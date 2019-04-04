Shrimp Etoufee III

The only reason I'm not rating it a 5 is because my first attempt was a disaster! It says after you add in the celery and peppers to turn the heat up to high and stir occasionally. I ended up burning them so badly that they were black and stuck to my pan, my smoke alarm went off, and even with all the windows open, it still took a few hours to "dehaze" my house. The next time, I only turned it to the low side of med-high, and it still almost burned, and I had to stir it a LOT! But, in the end, it tasted AMAZING and we all loved it!! It was really easy, and the outcome was delicious! Its worth the effort, I would just recommend not turning the heat up past med-high.