Roasted Butternut Squash Quinoa with Pumpkin Seeds

Tired of the same old side dish for the holidays? Wow your family and friends with this simple yet unique side that is sure to please. The crunch from the pumpkin seeds, texture from the quinoa, and the earthiness from the roasted squash really sets this one apart.

By Soup Loving Nicole

prep:
5 mins
cook:
29 mins
total:
34 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly oil a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Mix the warm melted butter, thyme, sage, and sugar together in a small bowl.

  • Place cubed butternut squash in prepared baking dish. Drizzle with seasoned butter. Roast uncovered in preheated oven until tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Toast quinoa in oil until light brown, about 5 minutes. Add Swanson® Chicken Broth to quinoa and bring to a boil. Cover and turn heat to low. Cook for 10 minutes without disturbing. Remove from heat and let sit covered until broth is absorbed, about 3 minutes.

  • Stir the quinoa and pumpkin seeds into the roasted squash.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 17.8mg; sodium 486.8mg. Full Nutrition
