained and made them easy to serve. I served them with vanilla bean ice cream. Yummy!
These made a very good and healthy breakfast.
I used a little more cinnamon and threw in some vanilla. Thinking I'll try it again with some maple syrup. These are delicious!
I made it exactly like the recipe using Fiji apples, but it did not work. Not done after 30 minutes and not done after 20 more minutes of cooking. If a specific apple type was needed, it should have said so.