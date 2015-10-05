Chicken and Wild Mushrooms with White Wine and Cream
Tender chunks of chicken are cooked in a rich Swanson® Chicken Broth-based sauce with wild mushrooms, herbs, and cream.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
Serve over rice, pasta or potatoes. If you prefer to use bone-in chicken parts, increase the oil to 2 tablespoons, and pour off excess, then simmer, covered for 45 minutes.
