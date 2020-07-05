Grilled Lime Pompano

Rating: 5 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

An amazing refreshing fish that is low in mercury, available at your local Asian market, or able to be caught yourself if your in the Southeast coastal United States. Some of the tastiest fish I've had...and it has big bones which is nice if you're the type that hates having to pick those little bones out of your mouth.

By Andy Joe

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
1 pompano fish
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking dish with aluminum foil. Place dish in the grill, away from direct heat.

    Advertisement

  • Drop coconut oil onto the foil and close grill long enough to melt oil. Place fish in the oil and turn until it is coated in oil on both sides; season with salt and pepper. Close grill.

  • Cook on the grill until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 20 minutes. Carefully transfer fish and foil onto a plate and slide fish off the foil. Squeeze lime juice over fish.

Cook's Note:

You may want to save one half of the lime to add more as you eat to the inside parts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 32.3g; cholesterol 74.5mg; sodium 140.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Olive G
Rating: 5 stars
07/03/2016
Delicious! The lime is great on the great fish! Read More
Mommy of 2
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2019
Easy and delicious Read More
curtsusu
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2018
Easy to prepare and do and the taste is wonderful! Read More
Advertisement
Mary'd it
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2021
A friend shared some pompano with us after a day of fishing. Although we live in the FL Keys, we had never had this fish. So glad this recipe was on this site. I don’t have coconut oil, so just used a combination of EVO and butter. For seasoning, I always use Johnny’s Seafood seasoning, and a tough of smoked paprika on fish. Perfect. Thank you for educating me on pompano Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022