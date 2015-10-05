Creamy Buffalo Chicken Noodle Soup

All of the classics of a creamy chicken noodle soup paired with buffalo chicken. This soup is the perfect fusion of comfort food and sports bar fare. It's sure to warm you up on those chilly winter nights.

By Campbell's Kitchen

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook egg noodles as directed on package, drain.

  • Melt butter in a large sauce pan over medium heat. Add onion, celery, and carrots and cook until softened, 10 to 12 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Stir in flour and cook until mixture is thickened and beginning to brown, about 4 minutes.

  • Pour in Swanson® Chicken Broth; add chicken, hot pepper sauce, and parsley and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes. Stir in cream and cooked noodles; continue cooking until soup is heated through, about 3 more minutes.

  • Garnish with blue cheese crumbles and/or ranch flavored croutons if desired.

Cook's Note:

For a thinner soup, use milk instead of half and half; use heavy cream for a thicker soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
639 calories; protein 44g; carbohydrates 59.1g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 175.2mg; sodium 1648.4mg. Full Nutrition
