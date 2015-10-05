Chilled Corn Cauliflower Soup

Enjoy the great taste of sweet corn on the cob with this delicious chilled soup they'll be asking for more of.

By Carol Castellucci Miller

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat; add cauliflower, onions, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover. Cook until onions are softened, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes. Add corn and garlic; cover. Cook 4 minutes; add Swanson® Chicken Broth and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Increase heat to medium-high; bring to a boil. Remove from heat.

  • Place half of corn mixture in a blender. Cover and hold lid down; pulse a few times before leaving on to blend. Blend until smooth. Repeat procedure with remaining corn mixture. Chill at least 4 hours.

  • Serve chilled soup with your choice of garnishes.

Cook's Note:

You can serve this soup with a few drops of chimichurri sauce, a squeeze of lime juice, or some bacon bits.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 2.5mg; sodium 784.9mg. Full Nutrition
