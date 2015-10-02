Ranch Meatloaf

Change up your usual meatloaf recipe with Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Salad Dressing & Seasoning Mix.

By Hidden Valley Ranch

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350F.

  • Mix all ingredients together in a bowl, but avoid excessive handling for a moist meatloaf. Form into a loaf and place in a baking dish or loaf pan.

  • Bake for 40-45 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F.

  • Remove from oven and let the meatloaf stand covered for 10-15 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 6.8g; fat 12g; cholesterol 99.8mg; sodium 166.2mg. Full Nutrition
