Corn Risotto with Roasted Red Pepper
A creamy roasted red pepper and corn risotto highlights the bounty of summer vegetables. Adding whipped cream right before serving helps keep the risotto airy and light but still rich in flavor.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Tips
Allstars are loyal Allrecipes community members, selected to be brand ambassadors based on onsite participation, interest, and commitment. Allstars may be compensated for their participation in the Allrecipes Allstar program.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
494 calories; protein 19.9g; carbohydrates 59.3g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 53.2mg; sodium 1050.5mg. Full Nutrition