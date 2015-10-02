Ranch Meatloaf
Change up your usual meatloaf recipe with Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Salad Dressing & Seasoning Mix.
If you are not used to Hidden Valley Ranch packets then this would taste too salty. I would suggest 1 packet for over a pound of meat. Otherwise I loved this meatloaf and my boys ate it too!Read More
I made this tonight but mine does not look like that photo! taste is good and it was super easy to put together. I would probably double this to feed four people but it is an OK size for two.Read More
Used a little over a pound of meat, otherwise as given. Found it to be so incredibly salty as to be inedible. Used Hidden Valley Ranch mix. If I do ever try this again, I'll just use the spices from a ranch dressing recipe and skip most of the salt.
Sorry, found this to be a bit bland.
Yummy
Fair and rather flat tasting. no taste really.
I love ranch dressing, but this meatloaf was pretty blah. Hidden Valley Ranch works much better in burgers.
First try at meatloaf and it tasted pretty good. For decent sized loaf, I suggest 2lbs of ground beef(adjust other ingredients also)
Bland but good and easy. I put Ranch dressing on top.
I made this and I like it a lot. I made a slightly larger loaf, and adjusted the ingredients accordingly. I did not feel that it was too salty, and I don't like a lot of salt. I did not add any sauce on the top as in the photo, or put any on it at table. I thought it was fine the way it was. I will make this again.
Easy recipe! I added 1/2 lb of Owens Natural Sausage to 1 lb of lean hamburger meat, 2/3 cup of Ritz cracker crumbs, 2 eggs & 2 packets of Ranch dressing mix. Cooked it for 1 hours. Delicious! My new favorite meatloaf recipe!
Loved this. It took longer to cook in my oven but everything else I did as the recipe calls. Amazing. Next time I am going to try to make my own ranch seasoning because the one I used had msg.