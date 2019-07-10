Tartar Sauce IV

1 of 157

Rating: 5 stars I scaled down the recipe, easily, to four servings. It was wonderful! I even used "light" mayo to make it healthier. Tasted very similiar to Captain D's Tartar sauce! Thanks! Helpful (49)

Rating: 4 stars I hate the stuff, but hubby loves it. Unfortunately for him since he doesn't eat it enough, I never buy it. He was delighted when I found this recipe. The great thing is...everything you need is probably already in your pantry. The only thing I did differently was to use dill relish (instead of chopping up the pickles). He said it was really good and he liked being able to have his tartar sauce. Thanks for the post. Helpful (41)

Rating: 1 stars Oh Boy. I was so excited to try this, but for some reason it came out so terrible... I had to ask my husband to help me "fix" it :-( I really couldn't even begin to guess what to do to repair the damage. Part of the problem I think was that I used the All Recipes calculator to reduce the serving amount to 6, and somehow, the amount of Mayo seemed incorrect. My husband added about a heaped teaspoon of dijon mustard, and about a half a teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper. It wasn't perfect, but it at least made it palatable. I will retry this one using a larger amount of servings,and see if it changes the results any. Unfortunately I can't give this one a good rating right now :-( Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars I was out of tartar sauce and had never had home made. This is better than anything I can get at the store. Helpful (17)

Rating: 3 stars I of course scaled this recipe down as I didn't need a quart and I found the onions to be overwhelming there were just to many. I added some pepper as well. Almost like the other recipe I use but just too many onions. Thanks Marlene. Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars This is super quick and easy. I usually mix it up when I put the fish and chips in the oven. It's great with a dash of cayenne pepper added in too. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Exactly what I was looking for. I've never had store bought tartar sauce I always just mixed dill relish with mayo. I wanted to find something with a little more complex flavor. Family loved it. I will definatly keep using this recipe. Scaled recipe way down and used dill relish instead of chopping a pickle. Soooo good! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This was awesome. I do not like tartar with sweet pickles...This was perfect. I scaled down to 4 servings seeing I am the only one in my house that will eat it but it was great... Helpful (11)