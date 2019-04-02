Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes

This is an absolutely perfect recipe. I used sockeye salmon simply because although I'm in no way a fish lover, I do love sockeye salmon. I drained the salmon for quite some time to make sure it was dry, left the bones and skin on, then followed the recipe, adding a very small amount of minced red pepper. I love red peppers and I thought a touch of colour was a good thing. I may as well not have added it. Not much flavour came though. I fried the patties (8 of them, four at a time) in the oil on medium for close to 5 minutes on the first side, then a little less on the other. I love that this recipe doesn't have any starch of any kind. Who needs starch? It kept it's shape beautifully when cooking and browned up nice and crunchy on the outside. One tip: allow it to get nice and brown, not just golden, before you attempt to turn it. Also, don't let the soft texture fool you before you fry. Just place it gently in the pan and you'll be fine. If it kind of threatens to fall apart... no worries, just pat it back into shape with the spatula. I'm going to make this at least once a week. Finally I can have fish in my diet and actually enjoy it. Thank you Jess for sharing this.