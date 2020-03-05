Easy Baked Banana French Toast

Rating: 4.36 stars
28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Save time without the hassle of dipping individual pieces and frying on the stove top. Any kind of sandwich bread will work, and you can add any fruit or cream cheese. I used bananas because it's what I had on hand.

By Cutie

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Whisk eggs, milk, brown sugar, butter, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, and ground nutmeg together in a bowl. Stir bread cubes and bananas into egg mixture until coated; pour into prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a knife inserted in center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 46.7g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 274mg; sodium 520.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (40)

Most helpful positive review

Tiffany Cristo
Rating: 4 stars
03/06/2016
I read some of the other reviews about it turning out soggy, so I made some adjustments. Instead of using sliced bread, I used a baggette that I had. I also used six eggs and a little less milk. It was soooo yummy, and not soggy at all!
Helpful
(14)

Most helpful critical review

CZAnna
Rating: 3 stars
02/02/2018
Easy but a bit bland. Next time I would put in less eggs (6) and also sprinkle more cinnamon and sugar on top.
Reviews:
Evangeline Orr
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2017
This was fantastic. I made it the night before Mother's Day so I wouldn't have to make breakfast, and it was amazing. Combined the ingredients the night before and baked it in the morning. I used a french baguette sliced and chunks of cream cheese and raspberries instead of the banana. Will be making this again soon.
Helpful
(11)
tr
Rating: 4 stars
12/27/2016
Used 6 eggs instead of 8 because I also used 3 ripe mashed bananas. Used diced challah bread. Followed the rest of the recipe & it came out well.
Helpful
(8)
Michigal
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2018
Was hunting for a baked banana french toast recipe that did NOT require overnight refrigeration, since I had ripe bananas and whole-grain French bread crying out to be used and needed something TODAY. This was perfect! I made a few changes, but nothing major. Added about 3/4 cup chopped walnuts, used 7 eggs and about 2 cups milk, used somewhat more than 1/3 cup dark brown sugar. Added about 1/2 tsp. rum flavoring, added a couple of pinches of salt, and used 4 sliced, very-ripe bananas. Also did not melt butter; simply cubed it and scattered the cubes. I layered half the bread, bananas, nuts & butter in pan, then repeated layers. Whisked together eggs, milk, vanilla, rum flavoring, brown sugar & spices, and poured evenly over bread layers. Waited about 15 minutes, then baked at 350 degrees for an hour. Served with syrup--to RAVE reviews from hubby and visiting adult stepdaughter. :-) Definitely will be making again! Yum... excellent!
Helpful
(4)
Callista
Rating: 4 stars
07/15/2017
So I had too many bananas. I used 4 defrosted overripe bananas. Because of that I only used 5 eggs. I used cinnamon raisin toast as the bread. I added clove too and only used 1/4 cup sugar. I think this recipe would have benefitted from pretoasting of the bread. The whole thing was tasty but soggy.
Helpful
(2)
Kitchenfun67
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2017
This is a great recipe! Loved it! I highly suggest using crusty bread such as a baguette that is a couple days old and hard. This will prevent the sogginess others have complained about. The liquid needs something to absorb into, which is harder with fresh sandwich bread. Next - I mashed the bananas into the egg mixture - there were still bits of banana but not big chucks. My kids preferred this. I will definitely make this again and highly recommend to others. Cheers!
Helpful
(2)
A-Willett2011
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2016
This was fabulous for a special "breakfast for dinner" night! I used Kings Hawaiian dinner rolls and diced pecans. Almost two full packages made a nice texture!
Helpful
(2)
Samantha Ramos
Rating: 4 stars
03/19/2018
I made it but used wheat bread and added walnut. I enjoyed it. Hopefully will be a hit for my kids in the morning!
Helpful
(1)
abbyz2000
Rating: 2 stars
07/28/2020
The taste was good but the very bottom layer got hard. It was dried out, so I poured syrup on it. Won't make it again, unfortunatley.
Helpful
(1)
