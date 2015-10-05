Turkey-Potato Chowder Recipe
This rich and creamy homemade chowder is a delicious way to use up that leftover holiday turkey. It'll be on the table in 35 minutes and will soar to the top of your family's favorite soup list.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Cook's Note:
Good served with oyster crackers or crusty bread. The sriracha has a subtle taste in this chowder, but if you're concerned about its spiciness, just leave it out--you'll still love this!
Allstars are loyal Allrecipes community members, selected to be brand ambassadors based on onsite participation, interest, and commitment. Allstars may be compensated for their participation in the Allrecipes Allstar program.