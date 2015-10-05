Top-Notch Turkey Tetrazzini

1 of 116

Rating: 5 stars Made this with leftover thanksgiving turkey and we loved it! I followed the recipe to a T except left out the Ps (cause I hate 'em). Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars This was a wonderful recipe and I used frozen turkey from Thanksgiving. The only change I made was to add a few ounces of leftover cream cheese to the sauce, I will make this recipe again and of course it makes a large amount so we plan to enjoy it again tomorrow night! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars My hubby is 88 and has trouble eating many foods. This worked out great. Cutting the turkey into small bits and using the new inch long thin spaghetti were the only changes I made. He loved the cheese and crumb crunchy crust. I will make this again. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Tastes really good. I felt it was a little dry and would increase the liquid next time. Also, the recipe calls for 1 package of spaghetti but says 8 ounces. My regular sized package is 16 ounces but I followed the 8 ounce ingredient and ended up having to make more because it wasn't enough to make 2 layers. It was still delicious though. Helpful (5)

Rating: 2 stars This dish was very rich for our tastes. Too much butter and Parmesan cheese! If I was to make this again I would use olive oil to sauté the veggies and less butter to mix with the bread crumbs. I would use maybe 1 tablespoon of Parmesan cheese in the crumb mixture if any at all. I would also use milk instead of half and half. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This was so good! My only changes were to substitute fresh broccoli for the peas because that's what I had on hand and I added an extra 1/2 cup of broth since some of the reviews said it was a bit dry. It came out perfect. Definitely will make again. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I went gluten free, using rice noodles instead of spaghetti and almond flour instead of flour and bread crumbs. It was wonderful! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars The only changes I made were and extra half cup of chicken broth, about 1/3 block of creamed cheese and a handful of Parmesan and cheddar both to the sauce. Reduced the flour to 4 tblsp and used linguini. 3 cups turkey was a little much I thought. Be forewarned, the prep time is long on this dish, but you could always make the sauce in advance or even freeze a batch for another meal with chicken, etc; Helpful (2)