Comforting Mexicali Chili Soup
A soup meets the comforting flavors of a hearty chili.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Tips
Allstars are loyal Allrecipes community members, selected to be brand ambassadors based on onsite participation, interest, and commitment. Allstars may be compensated for their participation in the Allrecipes Allstar program.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 34.1g; carbohydrates 54.4g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 52.5mg; sodium 774.9mg. Full Nutrition