Easy Baked Banana French Toast

1 of 40

Rating: 4 stars I read some of the other reviews about it turning out soggy, so I made some adjustments. Instead of using sliced bread, I used a baggette that I had. I also used six eggs and a little less milk. It was soooo yummy, and not soggy at all! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This was fantastic. I made it the night before Mother's Day so I wouldn't have to make breakfast, and it was amazing. Combined the ingredients the night before and baked it in the morning. I used a french baguette sliced and chunks of cream cheese and raspberries instead of the banana. Will be making this again soon. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Used 6 eggs instead of 8 because I also used 3 ripe mashed bananas. Used diced challah bread. Followed the rest of the recipe & it came out well. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Was hunting for a baked banana french toast recipe that did NOT require overnight refrigeration, since I had ripe bananas and whole-grain French bread crying out to be used and needed something TODAY. This was perfect! I made a few changes, but nothing major. Added about 3/4 cup chopped walnuts, used 7 eggs and about 2 cups milk, used somewhat more than 1/3 cup dark brown sugar. Added about 1/2 tsp. rum flavoring, added a couple of pinches of salt, and used 4 sliced, very-ripe bananas. Also did not melt butter; simply cubed it and scattered the cubes. I layered half the bread, bananas, nuts & butter in pan, then repeated layers. Whisked together eggs, milk, vanilla, rum flavoring, brown sugar & spices, and poured evenly over bread layers. Waited about 15 minutes, then baked at 350 degrees for an hour. Served with syrup--to RAVE reviews from hubby and visiting adult stepdaughter. :-) Definitely will be making again! Yum... excellent! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars So I had too many bananas. I used 4 defrosted overripe bananas. Because of that I only used 5 eggs. I used cinnamon raisin toast as the bread. I added clove too and only used 1/4 cup sugar. I think this recipe would have benefitted from pretoasting of the bread. The whole thing was tasty but soggy. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe! Loved it! I highly suggest using crusty bread such as a baguette that is a couple days old and hard. This will prevent the sogginess others have complained about. The liquid needs something to absorb into, which is harder with fresh sandwich bread. Next - I mashed the bananas into the egg mixture - there were still bits of banana but not big chucks. My kids preferred this. I will definitely make this again and highly recommend to others. Cheers! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This was fabulous for a special "breakfast for dinner" night! I used Kings Hawaiian dinner rolls and diced pecans. Almost two full packages made a nice texture! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I made it but used wheat bread and added walnut. I enjoyed it. Hopefully will be a hit for my kids in the morning! Helpful (1)

Rating: 2 stars The taste was good but the very bottom layer got hard. It was dried out, so I poured syrup on it. Won't make it again, unfortunatley. Helpful (1)