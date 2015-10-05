Corn Risotto with Roasted Red Pepper

A creamy roasted red pepper and corn risotto highlights the bounty of summer vegetables. Adding whipped cream right before serving helps keep the risotto airy and light but still rich in flavor.

By Campbell's Kitchen

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large pan over medium-low heat. Add leeks and cook, stirring occasionally, until leek is softened (do not allow to brown), about 6 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste; add rice and cook, stirring, until grains look slightly translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour in wine and cook, stirring, until wine has all been absorbed, about 2 minutes.

  • Add a ladleful of chicken stock to the rice mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until rice has absorbed all of the stock. Add another ladleful of stock, stirring, until rice has absorbed the liquid. Continue adding stock, one ladleful at a time, always allowing rice to absorb it before adding another. When about 3 cups of the stock has been added, stir in corn and roasted red peppers. Continue cooking, adding the remaining stock, a ladleful at a time, until all of the stock is incorporated, corn is tender, and rice is creamy and tender, about 30 to 40 minutes total.

  • Remove risotto from heat and stir in the Parmesan and remaining tablespoon of butter. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes.

  • With whisk or electric mixer, beat cream at high speed until it holds stiff peaks. Uncover the risotto and stir vigorously. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Before serving, stir in the chives and then gently fold in cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
494 calories; protein 19.9g; carbohydrates 59.3g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 53.2mg; sodium 1050.5mg. Full Nutrition
