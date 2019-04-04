Tamarind Sauce Fish Curry

Indian-style, tangy tamarind fish curry. This is the famous chepala pulusu dish from Andhra.

Recipe by Sushama

Recipe Summary

15 mins
25 mins
10 mins
50 mins
6
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Marinade:
Curry:

Directions

  • Make marinade: Mix together vegetable oil, chile powder, turmeric, and salt in a large bowl until combined. Add fish; mix to thoroughly coat and allow to marinate for about 10 minutes.

  • Make curry: Place tamarind pulp in a bowl and pour warm water over it. Squeeze tamarind to extract juice.

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat; add cumin seeds and stir for a few seconds. Add onion to cumin; cook and stir until onion is translucent, 5 to 10 minutes. Add garlic paste and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in fish, cover the skillet, and cook for 5 minutes.

  • Stir tamarind juice into fish mixture; bring to a boil. Mix in chile powder, coriander, and salt. Cook over low heat until sauce thickens and oil separates, about 10 minutes. Garnish with coriander.

Tips

Tilapia can be substituted for carp, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 99.3mg; sodium 855.6mg. Full Nutrition
