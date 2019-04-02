Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes

This is a recipe for my Grandmother's famous salmon cakes. It is a family recipe that has been passed down through generations. Serve with macaroni and cheese or any other type of side dish.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pick through the salmon and remove any bones. In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs and add the diced onion, salmon and pepper. Mix thoroughly.

  • Shape into 2 ounce patties; about 7 or 8 patties. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Fry each patty for 5 minutes on each side or until crispy and golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 27.5g; carbohydrates 2.3g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 138.4mg; sodium 407.5mg. Full Nutrition
