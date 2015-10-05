Caprese Farro Salad
A cool and tasty side dish! Farro is mixed with the classic caprese flavors or basil, mozzarella, and tomato before being tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
Other grains such as barley or spelt could easily be substituted for farro.
Allstars are loyal Allrecipes community members, selected to be brand ambassadors based on onsite participation, interest, and commitment. Allstars may be compensated for their participation in the Allrecipes Allstar program.