Ginger Pork and Vegetable Stir-fry

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This skillet meal comes together in a flash! Add egg rolls, some hot steamed rice, and fortune cookies for make-at-home Chinese instead of take-out!

By Campbell's Kitchen

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
18 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Whisk soy sauce, sherry, honey, and cornstarch together in a small bowl. Add pork slices, coat evenly, and set aside.

  • Pour Swanson® Unsalted Chicken Broth into a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, simmer until reduced to one and one half cups. Set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large, non-stick skillet over medium high heat. Add ginger and garlic; stir until ginger and garlic are lightly browned and fragrant, 1 or 2 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon and discard.

  • Transfer pork mixture to skillet over medium-high heat, constantly stirring and separating pork slices into a single layer, 3 or 4 minutes. Add reduced broth, stirring quickly to blend with the sauce, about 1 minute. Stir in chili garlic sauce and sesame oil. Add broccoli slaw, water chestnuts, and snow peas, stirring to coat with sauce. Cook to desired crispness, 1 or 2 more minutes.

  • Serve over hot steamed rice, and garnish with sesame seeds.

Cook's Note:

You can use any combination of vegetables your family desires instead of water chestnuts, snow peas and broccoli slaw.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
469 calories; protein 20.8g; carbohydrates 58.7g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 40.2mg; sodium 886.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Liz Wingler
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2019
Great recipe! I used snow peas and red peppe Read More
Reviews:
Jill Armentrout
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2020
Super easy and totally delivers Read More
Will Scales
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2020
I doubled the amount of meat and sauce involved (apt of 4 college kids) and served over egg noodles. easy assembly though I wasn't sure the chicken stock was reduced enough it turned out great after I added the egg noodles at the end and soaked up some of the remaining moisture! Great flavor and you can throw in any veggies that catch your eye! Read More
