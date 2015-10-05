Comforting Mexicali Chili Soup

A soup meets the comforting flavors of a hearty chili.

By Campbell's Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place dried guajillo, cascabel, arbol, and California chiles and Swanson® Unsalted Chicken Broth in a large pot. Stir in chili powder, cumin, oregano, cocoa powder, adobo sauce, salt and pepper. Let mixture steep until the chiles soften, about 15 minutes. Discard the chiles.

    Advertisement

  • Place pot over medium-high heat. Add diced sweet potatoes. Bring to a simmer; cook at a low simmer until potatoes are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Add corn, chicken diced tomatoes, and black beans. Bring back to a simmer; cook until piping hot and flavors are blended, 10 to 15 minutes.

Tips

Allstars are loyal Allrecipes community members, selected to be brand ambassadors based on onsite participation, interest, and commitment. Allstars may be compensated for their participation in the Allrecipes Allstar program.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 34.1g; carbohydrates 54.4g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 52.5mg; sodium 774.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022