Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Thyme and Shallots
Brussels Sprouts roasted with Swanson® Chicken Broth, fresh thyme and shallots makes a delicious side dish for any meal.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Tips
Allstars are loyal Allrecipes community members, selected to be brand ambassadors based on onsite participation, interest, and commitment. Allstars may be compensated for their participation in the Allrecipes Allstar program.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 15.6mg; sodium 231.7mg. Full Nutrition