SoCal Greens and Black Eyed Pea Soup

A tasty soup spin on traditional Southern New Year's foods. Serve with your favorite cornbread for a hearty lunch or dinner.

By Campbell's Kitchen

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Heat bacon grease on medium heat in large Dutch oven or stock pot. Stir onion and garlic together in pot, cooking until onions are tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Place ham hocks, collards, kale, 32 ounces Swanson® Unsalted Chicken Broth, tomatoes, and Creole seasoning in pot. Bring to a boil. Lower heat to medium-low and cover. Simmer until greens are tender, about 45 minutes. Add the black-eyed peas and heat through.

  • For a thinner soup, add a few more ounces of chicken broth. Adjust seasonings, if needed; add hot pepper sauce to taste.

Cook's Notes:

You can use olive oil in place of bacon drippings to saute the onions and garlic.

Use any preferred greens--collards, kale, mustard greens, or a combination.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 16.3g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 34mg; sodium 439.4mg. Full Nutrition
