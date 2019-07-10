Lemon Mint Sauce with Shrimp

Delicious shrimp in a wonderful lemon sauce.

Recipe by Dondre'

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Meanwhile prepare the remaining ingredients.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the red pepper, shrimp, mint, lemon juice, lemon zest, olive oil, salt and pepper. Mix thoroughly.

  • Add pasta to the boiling water and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain. Add the pasta to the shrimp mixture and toss to coat well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 57.5g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 110.7mg; sodium 422.5mg. Full Nutrition
