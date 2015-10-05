Top-Notch Turkey Tetrazzini

Rating: 4.7 stars
105 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 81
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Enjoy another delicious turkey dinner by using some of that leftover Holiday turkey. Swanson® Chicken Broth brings rich flavor and moistness to this traditional casserole

By Campbell's Kitchen

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch casserole dish with non-stick cooking spray.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes. Drain well. Keep warm.

  • Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir mushrooms and onions until onions begin to turn translucent and mushrooms release some liquid, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and stir until fragrant, about 1 minutes. Add flour, stirring constantly, until thoroughly incorporated in the butter and begins to bubble, about 2 minutes.

  • Mix the Swanson® Chicken Broth and half-and-half together; pour gradually into mushroom mixture, whisking until it is smooth. Season with salt, poultry seasoning, and pepper. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce and continue cooking until mixture begins to thicken, about 3 minutes. Mix in turkey and peas. Remove from heat.

  • Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Stir in the Parmesan cheese and panko bread crumbs, mixing until crumbly. Remove from heat.

  • Place 1/2 of the spaghetti in the bottom of prepared casserole dish. Spoon 1/2 of the sauce mixture over the spaghetti. Repeat the layer with the remaining spaghetti and sauce. Sprinkle the bread crumb mixture over the top.

  • Bake in preheated oven until bubbly and the top is golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Top with chopped fresh parsley.

Tips

Cook's Note:

This casserole (without the bread crumb topping) can be made in advance and refrigerated. Allow about 30 minutes for it to come to room temperature, add the bread crumb topping, and bake in the preheated oven. And if there are leftovers, it freezes well, too.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
551 calories; protein 32.8g; carbohydrates 45.9g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 111.3mg; sodium 1146mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (116)

Most helpful positive review

Cindy McGary
Rating: 4 stars
01/10/2017
This was a wonderful recipe and I used frozen turkey from Thanksgiving. The only change I made was to add a few ounces of leftover cream cheese to the sauce, I will make this recipe again and of course it makes a large amount so we plan to enjoy it again tomorrow night! Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

Luckie
Rating: 2 stars
09/09/2018
This dish was very rich for our tastes. Too much butter and Parmesan cheese! If I was to make this again I would use olive oil to sauté the veggies and less butter to mix with the bread crumbs. I would use maybe 1 tablespoon of Parmesan cheese in the crumb mixture if any at all. I would also use milk instead of half and half. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
Brenda
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2016
Made this with leftover thanksgiving turkey and we loved it! I followed the recipe to a T except left out the Ps (cause I hate 'em). Read More
Helpful
(13)
bsmith
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2017
My hubby is 88 and has trouble eating many foods. This worked out great. Cutting the turkey into small bits and using the new inch long thin spaghetti were the only changes I made. He loved the cheese and crumb crunchy crust. I will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Ramona Gaston
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2017
Tastes really good. I felt it was a little dry and would increase the liquid next time. Also, the recipe calls for 1 package of spaghetti but says 8 ounces. My regular sized package is 16 ounces but I followed the 8 ounce ingredient and ended up having to make more because it wasn't enough to make 2 layers. It was still delicious though. Read More
Helpful
(5)
auddrey
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2018
This was so good! My only changes were to substitute fresh broccoli for the peas because that's what I had on hand and I added an extra 1/2 cup of broth since some of the reviews said it was a bit dry. It came out perfect. Definitely will make again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Rob-o
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2019
I went gluten free, using rice noodles instead of spaghetti and almond flour instead of flour and bread crumbs. It was wonderful! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Steve Steed
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2018
The only changes I made were and extra half cup of chicken broth, about 1/3 block of creamed cheese and a handful of Parmesan and cheddar both to the sauce. Reduced the flour to 4 tblsp and used linguini. 3 cups turkey was a little much I thought. Be forewarned, the prep time is long on this dish, but you could always make the sauce in advance or even freeze a batch for another meal with chicken, etc; Read More
Helpful
(2)
Sandi Kester-Hayes
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2020
Loved this! Great use of leftover Thanksgiving turkey. Only change added a diced red pepper for some extra color. Also, added a handful of Parmesan to the sauce. Definitely will make again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
