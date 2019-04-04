Shrimp Etoufee III

I go by feel more that cups and teaspoons - this is one my mother had fed us when we were little - and we loved it! I cook it now and my kids love it! Try this and see! This takes time but it's good!

Recipe by Ronnie B

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the shrimp, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Blend well. Cover and place in the refrigerator.

  • In a large pot over medium heat, melt 1/2 cup of margarine and add the onions. Saute the onions until they are translucent.

  • Stir in the celery and bell pepper. Increase the heat to high and stir occasionally for 20 minutes. Add the remaining 1/2 cup of margarine and bring to a boil. Fold in the shrimp and reduce heat to medium cook for 10 minutes.

  • Mix the cornstarch and water together and slowly pour it into the pot; just covering the top of the shrimp mixture. Cook on medium/high heat until the celery is soft; about 20 minutes. Add any additional salt, pepper and red pepper flakes to taste.

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 36.8g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 287mg; sodium 876.2mg. Full Nutrition
