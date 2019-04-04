Tamarind Sauce Fish Curry
Indian-style, tangy tamarind fish curry. This is the famous chepala pulusu dish from Andhra.
Tilapia can be substituted for carp, if desired.
Excellent. I made it using tilapia fillets as well. One modification that I will do next time with tilapia. That is to add the fish during step 4. It cooks so fast that when it is time to turn them they fall apart. Add them later and don't turn them. Great recipe. Thanks, Anthony.Read More
Excellent. I made it using tilapia fillets as well. One modification that I will do next time with tilapia. That is to add the fish during step 4. It cooks so fast that when it is time to turn them they fall apart. Add them later and don't turn them. Great recipe. Thanks, Anthony.
I made this recipe with fresh tilapia steaks (not the frozen fillets). Wow. Wow. Wow. Spicy, fiery, and tangy. This is a truly authentic dish and worth making from scratch. Don't skip the steps where you toast the coriander seeds--that makes a big difference in smoky flavor.
Amazing sauce and I'm pretty sure it would work with just any kind of fish. It's my first time ever cooking a fish, other than pan frying, and I am not a fish loving person, but this recipe is spot on. I'd make it with some fillets next time since picking bones out takes from the enjoyment of eating
I wasn't sure I was going to like this one since I'm only kind of iffy about tamarind, but this was incredible! I used tilapia for my fish, and tamarind paste instead of the pulp, since that was all that I could find at the store. So, so good!
Delicious! I don’t cook very much Indian food, but I love the taste of tamarind and found this recipe which calls for it. I ended up using cod because my grocery store didn’t have carp, but it turned out well anyway well anyway. I was a bit wary of adding all the spices because it seemed like a lot, but it was well seasoned and the flavor was great! It made 6 servings as stated, which is perfect because I love leftovers. My husband loved it too! Will be making this one again for sure.
I used Laxmi Brand Red Chile Powder and, based on this recipe, it burned my face off. No one could eat it. What brand is everyone else using? Do you really mean true Indian red chile powder, or maybe just "chile powder" which is different and not nearly as hot.
Wow, this was amazing, I might add more tamarind and possibly a little less oil next time but this came out really good.
