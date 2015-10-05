Chicken and Wild Mushrooms with White Wine and Cream

Tender chunks of chicken are cooked in a rich Swanson® Chicken Broth-based sauce with wild mushrooms, herbs, and cream.

By Campbell's Kitchen

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Season chicken with salt and pepper.

  • Heat oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and sear on all sides. Remove chicken from pan. Add shallots and cook until beginning to turn translucent, about 3 minutes; stir in garlic and mushrooms and cook and stir until mushrooms begin to soften, about 2 minutes.

  • Stir in Swanson® Chicken Broth and wine; add bay leaf and fresh thyme. Cover and cook over low heat until chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove bay leaf.

  • Whisk together flour and cream. Stir mixture into chicken and sauce. Cook and stir over medium heat until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Serve over rice, pasta or potatoes. If you prefer to use bone-in chicken parts, increase the oil to 2 tablespoons, and pour off excess, then simmer, covered for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 26.6g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 100.4mg; sodium 441.6mg. Full Nutrition
