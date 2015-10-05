Bacon, Rice and Vermicelli Pilaf
Tasty rice and vermicelli sautéed in butter, simmered in Swanson® Chicken Broth and topped with bacon makes a great side dish with grilled chicken.
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Tips
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
464 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 48.5g; fat 21.3g; cholesterol 56.7mg; sodium 1414.4mg. Full Nutrition