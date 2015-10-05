Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Thyme and Shallots

Brussels Sprouts roasted with Swanson® Chicken Broth, fresh thyme and shallots makes a delicious side dish for any meal.

By tcsangel

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly oil a rimmed baking sheet.

  • Place bacon in a skillet. Cook over medium heat until crisp. Drain on paper towels; crumble.

  • Toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, garlic, shallots, thyme, pepper, red pepper flakes, and crumbled bacon in a bowl. Transfer to prepared baking sheet.

  • Slowly pour Swanson® Unsalted Chicken Broth over the Brussels sprouts.

  • Roast in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Gently stir sprouts. Continue roasting until sprouts are crisp tender, about 10 minutes more.

  • Top with grated Parmesan cheese.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 15.6mg; sodium 231.7mg. Full Nutrition
