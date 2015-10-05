Caprese Farro Salad

A cool and tasty side dish! Farro is mixed with the classic caprese flavors or basil, mozzarella, and tomato before being tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette.

By SunnyDaysNora

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix farro and Swanson® Chicken Broth together in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and allow to simmer until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain; allow to cool completely.

  • Transfer cooled farro to a bowl. Stir in tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, almonds, and sliced onion. Add vinaigrette and mix well.

Cook's Note:

Other grains such as barley or spelt could easily be substituted for farro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 10.9mg; sodium 516.4mg. Full Nutrition
