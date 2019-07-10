Lemon Mint Sauce with Shrimp
Delicious shrimp in a wonderful lemon sauce.
Was better than I expected (I was desperate to make us of excess mint), but really screamed for some parmesan cheese, which I didn't have at the time.
No shrimp at the local market, so I switched to crab. It came out okay, but there wasn't enough of the sauce/veggie mixture for my taste. It was easy and healthy, but we're unlikely to do it again.
This dish is amazing. I have mint in my garden so I was looking for a way to use it. I add a bunch of vegetables to this dish. I saute them in the olive oil. Zucchini and yellow squash are good. Broccoli, whatever you might have. I mix it all together in the sautee pan. I pour it over the pasta in a baking dish and put it in the oven so it is hot. So easy and good!
This was very good I added a clove of garlic to the sauce definately will make this again.
I halved the pasta and I am glad I did. There would not be enough sauce with the full 1 lb. I choose recipes based on what ingredients I have on-hand that need to be used up. For mint, I like the "Where Did All the Rum Go?" shrimp a little better than this one, but this one is also good and I'll definitely make it again, especially if I already have lemon on-hand (the other dish calls for lime).
