Tuscan Chicken Pot Pie

Comfort food Tuscan style, this chicken pot pie is made with onions, kale, and cannellini beans.

By Campbell's Kitchen

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly oil a deep, round baking dish.

  • Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the minced garlic and cook for one minute. Sprinkle the flour into the saucepan; cook and stir until mixture darkens slightly, about 2 minutes. Whisk in the Swanson® Unsalted Chicken Stock. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat; reduce heat to medium. Cook and stir until mixture thickens, about 3 minutes.

  • Stir in baby kale; cook until wilted. Add the cannellini beans, chicken, and plum tomatoes; stir. Season with oregano, basil, salt and pepper to taste. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish.

  • Place pie crust on top of the chicken mixture. Tuck under or trim edges that extend over the sides. Make several slits in the crust with the tip of a sharp knife to allow steam to escape.

  • Bake in preheat oven until crust has browned and mixture is bubbly, about 30 minutes.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
585 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 49.2g; fat 30.4g; cholesterol 69.9mg; sodium 652.6mg. Full Nutrition
