Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes
This is a recipe for my Grandmother's famous salmon cakes. It is a family recipe that has been passed down through generations. Serve with macaroni and cheese or any other type of side dish.
This is an excellent basic recipe and I have made it several times, but may I suggest a couple of things: First, instead of using flour, try crushed corn flake cereal - use your own judgement as to the correct amount, but enough to thicken the mixture. You will have a crisp patty. Second, my grandmother advised me a long time ago that when using canned fish, to always add a pinch or two of white sugar - some how does away with the tin can taste. It works too!
These were a pretty good basic salmon cake. I thought they would need a little more flavor so I did add to them. I added some seasones bread crumbs a little Lemon Pepper Mrs. Dash and 2 big cloves of finely minced garlic. With these changes they were great.
I just wanted to make a quick comment---I'm familiar with this recipe; it's identical in every way to my mother's EXCEPT my mom and I always add about a quarter cup of flour to the mixture to help it stick together. It works much better this way and you don't lose any flavor.
I'm on the Atkins Diet and this is a perfect meal for anyone who is doing the low-carb, high-protein thing. Therefore, adding flour is not an option, and in my opinion totally unnecessary. The mixture may seem a little loose at first but if the salmon is drained well and the mixture well-blended, they should come out perfectly (as mine did on the first try). The only additions I made were garlic powder and chopped green onion. Very tasty!
This recipe provided an excellent framework. I did tweak the directions though. Instead of using 2 eggs, I just used 1. I then used 2 tablespoons of miracle whip, 1 cup of plain bread crumbs, and 1½ teas of Old Bay, the last two being what many others suggested. My husband tasted it and was immediately impressed. Since I've tried to make other recipes or bought store kits before, he said this is the recipe I should use from now on. But, since I like my cakes a little spicy, I think I'll use more Old Bay, or try a little dill the next time.
When using canned salmon there is no need to remove the bones. They have a high nutritional value. Just crush them up with you fingers and they are undetectable in the finished product. Also, I shape them like fish sticks and bake them. The kids love them this way.
I like this recipe much better than salmon cakes with bread crumbs. Tastes better and is low carb!! I minced the onion and used a medium sized onion. The patties held together very well. It may have helped that I put the mixture in the frig for about 30 minutes before I formed the patties. I also added a little seasoned salt.
I love most fish or seafood cakes and the simplicity of this recipe has made this one of my quick backup meals. I have not found that one needs to modify the recipe except for one step: refrigerate the cakes once shaped for 20-30 minutes. It will prevent the cakes from breaking up during cooking.
These are really good...especially if you like canned fish. I like to mince my onions rather than chop because I don't like "chunks" of onions in anything. The amount of ingredients are right on...they mold the salmon mixture together perfectly. I like to sprinkle garlic powder on mine...I do that with almost everything I prepare. These are great pan fried...wonder how they would taste baked?? Thanks Jessica.
I adjusted to the recipe to make six servings instead of four, and everything turned out just fine. As per another reviewers suggestion, I also baked these on 375 for about 20-25 minutes...flipping once halfway through. Much healthier than frying, and my mom actually commented about how she liked them better this way. I spruced these up a bit adding garlic powder, onion powder, salt, bread crumbs, and parsley. I also chilled the salmon mixture in the fridge for about 20 minutes before molding them into patties. This is a good base recipe, but use your imagination and your own taste preferences in order to adjust them to how you want them to be.
This is an absolutely perfect recipe. I used sockeye salmon simply because although I'm in no way a fish lover, I do love sockeye salmon. I drained the salmon for quite some time to make sure it was dry, left the bones and skin on, then followed the recipe, adding a very small amount of minced red pepper. I love red peppers and I thought a touch of colour was a good thing. I may as well not have added it. Not much flavour came though. I fried the patties (8 of them, four at a time) in the oil on medium for close to 5 minutes on the first side, then a little less on the other. I love that this recipe doesn't have any starch of any kind. Who needs starch? It kept it's shape beautifully when cooking and browned up nice and crunchy on the outside. One tip: allow it to get nice and brown, not just golden, before you attempt to turn it. Also, don't let the soft texture fool you before you fry. Just place it gently in the pan and you'll be fine. If it kind of threatens to fall apart... no worries, just pat it back into shape with the spatula. I'm going to make this at least once a week. Finally I can have fish in my diet and actually enjoy it. Thank you Jess for sharing this.
I followed this recipe to the letter today. These were delicious. I'm following a high protein/ low carb diet and these fit the rules exactly. If the salmon is well drained there's no need for adding flour which is not on my diet. The cakes were easy to form... much like hamburger or ground turkey. Ok, there 's one thing, I didn't remove the bones. They are soft and a great source of calcium. You cannot even taste them or feel a different texture. I made a sauce to go with them out of mayo, Louisianna hot sauce, Bragg vinegar, black pepper and garlic powder. No measuring, whipped it together to taste. Just stirred sauce ingredients....no cooking. Yummo! Had a green salad on the side. Your grandma's recipe should be famous....it was so good. I'm thinking of trying it with crab instead of salmon sometimes. Thanks for sharing!!!! :)
After adding green pepper and a tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce.I then rolled in flour as suggested by another reviewer, they came out great. My family loved it.
I was looking for a salmon cake recipe that did not use a dry filler . . . and this one was delicious. I did add a couple of tablespoons of dry mustard and some granulated garlic to this before I cooked it, but I think the recipe would have been good without those additions. Also, I baked these on a baking stone at 425 degrees for 20 minutes, flipped them over and baked them for another 5 minutes to make sure they were crispy. I would probably like them fried, but I hate babysitting anything sitting on my stove top, so I will slam almost anything I can into my oven. This recipe is going into my regular dinner rotation!
Good recipe, I added a 1/4 cup of bread crumbs, and next time will add a little green pepper for flavor.
This is a great recipe. I made the following additions/changes per my mother's advice: green onion vs. white/yellow onion, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, salt, hot sauce, old bay seasoning, and miracle whip. I also used extra virgin olive oil to fry the patties. These go great with grits. My entire family is from Charleston SC so dishes like these are a household staple. My granny will sometimes fry butts meat, break it into pieces, and then mix in the aforementioned ingredients without making them into patties. EMJOY!!!!
These turned out really well. The only change I made was to coat them in plain bread crumbs with a bit of old bay mixed in, and used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. Good stuff!
This is the same recipe my Mom and I always use with one exception, we add about 1/4 cup of cornmeal to give it a more southern taste. I don't remove the bones either as it adds calcium to the meal if you just crush all the bones into the mixture.
Great! My mom used to make these all the time. All I add is garlic salt (no oil) and when we want to spice them up, I add a can of drained hot green chilies. Perfection! 3 things: You do not need to remove the bones, just crumple with your fingers; they are tasteless and a high source of nutrition. If your mixture falls apart or you feel you need to firm it up with flour...then you did not drain the salmon totally. There is a lot of juice in a can of salmon! And only 1 egg per can of salmon or you will create the "runny" issue again.
These were awesome! Finally, something to make with canned salmon that I actually like! I made these exactly as the recipe is written. It's true that the mixture is very soft but all you have to do is get the little patties from the bowl to the frying pan in once piece and then they fry up nice and crisp. These will be a regular high protein lunch for me. Thanks!
This is a good basic recipe, identical to the one I've made for years except that I put just enough crushed crackers or soft bread crumbs (whatever is on hand) to hold together. Otherwise, it just falls apart and is difficult to work with. Tried it this way, though, just to see and it didn't work for me.
It was delicious. I followed the recipe exactly; I made sure oil was nice & hot. Loved that the great salmon taste was not diffused with flour or bread crumbs. Thanks so much for sharing your grandmas recipe. For my next batch, I'll add cayenne pepper.
I changed this one around a bit. I used a 10 oz can of salmon (because that what I had) and 1 egg. Added fresh chopped green pepper, old bay seasoning and sprinkled some corn meal then mixed and sprinkled some more until batter stuck together. Baked @ 425 until light brown. It browned on both sides too.
Perfect! Just like the ones my Grandmother used to make in the summer. Thanks Jessica!
So amazingly easy, so amazingly healthy. An easy last minute weeknight meal that seems elegant. I like to top these with a simple cucumber/dill/yogurt sauce to make them a little more fancy.
This was awesome. After reading the reviews I tweaked it as well. I added green peppers and bread crubs and actually baked it instead of frying. 375 degrees for 20 mintues, flipping one time. I also add some mrs. dash for extra flavor and lemon dill sauce for dipping!
Read the reviews and many people added bread crumbs etc.... however, this is the BEST recipe for a very low-carb salmon cake for we "low-carbers". I've added some green pepper and spices but good the way it is.
We really liked these, and considering how EASY it was to throw together... it's definitely a keeper!! Sometimes the simpler recipes really hit the spot!
So simple, and so delicious. This is great comfort food. I usually throw in a little bit of Old Bay seasoning.
Simple but elegant recipe. Very tasty. I was surprised that I did not have to use flour to bind the ingredients; the extra egg holds everything together.
The name rings true! My Dad asked for salmon cakes at Christmas dinner because his Grandma used to make them every Christmas. I used this recipe, only I used about half as much onion and substituted the other half for potato. Sure enough, he said they were just like his Grandma's!!
I had this canned salmon in the cupboard & had no idea what to do with it! I am a novice when cooking pretty much anything btw. I thought for sure this wasn't going to be too good b/c it seemed to easy... Well, it's delicious (i followed the recipe exactly for the first time) and I will be making it again!
Good & simple recipe for a "low-carber" like me. Hint: Grill the chopped onions before mixing them in -- adds a lot of good flavor. You'll like it!
This is a very basic, boring and bland recipBut its definitely good to use as a base to build on. I chopped green onions, fresh basil and parsley, red and green peppers and fresh garlic. I took these and sauteed them in a tiny bit of olive oil before adding them to the salmon mixture. The canned salmon is pre cooked and doesnt take long to get crispy in a pan so by cooking the ingredients before adding them it released an amazing amount of flavor that otherwise wouldn't have been possible. I also added some red pepper flakes because I like everything a bit spicy. Definitely try this recipe but add your own flavors.
I think that this is a great recipie. Only thing I am going to change ifs to add a little filler like bread crumbs and potatoes. Yummy
Thumbs up in this house. It was incredibly easy to make. I did a half recipe adding 1 shredded carrot per someone's suggestion and chopped green onions as I don't like other onions. I added Italian bread crumbs to firm things up and it formed a perfect patties that cooked in about 3 minutes per side in olive oil. Maybe I should have cooked them a bit slower. Wonderful. Thank you!
I just found my new favorite salmon cake recipe. I added a little Old Bay seasoning and decreased the pepper a tiny bit. These are much better than other salmon cakes made with flour, potatoes, or crumbs. Thanks Jessica!
I added a couple of dashes of dried dill weed, a squeeze of lemon juice and 1 cup of dried breadcrumbs. Also, using coarse ground pepper added to the flavor! However, the original is excellent as is.
I added breadcrumbs as I felt they needed some "body." 'Served them with wasabi sauce (1/4 cup mayonnaise mixed with 1 teaspoon wasabi paste). My husband loved them! This is a keeper.
Awesome! Very quick and easy, my kids loved and they never like anything! My modifications: , I used 5 Hawaiian roles, shredded. It thickened and added sweet flavor. I sauted onions and sweet corn in pan with olive oil while cooking the patties and I added 1/4 sweet curry and old bay seasoning. Awesome flavor.
Easy to make but very bland as is. After tasting the mix, I felt the need to add cumin, garlic powder, and a little italian seasoning. The mixture was also very wet, so I added a very small amount of italian flavoured bread crumbs. I then baked them at 350° for 8 minutes on each side instead of frying. All in all, a simple healthy meal, but nothing earth-shattering. Oh! And you will definitely need some sort of sauce as they are a little dry. One more note...Instead of picking out the bones, I simply broke them up while I was breaking up the meat. It only took a little extra effort to break it all up to make the bones undetectable and they are an excellent source of calcium.
A great, quick meal! I added green pepper & a few white bread crumbs like my Grandmother used to do as well as a pinch of salt. This was a hit with the family for a really quick fix. We ate them as salmon patty sandwiches & they were delicious.
yumm i added bell pepper,onion,garlic powder also added pinch of sugar to remove can taste as another reviewer suggested tasted good yet i think i will try using corn flakes next time as they really werent so crispy
Perfect! No bread and they came out perfect! i I doubled the recipe, prepared it in the morning and let it rest in the fridge until dinner. Servred with a sauce of mayo and Old Bay seasoning. Yumm!
This is almost like my recipe except I use one egg and add cornmeal as a binder. I will try your version and see which one I like better. I'm always open to try different and new recipes. Thanks!
The salmon cake recipe I usually use has flour in it. I specifically chose this recipe because of the dredded low carb diet. I actually, to my surprise prefer the taste of this recipe. They are a little fragile to work with, but they didn't taste so cakey like the ones with flour do. I always use the pouches that are deboned, skinned, and drained. Who wants to pick through bones! I also added some spices, then topped with a little mayo and horseradish
I didn't add any onions. And I added a half of a handful of seasoned bread crumbs to hold it. Delicious. Oh yeah I also added two pinches of white sugar to take a away that can fish taste.
These salmon cakes were so good! I followed the recipe -however, I used two 6 ounce cans of boneless and skinless salmon from Costco, their Kirkland brand instead of one 13 ounce can, and added a tablespoon full of cornstarch to the mixture. The salmon cakes were mild and had a very delicate flavor. I followed the advice of others who rated this recipe and was patient and didn't turn them until they were well browned giving the eggs the chance to do their binding job. The cakes stayed together, they were crispy and yummy! This recipe has made a salmon cake lover out of my very reluctant husband. He even ate the left over ones in a sandwich the next day!
Delicious! I used fresh salmon rather than canned (I just baked it at 350 for 25 minutes before hand) and I think it made all the difference. I also added a bit of flour like one of the reviewers suggested. These are really great! 3/22 I made these with canned salmon tonight. I added some Old Bay and garlic, then rolled the patties (more like balls) in seasoned bread crumbs. My boyfriend gave these 6 stars out of 5. He LOVED them this way! Served with steamed soy beans, delicious.
very good
My husband loved your reciepe. Thanks for sharing it and making it easy to cook something HE likes! I am not a fish person myself to much.
I had some leftover salmon (Costco) and wanted to try making salmon cakes for the first time. This recipe really appealed to me because it required few ingredients and seemed very straightforward. After reading some of the reviews, I decided to add about a tsp of Old Bay Seasoning and to coat the salmon cakes in Japanese panko bread crumbs before frying about 3-4 minutes on each side, which made them light and crispy I made a quick tartar sauce with mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, and lemon juice. Absolutely delicious and so easy. Thanks for the great recipe! It's definitely a keeper.
Tweaked these to suit our tastes by using a bit less onion, and adding some celery, some Old Bay Seasoning, lemon and a bit of dill. Did not remove the bones. They are a good source of calcium. Went with the suggestion of using 1 egg...Formed into 5 patties...Chilled in refrigerator 30 minutes before frying. Used enough oil to cover bottom of pan...Let pan get hot before frying patties. They came out crispy and golden brown. Served the patties topped with a yogurt-dill sauce.
YUCK! Picking through the salmon bones was gross. Maybe fresh salmon would have been the key but even after addong "salmon seasoning" and bread crumbs, this recipe was just blah. I won't be making it again, I was disappointed. No one in the house has touched even one.
This was also my grandmothers recipe and although it is simple, it's all you need to have a great cake. You can add all the seasonings you want but I feel like it just takes away from the salmon flavor. Good. Basic. Tasty!
Very good and very easy.
basic and easy! great recipe for a quick meal! thanks
i used 1/2 tbps onion powder and lightly coated my cakes in plain breadcrumbs. I also baked mine for 20 min @375. They came out DELISIOUS! But they do need a sauce of some kind.
Very nice flavour made just as is. Next time I will add a little lemon jce and maybe some hot sauce and Worcestershire just to add a little zing. The nice part is it needs no fillers! When you are tempted to flip them, wait another minute or two until they are nice and brown; they will not fall apart! Served with tangy coleslaw is very nice, in fact my son put a cake on a bun, and topped with coleslaw. Just a side note, this will not feed four hungry people!
My husband insisted on buying canned salmon at Costco so I had a lot of salmon and not a lot of ideas on what to do with it. These salmon cakes were very moist and full of salmon flavor. I did add some garlic powder and a dried herb blend to spice them up a bit. You could really add anything to them (fresh veggies or different herbs and spices) and they would taste great. The cakes were good with lots of fresh lemon juice. They were good the next day too. Great recipe!
Used 1 egg, pat dried salmon and it still fell all apart. What a mess!
I was not all that impressed with this recipe. It did not stick together well and it was runny, I would only use one egg instead of two. I also spiced it up with Creole Seasoning and Old Bay, but it still wasn't all that great.
I first picked this recipe because I was looking for something simple to make with ingredients I had on hand. For such a simple recipe, these salmon cakes have great flavor. Great as is...but I have also tried adding the juice of one lemon and some dried dill which adds even more flavor.
I used this recipe as a guideline for my Salmon Cakes, they turned out great. I added some additional seasoning mixing in some Parmesan cheese into the patty, and coating the outside of the patties with Italian breadcrumbs to give it a nice golden, crisp coating on each side. Then I fried them up on a griddle. Thanks for posting this!
It's very easy and my husband's favorite salmon cake recipe.
I made this recipe as stated, but used Egg Beaters in place of the egg and added some chopped bell pepper. The salmon cakes were delicious, but I thought used much more oil than was necessary. I think next time I will try baking them like another reviewer did.
Good recipe, but I've always added about 25-30 saltine crackers (crushed) to the mixture before frying. Makes them crispier and a better flavor.
This is an easy recipe to make. I used minced onion instead of a fresh onion.And I added about 1 cup of flour to keep the mix together. My family really enjoyed this recipe instead of the original one I have been using for years.
This is just like my mom makes, too. I added red and green peppers for flavor. The garlic powder was a nice touch, as well. I had planned to add flour because mine always falls apart, but I forgot and they stayed together pretty well. I think the 2nd egg made it stick together.
Yum! I hadn't made salmon cakes in about 25 years, but this recipe caught my eye and my daughter and I and her girlfriend LOVED them...easy and quick and worked like a charm! Nice cheap meal that we all liked!
With some modifications, it turned out GREAT! I followed some tips on the salmon can and added a small amount of crushed croutons, fresh garlic, about 2 tbsp lemon juice, and a heaping tbsp of fat-free mayo... Rolled in crush croutons and fried in EVOO made these the BEST salmon cakes Ive ever tasted!! Even my bf who never had these b4 and hates fish (he only likes basic foods--weirdo lol) LOVED these! I tried this recipe as is, and it was ok, but with my modifications... OMG!!!!
First time using canned salmon - after I got past the cleaning and deboning of the fish, it was smooth sailing! I was amazed that we couldn't even notice the smaller bones! I only used one egg, added a tbsp of mayo and the Old Bay, per other reviewers, and rolled my patties in bread crumbs and baked. This receipe was a hit! Would also be easy to make the night before and just bake when ready. Will try other salmon cake recipes on this site but give this one 5 stars!
Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes' Haiku: "These cakes surprised me! I was wary, but loved them. A tad bit soggy." I've never made a salmon patty w/o crushed crackers, breadcrumb, flour, or some sort of additional dry binder, so I was nervous of following the recipe as written. The only thing that I did differently was to add some garlic powder, but really, these turned out great, albeit, a little soggy and difficult to shape and flip. So while they didn't hold up that well, and I did fry mine for longer than 5 min. per side to acheive maximum crispy goodness, the taste was awesome, and better yet, dipped into ketchup mixed w/ sriracha. Had a leftover patty which I patty-melted in a sandwich w/ tomato, pickles and provolone - now THAT I will thank Grandma for. Yum.
We loved this recipe. But I added dill weed, lemon pepper. Used seasoned bread crumbs. DELICIOUS
I add fresh garlic, and serve them with ranch with a bit of lemon in it! Always a hit!
I made this last night and was amazed at how easy and deelish it was! The only thing I added was a little lemon juice and some Old Bay seasoning. Will be having this once a week now!
Excellent recipe. A whole onion even a small one was a bit much so I only use half. Other than that no changes were made and it was delicious. Thanks!
It was the end of the month and I couldn't afford any new ingredients. I was looking for a simple salmon cake recipe. This recipe really hit the spot. It was outstanding! I did add about 1/4 cup panko bread crumbs which seemed to keep it together better. I used sweet red onions which made it really tasty. You must try this recipe!
Good basic recipe. The 2nd time I made these, they came out even better by rolling the formed salmon cakes in panko and dusting with Old Bay seasoning. I also used fresh cooked salmon because I live in the Pacific Northwest and I'm super picky about my salmon.
Very easy and very tasty. I love the simplicity. I halved the recipe and got two larger cakes from a 6 oz can of salmon. I did add cajun seasoning. Served over rice with a runny egg over the top. At the start it looks like it will never hold together. Resist the urge to touch the cake and watch as the eggs firm up to hold it all together. Don't flip until the bottom is browned and firm.
this recipe may look too simple but the taste was out of this world and better yet you have all these ingredient in your cabinet.
The kids love it... it's a easy way to get fish in their diet. I took the other review advise and added the I also took alittle extra time to remove as many bones as possible.
Absolutely delicious! I did add a little flour for substance, cornmeal for crunch and a dash of ground cayenne red pepper for little kick. My children (ages 2 & 8) loved it! Served as a breakfast dish (for dinner) with ground cheese grits and scrambled eggs and cheese for some southern charm. Will definitely add this receipe to my receipe box! Delish!
THESE WERE REALLY GOOD...IT IS SO HARD TO GET OUT ALL THE BONES SO THE ONES I DIDNT GET OUT I CRUSHED UP AS I MADE THE PATTIES...I DID ADD SOME ITALIAN BREAD CRUMBS TO MY MIXTURE
I found this recipe a little bland. But it did stick together well. I will make them again but maybe add some diced gherkin.
Very easy and delicious! The only recipe I use for salmon or crab patties.
Simple, but kind of boring - not very flavorful and didn't stick together well. I will be trying a different recipe next time I make salmon cakes.
A very simple to follow recipe with good results. A good base to add different kinds of herbs to your liking. The only thing I might suggest is to add a squeeze of lemon/lime to tone down the fishy taste.
These are incredible. I did add a jalepeno pepper, cored,de-seeded and chopped, a 1/4 cup bread crumbs and celery seed. My mom always served salmon patties and chicken crocettes with cream peas over the top so I did this too. Could not have been better.
We thought this recipe was wonderful. Thank you for adding a little more fish to our menu!
My husband and I loved this! I did roll the patties in seasoned breadcrumbs before putting them in the pan. This recipe is very easy and lends itself easily to a little experimentation. I will make again.
I used fresh salmon, one egg and added the 1/4 cup of flour as suggested by another user. I also added some chopped garlic and dried parsley. I mixed in my food processor. I was not able to shape individual patties and ended up cooking one big one. I don't think I'll use the food processor next time. Very tasty.
These were very good! I changed it up a little though. I left out the onion and just used minced onion. I also seasoned the salmon with garlic powder and old bay. After forming them into patties, I put flours on the outside and then refrigerated them for about 20 minutes. This kept them from falling apart when frying.
I enjoyed this recipe. I have hed some cans of salmon in my cupboard for some time & being a "quasi-purist" I had not thought of any thing clever to make with them. Until now! Easy to customise & make them your own. Thanks Jessica, or rather thank Gradma for me. D.K.C. Sacramento
I thought this was a good basic recipe. Next time I will add a little spice for more flavor.
very very good! i'm munching on it right now! i'm having it with salad with balsamic vinegar dressing adn it's delicious! mind you, i have never eaten a salmon cake before, so this is my first. things i did differently? i didn't have a medium onino, so added green onion instead. also, i added 4 tablespoons of seasoned bread crumbs, one of which i sprinkled on top of the cakes to get a nice color once cooked. also, i added a good amount of 'old bay' seasoning (love that stuff). lastly, i used olive oil insread of veggie oil...tastes good and i'll def be making these again! thanks so much!
Like the other reviews stated, I liked the cakes well enough to try them again and expand upon the recipe more than I already did. I added bacon bits, like you would put on a salad, and twice the black pepper because they appeared to be bland; I also added enough Bob's Red Mill all purpose gluten-free flour to soak up a little of the egg which gave them a delightful little crunch. Next time I will include additional seasonings such as Tarragon as they were a little bland despite the flavor I added.
Very very good!
a good basic recipe. i added some powdered garlic (as i didn't have any fresh on hand) and dried dill. i also added some bread crumbs and pepitas (pumpkin seeds), and cooked the patties in olive oil. yum!