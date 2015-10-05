Turkey-Potato Chowder Recipe

This rich and creamy homemade chowder is a delicious way to use up that leftover holiday turkey. It'll be on the table in 35 minutes and will soar to the top of your family's favorite soup list.

By Campbell's Kitchen

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Combine potatoes, mixed vegetables, onions, celery, parsley and Swanson® Chicken Broth in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat; reduce heat, cover, and simmer gently until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in turkey and poultry seasoning.

  • Whisk flour and the half-and-half together until smooth. Stir mixture slowly into the saucepan. Stir until slightly thickened, or until mixture reaches a chowder-like consistency. Add sriracha sauce, salt, and pepper, mixing well.

  • Ladle into soup bowls; garnish with crumbled bacon.

Tips

Cook's Note:

Good served with oyster crackers or crusty bread. The sriracha has a subtle taste in this chowder, but if you're concerned about its spiciness, just leave it out--you'll still love this!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 25.2g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 51.9mg; sodium 869.7mg. Full Nutrition
