Bacon, Rice and Vermicelli Pilaf

Tasty rice and vermicelli sautéed in butter, simmered in Swanson® Chicken Broth and topped with bacon makes a great side dish with grilled chicken.

By Campbell's Kitchen

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels; crumble. Drain bacon drippings from pan; wipe out with paper towels.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in rice and vermicelli; cook until they turn a golden brown, about 4 minutes.

  • Stir in chopped onions and bell pepper. Saute until the vegetables begin to soften, 2 or 3 minutes. Add Swanson® Chicken Broth, garlic, parsley, onion powder, garlic powder, and black pepper.

  • Bring to a boil. Cover, and simmer on low heat until liquid is absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes. Top with cooked crumbled bacon.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
464 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 48.5g; fat 21.3g; cholesterol 56.7mg; sodium 1414.4mg. Full Nutrition
